CITIZEN ACTION CARD — Module 14

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Project Milk Carton

Pairs with Module 14: “True And Useless” — Synchronized Posting / CIB-001

Module 14 is the fourth information-architecture module in this series. The citizen-action move on Module 14 is the same shape as Modules 11, 12, and 13, applied at the temporal layer. Module 11 trained you to detect convergence. Module 12 trained you to detect pre-fabrication. Module 13 trained you to trace a replacement label. Module 14 trains you to document the clock.

The audit takes fifteen minutes. The product is screenshot-grade evidence of a documented synchronized window — origin frame, cross-cluster pickup window, non-political pickup window, international pickup window, centrist long-form pickup window — for a frame you have seen multiple times today on your own feed. The reader who runs this audit once never reads a synchronized morning the same way again.

What a Timestamp Audit Looks Like on Paper

A timestamp audit produces five public-record fields per matching post in the window. You need them to make the case structurally — to yourself, to a reporter, to a regulator, or to anyone who challenges your read.

The first matching post from an operator with no prior posting history regarding the target — typically routed by the platform’s “trending” or “for you” surface.

Five fields. The full window typically resolves between four and ninety minutes — a single morning’s worth of activity, observable on a smartphone over a coffee. You are not naming the frame publicly. You are not naming the operators publicly. You are documenting the window for yourself, in your own notes, on your own screen.

The 15-Minute Timestamp Audit

Step 1 — Pick a frame (2 minutes)

Catch yourself. The next time a specific eight-to-twelve-word framing of a public figure shows up in your feed two or three times within a single morning — especially when the same wording appears across accounts you would not expect to coordinate — pause. That phrase is a candidate.

The frame should be:

Specific. A short, distinctive structure of category-noun, allegation, and target — eight to twelve words. Specific enough that random independent speakers would not all converge on it by accident. Generic political vocabulary (“the establishment is corrupt,” “the media lies”) will not work for this audit; ordinary discourse already includes those framings.

Cross-cluster. You have seen the frame from accounts in different political clusters within the same morning. If only one cluster is using the frame, you may be looking at a cluster-internal cascade (Module 12 or 13), not a synchronized window (Module 14).

Recent. The frame appeared within the last twenty-four hours. Older frames are harder to timestamp-document because the platform’s search index re-ranks by relevance over time and the early-window evidence becomes harder to retrieve.

From your own feed. Not a frame someone else mentioned to you; a frame you have caught moving through your own feed. The audit is for the citizen’s own morning.

The candidate frame is the seed of your audit. Do not write the frame down where anyone else will see it. The audit produces literacy, not content. Naming the frame publicly amplifies it.

Step 2 — Quote-search the frame (2 minutes)

On the platform where you most often see the frame — X, Bluesky, Threads, Truth Social, Reddit, Substack — paste the frame in quotation marks into the platform’s main search bar. Quotation marks tell the search engine to return only posts containing the exact string, in the exact word order. Without quotation marks, you get paraphrases and related content; with quotation marks, you get only the precise frame.

Use the platform’s advanced search or filter to set a window of the last twenty-four hours — synchronized windows typically resolve inside ninety minutes, but some frames continue to surface for three to twenty-four hours after origin. Hit search.

Step 3 — Sort by date, find the origin (3 minutes)

Sort the search results from oldest to newest. You are looking for the single earliest matching post — the origin operator’s first publication of the frame. Click through to that post. Note the timestamp, in the platform’s native time zone (most platforms show “x minutes ago” by default; click or hover the timestamp to reveal the absolute time). Click through to the operator’s profile. Make a behavioral judgment about political coding from the bio, the pinned post, and the last twenty replies.

Write down on a notepad or in a phone note:

Origin timestamp (date, hour, minute, time zone)

Origin operator handle (private to your audit notes — do not publish)

Political coding (left / right / non-political / international)

Origin reach (follower count visible on the profile)

The origin reach should typically be in the high-five-figures-to-eight-figures range — a podcaster, a high-follower account, a cable opinion show, or a syndicated columnist’s account. If the origin reach is below ten thousand followers, you may be looking at organic engagement rather than a synchronized window. Continue the audit anyway; the timing pattern across the next pickups will tell you which it is.

