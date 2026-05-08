LYRICS

[Intro: Spoken, female, soft, light reverb, fingerpicked acoustic guitar underneath]

There were three of them On my reading list For fourteen months I trusted each of them For different reasons

So I will tell you What the math underneath Just told me

[Verse 1 — voice + acoustic guitar + upright piano, conversational, no lift]

The first one wrote at fourteen thousand Short lines, plainspoken, dry The second one wrote at ninety thousand Longer threads, dashes, lift The third one wrote at forty-five thousand Aggregated, warmer, tagged the references Three voices, three schedules, three reading lists Three trust relationships eighteen months wide

I would have said, asked at a friend’s house once The three people I read most carefully on this issue I trust their independent perspectives

[Pre-Chorus — brushed snare, upright bass, sustained cello underneath]

I was wrong about the independence I was not wrong about the value I was not wrong to trust the analysis I was wrong, in one specific way About the math underneath the trust

[Chorus — full chamber arrangement, voice steps up a third, no melisma]

The three of you The three of you Were one of him The whole time

[Verse 2 — drums tighten, voice firmer, naming the layers]

I followed the schedule of each one for a week I copied twenty posts from each into a notebook I marked the sentence lengths and the punctuation signatures I tracked which outlets each one quoted on a thirty-day window I picked a high-salience event and watched the reaction sequence The first reacted in ninety minutes plain and dry The second reacted in twenty-six hours cadenced and lifted The third reacted on the weekend warmer and longer The same hand Working three voices Across three audience clusters That do not overlap

[Pre-Chorus]

I was wrong about the independence I was not wrong about the value I was not wrong to trust the analysis I was wrong, in one specific way About the math underneath the trust

[Chorus]

The three of you The three of you Were one of him The whole time

[Bridge — voice + single piano note, male baritone enters in The National register, call and response, slow, space between lines]

[Female:] I am not angry at the operator

(piano holds)

I am not even surprised the platform did not warn me

(piano holds)

[Male baritone, soft, low:] The First Amendment protects pseudonymous speech The Constitution did its job

(piano holds)

[Female, quietest here:] What collapsed was the audience’s tool What collapsed was the perceived sample size What collapsed was the confidence calibration The information was not false The information was not corroborated And I did not have a way to know

[Male baritone:] Until you ran the audit

[Female:] Until I ran the audit

[Verse 3 — builds back, the literacy verse]

So I am keeping my reading list I am not naming the operator I am not posting the screenshots The audit is in a folder on my own machine The literacy is in my own kitchen I will read the three handles tomorrow With calibrated confidence instead of inflated confidence And the next time someone introduces a fourth handle Into the same reading list I will run it again before I trust it The literacy is the only thing in this architecture That the architecture cannot route around

[Final Chorus — full chamber arrangement, slightly more cello sustain]

The three of you The three of you Were one of him The whole time

[Outro — spoken, voice quiet, fingerpicked guitar dissolving, ends with the recorded sound of a single door closing in a hallway]

There is a kitchen at sunset And a parent at the table And a notebook with four columns ruled by hand And a phone with three handles open in three tabs And the math underneath the trust Just told her what she did not know

The information was not false

The information was not three voices either

The literacy is the gift The choice is mine

(piano holds — fingerpicked guitar dissolves — soft click of a door closing on the hour — silence)