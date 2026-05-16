The Box In The Middle

How A United States Nonprofit Can Be The Legal Address For Work That Happens Somewhere Else — And How To Walk The Public Filings Yourself

Shadow Patriots · Module 18 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547

A note before we begin.

Module 18 is the third deliverable in Part Four — The Big Players — of this series. Modules 16 and 17 walked the domestic dark-money mirror: a single firm running seven nonprofits at one and a half billion dollars a year (the blue coat) paired with a single trust funded by a single donation of one point six billion dollars (the red coat). The pairing was the bipartisan firewall doctrine of this series.

Module 18 walks the next axis. The architectural family is the same — donor, passthrough, fund stack, mission output, management fee on top — but the orientation rotates ninety degrees. Module 18 walks a foreign-aligned application of the architecture. Module 19, dropping mid-week, walks a different foreign-aligned application of the same family. The two modules together form the cross-border firewall: when the reader sees the same shape with two different foreign alignments at the other end of the legal address, the impulse to call the architecture partisan or to attach a flag to it evaporates. The mechanism is the subject. The flags are part of the worked example, not the threat.

A reader who arrives expecting a foreign-conspiracy exposé will not find one. The product of this article is the same product Module 16 and Module 17 produced: a citizen who can walk a Form 990 and a foreign-agent registry, describe the architecture in their own words, and run the same walk on any nonprofit in their own town. The audit skill works on any tax-exempt organization in any zip code. That portability is the whole point. The mechanism is legal. The mechanism is visible. The mechanism is the question.

A reader opens ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer. It is free, public, no login required.

The reader types in an EIN: zero six, one six one one eight five nine. The organization is HonestReportingCom Incorporated. Its mailing address is in Manhattan. Its mission statement, in plain English on the front of the page, describes monitoring media coverage as that coverage relates to one foreign country.

The reader scrolls to the most recent Form 990. The reader opens Schedule O — the narrative section, plain English again, no jargon required. Schedule O names a sibling organization. The sibling is registered in another country, under that country’s nonprofit registry, under the registry’s term for an association: an Amuta. The Amuta’s registration number, also on Schedule O, is five eight zero, four five eight, zero two four. The Amuta is headquartered in Jerusalem.

The reader scrolls to Part Nine, Statement of Functional Expenses. The line for grants to organizations outside the United States — cross-referenced to Schedule F, separately filed — shows that roughly fifty-seven and a half percent of the organization’s annual expenses, approximately one point four million dollars in the most recent reporting year, routes to that sibling Amuta in Jerusalem.

The reader is looking at a United States legal address for an organization whose work happens mostly somewhere else. The mailing address says one thing. The expense breakdown says another. Both things are true. Both things are public.

Nothing in the previous five paragraphs is secret. Everything in them lives on a filing the reader just pulled up on a website with no login wall. If you can scroll, you can find it.

This article is about the architecture that makes that legal. It is also about the shape of the architecture, because once you can name a shape, you can recognize it again — including in the nonprofit two miles from your house.

I. What A Pass-Through Wrapper Is

A 501(c)(3) is a category in the United States Internal Revenue Code. The Internal Revenue Service recognizes a nonprofit under section 501(c)(3) when the organization meets one of several broad public-benefit purposes. Educational is the broadest of those purposes. Educational is also the most flexible: an organization classified as educational can be a school, a museum, a media-literacy nonprofit, a journalism-ethics group, a foundation that publishes white papers, a research institute that produces structured analytical outputs at scale. Each one fits under the same statutory umbrella.

Once an organization holds 501(c)(3) status, it can do four useful things:

One. Receive tax-deductible donations from United States donors. The deduction is claimed against the donor’s federal income tax in the year of the gift.

Two. Hold assets in the United States under American legal protections — banking, contracts, property, intellectual property registrations.

Three. Distribute funds to other entities — including overseas sibling organizations — for program activities related to the (c)(3)’s exempt purpose. The distribution is disclosed on Schedule F of the annual 990 if it exceeds disclosure thresholds. The narrative description of the relationship appears on Schedule O.

Four. Maintain that arrangement indefinitely without triggering the Foreign Agents Registration Act, so long as the (c)(3) maintains it is operating in its own educational interest rather than as the agent of a foreign principal.

