MODULE 6: Series Song, “THE SLIP”

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[Intro: 8 bars. Deep sub-bass alone under tape hiss and a distant analog pad. A single door closes somewhere in the room. Drums enter on bar 9.]

[Verse 1 — The Mechanic] Project Milk Carton, Module six, listen close to this one There’s a move that lets a foreign hand reach an American mic and be done Four parts — she reads them like a file left open on the desk Part one: a foreign principal, a government, a state, no contest Part two: a U.S. charity, tax-exempt, registered, clean Five-oh-one-C-three, a 990, a board, the works, pristine Part three: a line on the nine-ninety, a grant to a foreign org One line, recurring, no foreign-principal filing on record, no court Part four: the foreign side produces, the U.S. side brands, deploys The audience reads an American name, the content is foreign noise That’s The Slip — she said it once and then she said it again Between the regulators, through the seam where no one’s watching men

[Pre-Chorus] Four regulators / four empty rooms The IRS sees the money, the DOJ sees the moves The FEC sees the votes, the state AG sees the chart Nobody sees the slip — it moves between all four

[Chorus — Hook] She slips Between the lines She slips Between the laws She slips Between the doors She slips Through the seam

[Verse 2 — The Scale] Four hundred fifty FARA registrants, active in the file A thousand more unregistered, the Unit’s got a mile Thirty to fifty belated filers every year The gap between who’s filing and who should — at least two to one here Twelve thousand U.S. charities with foreign operational affiliates Twenty-two billion out, Schedule F, last full year, it radiates One single case: three-point-four million revenue, a modest size Fifty-seven-point-five percent out to one country — that’s the prize One-point-four million a year to a Jerusalem Amuta, registered Five-eight-zero-four-five-eight-zero-two-four — it’s all on the ledger, sequestered Seventeen-point-eight percent of the revenue: donor-advised funds (Module Three already hid the donor — this module hides the source of the guns)

[Pre-Chorus] Four regulators / four empty rooms The IRS sees the money, the DOJ sees the moves The FEC sees the votes, the state AG sees the chart Nobody sees the slip — it moves between all four

[Chorus] She slips Between the lines She slips Between the laws She slips Between the doors She slips Through the seam

[Verse 3 — Two Directions] Case A: coded neither red nor blue — the pattern doesn’t care A U.S. five-oh-one-C-three with a Jerusalem counterpart, there Chairman of the Amuta: former staffer at the London Embassy Runs the Israel Government Fellows program, PM-endorsed, steady CEO of the U.S. entity: former fifteen-year AIPAC regional lead Three of four officers: documented service in the same field of seed Not a violation on its own — senior officers often have history What it establishes: the charity is close to the foreign ministry Case B: coded red-adjacent, veterans-branded, U.S. political operation Hosting, mail, infrastructure — all American, no foreign station But March of twenty-nineteen, the Facebook page — a hundred thousand deep Was hijacked by a North Macedonian, from the Veles pro-Trump sweep Washington Post, September, House Committee, November hearing OCCRP, BuzzFeed, the record, the reporting, all the bearings Two cases. Two foreign directions. Same architecture, same seam Different coded American audiences. Mechanic doesn’t pick a team

[Bridge: Everything drops. Bass only. A single cello enters. Tape hiss.] Now listen, citizen, here’s the audit in five steps Step one: pull the nine-ninety, ProPublica, open the file Step two: Schedule F, single-country concentration, a single foreign name Step three: Part Nine, functional expenses, over a third routed abroad Step four: efile.fara.gov, search the org, the foreign counterpart, the officers Step five: walk the officer biographies — concurrent service in a foreign government Four out of five — likely pass-through Post what you find, tag us, we’ll amplify the map [Cello holds. Bass holds. Silence for 1 beat. Full arrangement returns.]

[Chorus — Final] She slips Between the lines (but citizen, you caught the slip) She slips Between the laws (but citizen, you read the file) She slips Between the doors (but citizen, you walked the audit) She slips (she stops slipping when you see her)

[Outro: Spoken, over bass and tape hiss] Module six The Slip Foreign Principal Pass-Through Four regulators One seam Nobody watching the middle Until you do Project Milk Carton, Shadow Patriots Reach one, teach one Now you got the vocabulary Now you got the pattern Now nobody slips past you [Bass holds. Fade into the sound of a single closing steel door. Silence. 3 seconds. End.]