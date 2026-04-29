LYRICS

[Intro: Spoken, female, soft, light reverb, sparse piano underneath]

It was nine-oh-four On a Tuesday morning Five accounts in five rooms Said the same eight words About the same one person Inside the same hour And nobody coordinated And the law agrees

So I will say what the law cannot

[Verse 1 — piano lead, light bass enters, voice conversational, no lift]

The first one published in a cluster on the right Three minutes later one came in from the left Two more minutes someone neutral picked it up By the half-hour someone overseas had typed it out By ten-eleven there was a longer version in commentary By the time the morning ended it had reached forty million eyes Five people, five rooms, no message between them Five posts, one window, sixty-seven minutes wide

[Pre-Chorus — second pad layer, brushed snare on the 2 and 4]

The investigators looked The investigators are right There was no shared editor There was no payroll There was no phone log There was no meeting

[Chorus — full arrangement, drums understated, light backing vocals]

True. Useless. True. Useless. The threshold finds nothing. The harm is identical. Two halves are load-bearing. Hold both.

[Verse 2 — drums tighten, voice firmer, naming the layers]

The frame was written upstream by a hand none of them know The system identified the engagement in ninety seconds flat The system surfaced it across the cluster lines on purpose Because cross-cluster engagement is the optimization target Each operator opened her feed and saw it sitting there Each operator made an independent decision to publish The synchronization is in the system not in the women The system is doing exactly what the system was built to do

[Pre-Chorus]

The investigators looked The investigators are right There was no shared editor There was no payroll There was no phone log There was no meeting

[Chorus]

True. Useless. True. Useless. The threshold finds nothing. The harm is identical. Two halves are load-bearing. Hold both.

[Bridge — voice + single sustained piano note, slow, space between lines]

The First Amendment closed the door against the state

(piano holds)

The algorithm opened a window through which a different party climbs in

(piano holds)

The vault remains

The doctrine remains

The harm the doctrine was built to prevent

Is being inflicted anyway

By private actors

The Constitution does not reach

(piano holds, voice quietest here)

There is a kitchen table at nine-oh-four in the morning And a woman with a phone in her hand And a feed with an eight-word frame already arriving for the third time And the federal answer is true And the federal answer is useless And she is the only thing left in the room That the architecture cannot route around

[Verse 3 — builds back, the literacy verse]

So she opens the search bar and she types the eight words in quotation marks She sorts the results from oldest to newest and she finds the origin She walks the timeline forward minute by minute through the cross-cluster pickup She notes the non-political pickup the international and the centrist She takes four screenshots and saves them in a private folder She does not name the frame the operators or the target on her own feed The audit takes fifteen minutes And the woman who runs it once will recognize the next one Before the architecture has a chance to metabolize her

[Final Chorus — full arrangement, slightly more presence in backing vocals]

True. Useless. True. Useless. The threshold finds nothing. The harm is identical. Two halves are load-bearing. Hold both.

[Outro — spoken, voice quiet, piano dissolving, ends in silence]

There are forty million people Who saw the eight-word frame Before the morning was over

The federal answer is correct The federal answer is useless And the woman at the kitchen table With the phone in her hand And the search bar open

She is the only thing left In the architecture That the architecture Cannot route around

True

Useless

(piano dissolves into silence)