That last point is the load-bearing one. The Foreign Agents Registration Act, twenty-two United States Code section six one one and following, was written in nineteen thirty-eight. It requires public disclosure when a United States entity acts at the direction of a foreign government, foreign political party, or foreign-domiciled principal. The statute has five elements. Pass-through (c)(3) architectures are built specifically around keeping one of those elements — the directional-control element — ambiguous in the public record.

That architecture is legal. It is the structural backbone of dozens of United States-international nonprofits, including ones doing work most readers would consider unambiguously good. The structure is not the scandal. The structure becomes a story when the reader can see what specifically the architecture conceals — and when the reader realizes the rules permit that concealment in plain sight.

II. What A 990 Actually Shows

What follows is a walk through one United States (c)(3)’s most recent Form 990 — HonestReportingCom Incorporated, EIN zero six, one six one one eight five nine. The article names the entity because the entity’s name is on the form. The article does not name the individual officers, because the structural argument does not require them.

Page one, Form 990 header. EIN, address, type of organization (501(c)(3) public charity), gross receipts, total revenue. The mission statement appears here too — declared by the organization in its own words. The mission statement names a single foreign country whose press coverage the (c)(3) exists to monitor and respond to.

Part Seven, Compensation of Officers and Directors. The principal officers are listed by name and role. The career histories of those officers — which a reader can find through public LinkedIn profiles, public board-membership disclosures, and the organization’s own press releases — include long affiliations with United States advocacy organizations focused on the same foreign country. The leadership of the (c)(3) is consistent with the mission statement. That consistency itself is not a scandal. It is the consistency that matters once the next part lands.

Schedule O, Statement of Other Information. This is the narrative section. Plain English. No jargon required. Schedule O names the sibling organization — the Amuta — registered under number five eight zero, four five eight, zero two four in the Israeli nonprofit registry, headquartered in Jerusalem. The Schedule O narrative describes the operational relationship between the United States (c)(3) and the sibling Amuta abroad. A reader who walks no other section of the 990 will still understand the architecture if they read Schedule O.

Part Nine, Statement of Functional Expenses. Total functional expenses for the most recent reporting year. The line for grants outside the United States — cross-referenced to Schedule F, separately filed — shows roughly fifty-seven and a half percent of the (c)(3)’s annual expenses, approximately one point four million dollars, routing to the sibling Amuta in Jerusalem.

Schedule B, Schedule of Contributors. Redacted in the publicly accessible 990, as the law allows for (c)(3) donor confidentiality. ProPublica’s separate analysis of the (c)(3)’s revenue mix — drawn from cross-referenced donor-advised fund disclosures — indicates approximately seventeen and eight tenths percent of the (c)(3)’s annual revenue originates from donor-advised fund vehicles. The donor-advised fund layer legally shields the original donor’s identity behind the fund administrator.

That is what is on the form. A reader can pull each of those pieces in about ten minutes on a free website. The (c)(3) is filing as the rules require. The rules require what they require. The reader can see all of this. Modern Form 990 public disclosure is a relatively recent expansion of public visibility into the nonprofit sector, not a contraction. This is what the visibility looks like when it works as designed.

III. The Math Underneath

Annual revenue at HonestReportingCom Incorporated, per the most recent published 990: approximately three point four million dollars. Annual expenses: comparable. The one point four million dollar Schedule F transfer to the Israeli Amuta represents the single largest expense line on the (c)(3)’s operating budget.

What the Amuta does with that money is a separate question, and one the 990 does not have to answer. The Israeli nonprofit registry — RA.gov.il, also free and publicly searchable — discloses the Amuta’s leadership, founding date, and stated purpose. The Amuta operates an artificial-intelligence-driven media-monitoring platform. The platform scans eighty-six newspapers across eight categories of perceived bias and produces structured analytical outputs at scale.

What that platform produces — programmatically, in structured formats, on a timeline downstream consumers can specify — is, under United States tax-exempt classification, educational content. Under another framing, the same outputs are strategic intelligence products: structured analysis of who is writing what about a specific foreign country, deployable on whatever schedule a recipient requires.

Both framings of the same outputs are accurate. The architecture works precisely because the same artifact can be classified one way under United States (c)(3) rules and read another way by whoever receives it. That isn’t a contradiction the architecture has to explain. The architecture exists to keep the question unasked.