Step 4 — Walk the window timeline (5 minutes)

Walk forward through the search results in chronological order. For each new operator that publishes the frame, note:

Adopter timestamp (date, hour, minute)

Minutes since origin (calculate from origin timestamp)

Political coding (left / right / non-political / international)

Reach band (small <10K, medium 10K-500K, large 500K-1M, very large >1M)

You are watching the synchronized window arrive in real time, on your own screen. The structural shape you are looking for:

0–7 min: the cross-cluster pickup. The first matching post from the OPPOSING political cluster from the origin. This is the structural signature that distinguishes a synchronized window from cluster-internal amplification.

8–15 min: the non-political pickup. The first matching post from an operator with no prior posting history regarding the target. The operator’s surface is typically reached by the platform’s “trending” or “for you” recommendation, not by the operator’s editorial choice.

20–45 min: the international pickup. The first matching post from an operator in a different country, often translated. The translation maps idiomatically to the original frame structure.

60–90 min: the centrist or independent long-form pickup. A four-paragraph commentary that cites the frame’s prevalence as a reason to address it. Adopters who attack the frame still use the frame.

3–24 hours: the mainstream legacy pickup, when it appears at all. Often after the frame has reached engagement levels that make ignoring it a reportable editorial choice.

Note the cross-cluster pickup timestamp specifically. That is the structural marker that distinguishes a synchronized window from cluster-internal amplification. Cluster-internal amplification stays inside the cluster for hours or days; synchronized windows cross the spectrum within seven minutes.

Step 5 — Document and audit your own exposure (3 minutes)

Take screenshots of:

The earliest matching post (the origin)

The first cross-cluster pickup (the bridge)

The first non-political pickup (the recommendation surface)

One screenshot of your own feed at the time you noticed the frame, with the platform’s timestamp visible

Make sure each screenshot shows the timestamp and the handle clearly. If the platform’s interface hides the timestamp on a screenshot, hover or tap to reveal the full date and time before capturing. Save the screenshots in a private folder. Do not post them publicly — naming the frame and the operators amplifies the synchronized window you are mapping.

Then run the most important step: audit your own exposure. When did the frame first reach you? Which account in your own feed surfaced it first? Was the surfacing operator one you follow, or was it routed to you by the platform’s recommendation surface? Compare your exposure timestamp to the origin timestamp. The gap between origin and your-exposure tells you something about the channels through which the frame reached you.

You now have a documented map of a synchronized window’s propagation through your own platform’s recommendation surface, sourced from public-record search tools, including your own role as a downstream recipient. The product is a map. The map is not an accusation. The map is the literacy you needed to recognize the next synchronized window before the architecture metabolizes it for you.

Score the Synchronized Window

One point each — if the answer is yes for the frame you traced.

Origin from a high-reach account in one political cluster. The frame has a documentable starting point in an account with reach in the high-five-figures-to-eight-figures range, with a clearly readable political coding from the operator’s bio, pinned post, and reply history. Cross-cluster pickup within seven minutes. A matching post appeared from an account in the OPPOSING political cluster within seven minutes of origin. The cross-cluster account, in the public record, has had no prior contact with the origin operator. Non-political pickup within fifteen minutes. A matching post appeared from an account with no prior posting history regarding the target within fifteen minutes of origin. The account was likely surfaced the frame by the platform’s trending or recommendation surface, not by the account’s own editorial choice. International or centrist pickup within ninety minutes. Either an international-account pickup (typically translated, idiomatically mapped) appeared within forty-five minutes, or a centrist long-form commentary citing the frame appeared within ninety minutes. Cross-cluster pickup operators are mutual mutes or in stated public conflict. When you check the two operators’ profiles, their bios, pinned posts, or reply histories make explicit that they regard one another as political enemies — yet they published structurally identical content within seven minutes of one another.

Score bands

0–1 — single-cluster amplification or organic resonance. Not a documentable synchronized window. The frame may still be a cascade (M13) or supply-chain pickup (M12), but it does not show the cross-cluster temporal signature M14 names.

2–3 — possible synchronized window. Worth a closer look. Capture screenshots; check the cross-cluster pickup timestamp; observe whether the international or centrist pickup appears in the next ninety minutes.

4–5 — high-confidence synchronized window. The frame published from a high-reach origin, was cross-cluster picked up inside seven minutes, was non-politically picked up inside fifteen minutes, and either crossed international or centrist surfaces within ninety minutes. Save the screenshots. This is the structural signature Module 14 names — synchronized output without intentional concert.

The score is not a verdict on any specific frame, operator, or target. The score is a description of the window’s behavior. Synchronized windows happen continuously, on platforms whose recommendation systems cannot distinguish them from organic high-engagement clustering. The audit teaches you to see them. Seeing them is the literacy.

