CITIZEN ACTION CARD — Open the Black Box

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Project Milk Carton

Pairs with Module 7: “The Black Box State” — Delaware LLC Opacity

You now know what a Delaware LLC is on paper — a limited-liability company organized under 6 Del. C. § 18-101 et seq. whose certificate of formation discloses only two facts: the LLC’s name, and the name and address of its registered agent in Delaware. After the March 21, 2025 FinCEN interim final rule exempted domestic reporting companies from the Corporate Transparency Act, no public record of that LLC’s beneficial owners exists anywhere in the United States.

This card teaches you how to take any politically active U.S. entity, identify the Delaware LLCs in its transaction chain, and — in five minutes — document the opacity profile of that entity’s corporate architecture.

What a Delaware Shell Looks Like on Paper

A Delaware opacity stack leaves its paper trail across five public sources. You need all five to see the full pattern.

Secondary sources that sharpen the picture:

State campaign-finance filings. Many states publish disbursements from state-level PACs that run parallel to the FEC record. A Delaware LLC appearing in a state filing but not in FEC records points to a state-specific political operation.

Court of Chancery dockets (courts.delaware.gov). Litigation between or naming Delaware LLCs occasionally exposes members and managers on the public docket where no other record does.

Federal contracting data. SAM.gov and USASpending.gov expose Delaware LLCs that contract with the federal government. Member-level disclosure is not required, but pattern data (contract clusters, addresses, POC names) frequently is.

The 5-Minute Delaware Audit

Step 1 — Delaware Division of Corporations Lookup

Go to icis.corp.delaware.gov (the Delaware Division of Corporations’ Internet Corporate Information System). Search for the Delaware LLC by name.

For any Delaware LLC, the search returns:

Legal name — the full registered legal name of the entity.

State file number — a 7-digit numeric identifier.

Entity status — Good Standing, Inactive, Cancelled, Voided, etc.

Incorporation date — when the certificate of formation was filed.

Registered agent name and address — usually a commercial service in downtown Wilmington.

Note: the Division does NOT disclose members, managers, business address, or the operating agreement. That is the floor of public disclosure.

Opacity signal: An entity with Good Standing status, an abstract or single-word name, no business address, and a commercial registered-agent address.

Step 2 — OpenCorporates Cross-Reference

Go to opencorporates.com and search by:

Registered-agent address. Many commercial registered agents serve thousands of entities from a single address. OpenCorporates lets you see which other LLCs share the same agent. A pattern of LLCs formed within the same window, at the same agent address, pointing at the same political counterparty, is a cluster — not five independent business decisions. Any named officer. If an officer IS named anywhere in corporate filings (rare for Delaware LLCs, but it happens in Chancery filings, contracting registries, or state campaign-finance filings), search that name on OpenCorporates for their other associated LLCs. Variations of the LLC’s own name. Single-word abstract names often appear as root words for chains of related LLCs (Victory Wave → Victory Wave Holdings → Victory Wave Media). Map the family.

Opacity signal: Three or more LLCs sharing a registered agent, formed within a 60-day window, with overlapping named officers or LLC-name roots, and all appearing as counterparties to the same political committee or nonprofit.

Step 3 — FEC Counterparty Walk

Go to fec.gov and locate the political committee of interest (PAC, SuperPAC, or party committee). Pull its most recent Schedule B — disbursements.

Walk the disbursement list. For each counterparty, note:

Counterparty name and address.

Purpose of disbursement (narrative text on the filing).

Amount and date.

Flag every counterparty where:

The name is a Delaware LLC — search variations (“LLC,” “L.L.C.,” “Limited Liability Company”).

The address is a commercial registered-agent address in Delaware.

The narrative purpose is broad or generic (“consulting,” “research,” “media services,” “strategic advice”).

Opacity signal: Delaware LLCs receiving significant disbursements for broadly described services, with no visible commercial footprint outside the FEC filing.

Step 4 — IRS Form 990 Schedule I + Schedule R Walk

For any 501(c)(3) or (c)(4) of interest, pull the most recent 990 from projects.propublica.org/nonprofits.

Schedule I (Grants to Organizations and Individuals in the United States). Lists domestic grantees above a reporting threshold. Walk the list. Note every Delaware LLC grantee.

Schedule R (Related Organizations and Unrelated Partnerships). Lists related entities the filing organization controls, is controlled by, or shares a VEB relationship with.

Cross-check: A Delaware LLC appearing as a Schedule I grantee, but NOT as a Schedule R related organization, is by construction an arm’s-length counterparty to the filing nonprofit. That is the classic pattern behind the opacity move — the LLC is legally unrelated to the nonprofit, which makes the disclosure burden on the nonprofit a one-liner: amount, name, purpose.