The donor-advised fund layer compounds the structural distance. A United States donor who wishes to support the (c)(3) without their name appearing in the (c)(3)’s donor records can route the donation through a donor-advised fund maintained by a major investment custodian — Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, Vanguard Charitable, the National Christian Charitable Foundation, others. The fund administrator receives the donation. The donor receives the tax deduction immediately. The funds, sometimes years later, distribute to the (c)(3) under the fund administrator’s name rather than the original donor’s name. The original donor is then absent from both the (c)(3)’s redacted Schedule B and any public-disclosure record.

That is the disclosure gap. Roughly seventeen and eight tenths percent of the (c)(3)’s revenue arrives via this layer. The fund administrator is the named donor on the public record. The original individual is, by design, not.

None of this is criminal. None of this is even unusual. Donor-advised funds processed more than fifty billion dollars in distributions in twenty twenty-three alone. They are a legitimate and growing feature of United States charitable giving. They are also a legitimate and growing feature of architectures that need a donor’s name to be one layer behind a public filing.

The reader can see the architecture. The architecture is the question. The reader is now equipped to ask it.

IV. What FARA Does And Does Not Require

The Foreign Agents Registration Act, twenty-two United States Code section six one one and following, requires United States persons and entities to register with the Department of Justice when they meet five statutory elements.

One. The entity engages in political activities — broadly defined to include public-relations work, fundraising, and dissemination of information.

Two. The activities are conducted on behalf of, or at the direction of, a foreign principal — defined to include foreign governments, foreign political parties, and foreign-domiciled organizations.

Three. The activities take place in whole or in part within the United States.

Four. The entity is not exempt by category. A handful of categories are exempt: lawyers acting on behalf of foreign clients in litigation, journalists publishing their own work, and others enumerated by statute.

Five. The entity acts knowingly and on the foreign principal’s direction.

For the (c)(3) walked above, four of those five elements are observable on plain inspection of the public filings. The fifth — the directional-control element — is the element with the highest evidentiary bar, and the element the architecture is specifically built around keeping ambiguous in the public record.

That is what makes the FARA question hard. The statute was drafted before donor-advised funds existed. Before sibling-Amuta structures became routine. Before artificial-intelligence-driven media-monitoring platforms could produce intelligence products at industrial scale. The disclosure burden the statute places on the directional-control element is real, but it was calibrated for a nineteen thirty-eight information environment. The twenty twenty-six information environment routes around it.

This is the Inevitability Argument. Played correctly, under current rules, by a sophisticated United States-international nonprofit network operating at scale, the architecture arrives at this shape on either side of any foreign-alignment question. The rule produces the shape. The shape produces the rule’s continued utility. Both reinforce. This is not, in the structural sense, a story about a single foreign principal. It is a story about the load-bearing legal address — the United States (c)(3) — and the disclosure burden the law currently places on it.

No criminality is alleged in this article. No assertion is made that any named officer or any named entity has violated any statute. The architecture is legal under current rules, full stop. The article makes the architecture legible. What to do with the architecture — whether the rules should be these rules, whether the FARA disclosure burden should sit where it currently sits, whether donor-advised fund anonymization should remain a permitted structure inside a tax-exempt sector — those are questions for citizens, not for the article.

V. The Mirror — Why Module 19 Drops Wednesday

The architecture described in this article is one of two related shapes. The other shape — the subject of Module 19, dropping mid-week — substitutes organizational personnel concentration for the organizational pass-through walked here. In Module 19, four nominally independent legal entities at one physical address share one human officer across all four. The mechanism is different. The architectural family is the same.

Module 19’s case study draws from a different foreign-alignment axis. A different foreign principal at the other end of the legal address. The same shape. The same legal status. The same load-bearing United States legal address. The same Form 990 the reader can pull on the same free website.

This is the cross-border firewall. When the reader sees the same architectural family operating from two different foreign-alignment positions, the impulse to attach a flag to the architecture — to call it pro-this or anti-that, left or right, friend or enemy — has to do extra work to survive. The architecture isn’t loyal to a flag. The architecture is loyal to the rule that produced it.

That is the architecture as a tool. That is the next paragraph.

VI. The Tools Frame

This is a tool. Tools don’t pick sides. The side that shows up owns the tool. If you don’t show up, somebody else will — and they may not have your town in mind. Will they have the safety of your children in mind?

VII. What You Can Do This Week

This week’s Citizen Action Card walks five steps a reader can run, in about ten minutes, on any 501(c)(3) registered in the United States. The case study in this article is one United States (c)(3) operating a sibling structure overseas. The same five steps, run on a nonprofit incorporated in your county, will tell you the same kinds of things — and surface the same kinds of gaps, when those gaps exist.