What the Audit Tells You About Your Own Morning

Once you have run the audit on one window, you will start spotting the structural shape on every future morning — windows you missed before this audit, windows that are forming around you in real time, windows that are about to crest as you read this card. The brain learns the shape: high-reach origin, cross-cluster pickup within seven minutes, non-political pickup within fifteen, international or centrist within ninety. The shape becomes a reflex.

The reflex tells you, the next time a frame moves through your feed three times before lunch, this is a synchronized window. You do not need a formal audit to know it. You have the literacy.

That is the product. The audit is for getting the literacy. Once you have it, you do not need to run the audit again unless you want to make a documentable case to someone else — or unless a particular window is so structurally significant that you want the receipts in your private archive.

The choice of what to do with the literacy is yours. Some readers will adjust their feed habits to reduce exposure to platform recommendation surfaces during the morning windows when synchronized output most often crests. Some will continue reading their feeds the way they always have, knowing what they are now seeing. Some will use the literacy to discuss synchronized windows in their offline conversations, without ever needing to name a specific frame, operator, or target. The literacy is the gift. The choice is the citizen’s.

Quick Reference — Platform Tools

X (formerly Twitter): Use from: operator to filter to a single account; use quotation marks for verbatim search; use the “Latest” tab to sort chronologically; the timestamp shows on hover (desktop) or tap (mobile).

Bluesky: Quotation-mark search is supported; “newest first” sort is the default; the timestamp shows on hover (desktop) or tap (mobile); cross-instance posts may take a few minutes to index.

Threads: Quotation-mark search supported; sort by “newest” through the search filter menu; timestamps visible on each post.

Truth Social: Quotation-mark search supported; advanced filters less robust than X/Bluesky — work primarily through the chronological feed and quote-search results.

Substack: Substack search is partial; for synchronized window audits, treat Substack as a secondary surface — the cross-cluster pickup typically lands first on X or Bluesky.

Reddit: Use the search bar at the top of any subreddit, or the global search at reddit.com/search; sort by “new” then filter time range to “Past 24 hours” — note that Reddit’s relevance-weighted default sort can hide the chronological signal.

The audit works on every platform. The mechanics differ slightly by surface; the structural signature does not.

A Reminder About What This Card Is NOT

This card is not a guide to identifying coordinated inauthentic behavior in the legal sense. A synchronized window does not require coordination. The whole point of the audit is to teach you to see synchronized output upstream of the coordination question — output produced by independent operators, who can each be acting in good faith, without communicating with each other, while collectively producing the synchronization effect that the recommendation system rewards.

This card is also not a guide to outing, doxing, or pile-on coordination against the operators or origins you find. The audit is a literacy exercise. The operators you identify are not your targets. They are the visible components of an architecture you are mapping. Naming the frame publicly amplifies the window. Naming the origin handle publicly turns you into a participant in the operation you are trying to step outside of. The Shadow Patriots do not expose. We map. The map is for you.

This card is also not a diagnostic for whether a window was legally coordinated. The whole point of Module 14 is that “no evidence of coordination” can be true and useless at the same time. The audit produces evidence of synchronized output, which is structurally documentable. Whether intentional concert occurred upstream of the synchronization is a separate question, requiring separate evidence, that the audit does not attempt to answer.

The audit’s product is the citizen who runs it — the citizen who, the next time a frame moves through their feed three times in ninety minutes, will instinctively recognize the structural signature, document the window, and decide consciously how to engage with the frame. The literacy becomes the only thing the synchronization architecture cannot route around.

Every citizen who runs the audit once steps outside another layer of the operation. Every citizen who steps outside makes the architecture one step more legible to themselves and, by their next conversation, to the people around them — without ever naming a frame publicly.

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Module 14 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547

Evidence standard: every claim in this card is verifiable through the public platform tools named, the platform-published timestamps on each post, and the citizen’s own search history. No private information required. No allegation of misconduct required. The frame remains sealed in the citizen’s audit notes; the structural signature is what the citizen takes away.

Editorial discipline (Two-Tier Naming Doctrine, locked 2026-04-24, BINDING throughout Module 14): No named human IO actors appear in this card. No handles. No surnames. No nation-state identifiers. No specific frame text — not in examples, not in quotation marks, not in screenshots shared publicly. The frame is the information-operations payload; reproducing it amplifies it. The audit teaches the technique on the citizen’s own morning, with the citizen’s own observed frame, on the citizen’s own platform. The frame belongs to the citizen who documents it.