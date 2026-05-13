LYRICS

In twenty twenty-one On a Tuesday in Chicago A man named Barre Seid Signed his company over to a trust

The transfer was worth One point six billion dollars He paid no capital gains The trust was newly formed

The trustee was a man named Leo

There was no public vote There could not have been The donation Did not require one

The trust was a cee four Social welfare on the form The donor list was sealed The Schedule B was redacted Section sixty-one twelve Of the Internal Revenue Code Lets a man donate his company Without paying what he’d have owed

ProPublica found it Fourteen months later The world learned about it On a Wednesday in August

One donation One trust One trustee One page

One signature On one piece of paper Sixteen hundred million put away Nobody voted Nobody knew And now you do

One signature And now you do

Two hundred sixteen point eight million Went out in the year One hundred fifty-three through Schwab Charitable The DAF takes the layer Fifty-five point five direct to Concord Judicial Crisis Network by another name Seven point six to the Knights of Columbus And the cascade goes on the same

The Schwab moved on One forty-one point five Landed at the Eighty-Five Fund That’s where the cascade ends and the program runs

Three hops down The original dollar Three layers between the donor And the ad on the senate floor

One donation One trust One trustee One page

One signature On one piece of paper Sixteen hundred million put away Nobody voted Nobody knew And now you do

The shape is the rules

The rules are the shape

Played correctly under current law At scale On either side The donor arrives at exactly this architecture

Mr Seid showed up With his lawyers and accountants And a trustee who understood the architecture And he executed The largest single transaction of its kind In American history

The architecture rewarded the man who showed up

It rewards anyone who shows up

So she opens ProPublica On her phone at the kitchen table She types Marble Freedom Trust And the filing returns She finds Schedule eye She picks the top recipient She clicks through to the intermediate She walks the next hop

She counts the layers She writes the trace She does not name the donor on her own feed She does not publish the cascade She runs the trace And the trace becomes the literacy And the literacy is the citizen The architecture cannot route around

One signature On one piece of paper Sixteen hundred million put away Nobody voted Nobody knew And now you do

One signature And now you do

There were forty seven other donations Of similar scale Documented across the political spectrum In the same five-year window

The architecture did not invent itself

The architecture is the rules

And the rules are the architecture

The trace is the participation The rules permit