The skill is portable. The case study is the demonstration. The local case is the actual reason to learn it.

Pull the card. Pull a 990. Walk the five steps on the case-study (c)(3) — see the architecture name itself in plain English. Then pull a Form 990 for a tax-exempt organization in your zip code. Walk the same five steps. Notice what is on the form. Notice what is not.

You will know more about the legal architecture of one nonprofit in your town than ninety-five percent of the people who live in your town.

That is not a small thing. That is the beginning of the audit lane this series exists to open.

Public Sources Cited

ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer — projects.propublica.org/nonprofits — primary public-facing 990 access. HonestReportingCom Incorporated, EIN zero six, one six one one eight five nine.

Israeli Nonprofit Registry (RA.gov.il) — public registry of Israeli Amutot. Amuta number five eight zero, four five eight, zero two four (the sibling entity).

IRS Form 990 (publicly disclosable under twenty-six United States Code section six one zero four (d)) — the canonical filing. Schedule F (foreign activities), Schedule O (narrative), Part Seven (officer compensation), Part Nine (functional expenses).

Foreign Agents Registration Act, twenty-two United States Code section six one one and following — statutory text and five-element framework.

FARA Registry, efile.fara.gov — free, public, searchable registry of FARA-registered entities. Reader can confirm presence or absence of registration for any entity in this article.

IRS Publication five five seven, Tax-Exempt Status for Your Organization — explains the 501(c)(3) classification framework, including the educational-purpose category and the foreign-distribution rules on Schedule F.

The Donor-Advised Fund Public Reports — National Philanthropic Trust’s Annual DAF Report (twenty twenty-three edition) and Schwab Charitable / Fidelity Charitable annual disclosures, for the donor-anonymization layer described in Part Three.

Related Series Reading

Module 10 — The Schedule B Black Hole — for the (c)(3) and (c)(4) donor-anonymity architecture that protects donor identity across the disclosure boundary. Module 18 inherits that mechanism and applies it to the foreign-aligned case.

Module 6 — Foreign Pass-Through — the original mechanism module on cross-border (c)(3) flow. Module 18 is Module 6’s argument at the largest scale current law has produced.

Module 11 — Competing Narratives — for the information-operations doctrine on how curated outputs travel from a 501(c)(3) wrapper into a broadcast environment.

Module 16 — The Engine That Looks Like Seven Engines — the domestic blue-coat half of the bipartisan firewall in Part Four. Same architectural family, domestic axis.

Module 17 — The One Point Six Billion Dollar Donation You Never Voted On — the domestic red-coat half. Modules 16 and 17 together establish the structural reading frame that Modules 18 and 19 apply on the foreign-alignment axis.

Module 19 — Three Hats, One Head — the paired foreign-aligned mirror of this article, dropping Wednesday. Walks the personnel-overlap mechanism in the opposite foreign-alignment direction.

Shadow Patriots · Module 18 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547

This article is the third deliverable in Part Four — The Big Players — of the Shadow Patriots civic-investigations series. It is the first half of a paired drop with Module 19, applied to the foreign-alignment axis after Modules 16 and 17 established the domestic axis. The pairing is the cross-border firewall doctrine of this series.

Editorial discipline (Two-Tier Naming Doctrine, locked 2026-04-24): Module 18 operates under Tier 2 Information Operations doctrine. Named legal entities are permitted at receipts level inside the article body because the entity names are the load-bearing public-record citations. Individual officers of those entities are not named in the article body, headline, subhead, social-media copy, or thumbnail. The nation-state alignment of the overseas sibling entity is implicit in the registry name and public address but is not asserted in title, subtitle, marketing copy, or chapter labels. The architecture is the subject.

Evidence standard: every factual claim in this article is verifiable through publicly filed Form 990s, the FARA registry, the Israeli nonprofit registry, IRS publications, and contemporaneous reporting in named outlets of record. PMC alleges no criminality, no FARA violation, no IRS violation, and no wrongdoing by any individual or organization named or unnamed. PMC describes the architecture in which twenty twenty-six citizens live and equips citizens with the literacy to identify the architecture themselves.

Subliminal through-line (Series Bible §0): Every Citizen Action Card in this series teaches a transferable skill the reader can apply to a tax-exempt organization in the reader’s own town. The skill is the product. The architecture is the diagnosis. The citizen is the destination.

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