LYRICS

[Intro — spoken, low and slow, 2 bars of bass + sparse synth pad]

Lemme give you a count Seven names, one wall, one firm Seventeen years on the books Nine billion in the pipe Two hundred thirty million for the back office Pay attention

[Verse 1 — full beat, 808 + snare, conversational briefing pace]

New Venture Fund (the largest of seven) Sixteen Thirty Fund (the cee four engine) Hopewell Fund and Windward Fund (the incubators) North Fund (Nebraska’s lookin’ at it) Telescope Fund (the recent addition) Impetus Fund (the smallest) Arabella Advisors (the firm runnin’ the floor) Sunflower Services now (rebrand last November, same architecture as before)

[Hook — chant-style, drill cadence, no lift]

Seven doors, one hallway Seven names, one wall Seven engines in the brochure One engine running ’em all

Seven doors, one hallway Seven names, one wall Seven engines in the brochure One engine running ’em all

[Verse 2 — same beat, slightly heavier kick, the math verse]

Two thousand six to twenty twenty-three (nine point two billion came in) Seven point eight billion went out (the rest is the float at the end) A point five billion every twelve months (current operating scale) Two hundred thirty million in fees (paid to the firm — that’s the trail) A single donor put two forty-five (into one cee four that took every side) Funded the candidate’s run (and funded the campaign that opposed him on the other side) The donor took no position (the fund did) The form does not require citizenship (it did)

[Hook]

Seven doors, one hallway Seven names, one wall Seven engines in the brochure One engine running ’em all

[Bridge — drops to half-time, bass + voice only, close mic]

Now listen This is a tool Tools don’t pick sides The side that shows up Owns the room

If you don’t show up Somebody will And they may not have your town in mind Your county in mind

Will they have the safety Of your children in mind?

(bass holds two bars in silence)

Same architecture Different coat Module seventeen Walks the mirror

[Verse 3 — full beat returns, the mirror verse]

The DC AG opened the file in twenty twenty-three Self-dealing on the management fee Nebraska’s suing on a separate trail Ten million foreign — they say — that wound up in the (c)(4) detail Gates pulled four-fifty in twenty twenty-five Capital Research briefed the White House — the architecture’s alive None of it criminal — none of it overruled All of it allowed — and the rules are the tool

[Final Hook]

Seven doors, one hallway Seven names, one wall Seven engines in the brochure One engine running ’em all

[Outro — spoken over fading bass]

The shape is the rules The rules are the shape The side that shows up Owns the room

Now go open one In your zip code ProPublica Schedule eye Schedule are Schedule oh Ten minutes Five fields The skill is portable

(bass holds one bar, then drops out, ends in silence)