====================================================================LYRICS ====================================================================

[Intro: 8 bars. Sustained synth drone in a cold minor key. Tape hiss. A single metallic hammer strike every two bars. No melody. Drum enters on bar 9.]

[Verse 1 — The Shell] Name on the form, address on the page A registered agent at the bottom of the cage No owner, no member, no human at all Just a door in a hallway, a tag on a wall The state takes the fee, the state signs the card The state files it next to a thousand just as hard A building that holds them, a clerk at the desk Rows upon rows of the legally faceless

[Pre-Chorus — Whispered] The paperwork’s clean The paperwork’s quiet The paperwork’s real The paperwork’s pile

[Chorus — Hook] Nothing inside Nothing inside Nothing inside The box Nothing inside Nothing inside Nothing inside The box

[Verse 2 — The Scale] Doors as far as the eye can go A state that sells the name you don’t know They keep the hallway wired and lit The hallway is what they sell One rule came in, one rule walked back The registry opened and fell Every door on the floor now tells you no name And the floor just grew a little more the same

[Pre-Chorus] The paperwork’s clean The paperwork’s quiet The paperwork’s real The paperwork’s pile

[Chorus] Nothing inside Nothing inside Nothing inside The box Nothing inside Nothing inside Nothing inside The box

[Verse 3 — Two Stacks] One stack tilts red, one stack tilts blue Same registered agent, same number or two Same clerk, same door, same downtown street The politics change but the hallway repeats Different colors painted on the doors Same numbers printed on the floors Different teams, identical shell Identical vaults. Identical bell.

[Bridge: EVERYTHING strips. Drone only. Hammer strike continues at half tempo. OBSIDIAN speaks, does not sing, slow and deliberate, one word per beat.]

Pull the file. Read the name. Note the agent. Walk the street. Count the doors that share the number. Count the hands on the same few feet. When the hallway lights up, You’ve found the floor. Post the floor. Close the door.

[Silence. One beat. Full arrangement returns. Distortion crescendo builds under each repetition of the hook.]

[Chorus — Final, Distortion Builds] Nothing inside (the floor is lit) Nothing inside (the door is named) Nothing inside (the stack is mapped) The box (the stack stops stacking when you see the floor)

[Outro: Spoken, over drone alone, no drums, no bass.] The hallway is in Delaware. The doors all have numbers. The names all have none. Until you walk the floor. Project Milk Carton. Shadow Patriots. Now you see the floor. Now the floor is lit. [One final hammer strike. Drone holds. Fade to silence. 3 seconds. End.]