Opacity signal: A Schedule I Delaware LLC grantee that (a) does not appear on Schedule R, (b) has no independent business presence, and (c) matches the Schedule B counterparty pattern from Step 3.

Step 5 — Note BOI FinCEN Status

FinCEN’s Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) system is non-public. You cannot query it. But you can reason about it.

For any domestic Delaware LLC formed after March 21, 2025 : NO BOI report is required. No public record names the owner. Anywhere.

For any domestic Delaware LLC formed January 1, 2024 through March 21, 2025 : a BOI report was required during that window, but any such report is non-public and may have been withdrawn under the interim final rule.

For any Delaware LLC formed before January 1, 2024: no federal beneficial-ownership reporting ever applied prior to CTA enforcement. The only record is what the members chose to disclose elsewhere (bank KYC, IRS filings, private counterparty contracts).

Opacity signal: Any domestic Delaware LLC formed after March 21, 2025 with no corresponding public officer, owner, or address disclosure anywhere — that LLC’s beneficial ownership is, as a matter of current public record, unknown.

Calculate the Opacity Score

Count these five signals. Each one is worth one point:

Registered-agent-only address. The Delaware LLC uses a commercial registered-agent address and has no independent business presence — no website, no employees, no commercial footprint. (+1) Abstract name, no product. The LLC’s name is a single word, abstract noun, geographic place name, or coined word with no product or service in the marketplace. (+1) Clustered formation. The LLC is one of three or more Delaware LLCs formed within a 60-day window at the same registered-agent address, all wiring to or from the same political committee or nonprofit. (+1) Officer continuity. Two or three individuals appear as the only identifiable humans across this LLC and other LLCs in the cluster. (+1) No beneficial-ownership disclosure anywhere. The LLC has no BOI filing obligation (formed after March 21, 2025, or domestic and exempted) and no public record in any U.S. jurisdiction names the owner. (+1)

0–1: Routine business LLC. No opacity signal. 2–3: Worth a closer look. Some opacity signals present; may be legitimate business ventures, holding vehicles, or subsidiaries. 4–5: Likely Delaware opacity stack. The LLC’s function is not commerce — it is anonymity. The named payer is legally separated from the beneficially interested party.

Quick Reference: Opacity Red Flags (Not Proof — Questions Worth Asking)

Your Assignment

Option A — The Counterparty Walk. Pick any U.S. political committee, PAC, or SuperPAC you have seen in the news in the last twelve months. Pull its most recent FEC Schedule B. Identify the Delaware LLC counterparties. Run the full 5-step audit on each one. Calculate the Opacity Score. Report what you find.

Option B — The Cluster Walk. Pick any politically active 501(c)(3) or (c)(4) you are familiar with. Pull its most recent Schedule I. Identify the Delaware LLC grantees that are NOT on Schedule R. Run the 5-step audit on the largest one. Report what you find.

Option C — The Reverse Walk. Pick any Delaware LLC named in recent news coverage of a political event, contracting controversy, or campaign-finance story. Run the 5-step audit. Document the opacity profile. Post the audit publicly as a citizen investigation.

Option D — The Regulator Letter. If your audit returns an Opacity Score of 4 or 5 out of 5, and the transaction pattern suggests a federal or state campaign-finance, tax, or nonprofit-registration issue, draft a letter to (a) the state attorney general where the beneficiary nonprofit or political committee is registered, (b) the Federal Election Commission, and/or (c) your congressional representative. Do not allege. Summarize the publicly documented structural facts. Ask whether the specific disclosure gap warrants legislative or regulatory attention. Cite this module and the five-step audit as your source.

Report what you find. Post it in the comments. Tag us. Every citizen who opens one black box makes the floor one step more visible.

A Reminder About What This Card Is NOT

This card is not a legal opinion. Using a Delaware LLC is not, by itself, evidence of wrongdoing. The most widely used business entity in the United States is a Delaware LLC, and the overwhelming majority serve entirely lawful commercial purposes — family businesses, venture-capital funds, subsidiary structures, holding vehicles for ordinary assets.

The audit in this card is about structural visibility, not about allegation. A high Opacity Score documents that a specific Delaware LLC’s beneficial owner is, on the public record, unknown — and that this fact is produced by the combined architecture of Delaware corporate law and the March 2025 FinCEN exemption. That architecture exists. It is legal. It is the subject of Module 7.

What you are doing when you run this audit is the public-record work that no single regulator is currently resourced to do at scale. You are mapping the floor.

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Module 7 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547