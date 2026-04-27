LYRICS

[Intro — sustained synth drone, 4 bars, no vocal]

[Bars 5-8 — metallic hammer strike on the 1, drone continues, room tone]

[Verse 1 — vocal close to mic, processed, low, whispered-sung] A noun was in your mouth on Sunday. Three months ago you used three sentences. Tonight you used one word. The word is short. The word is loaded. The word was not in the room before. You did not write the word. You did not look the word up. You inherited the word from a feed. The word is the description now. The description is closed.

[Pre-chorus — second synth pad, hammer doubles] The argument is over. The argument was never about the target. The argument was about the noun. The noun has been replaced. The replacement was the work. The work has been performed.

[Chorus — vocal doubles, single repeated phrase, no lift] Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. The noun was replaced. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit.

[Verse 2 — vocal close, drums tighten] A single origin published the word. Reach in the millions. Day zero. Five adopters by day seven. Twelve adopters by day twenty-one. Cross-spectrum jump by day forty-five. Mainstream usage by day sixty. The cascade was the technique. The technique was older than the platform. The platform reduced the friction. The friction was the only thing protecting your vocabulary.

[Pre-chorus] The argument is over. The argument was never about the target. The argument was about the noun. The noun has been replaced. The replacement was the work. The work has been performed.

[Chorus] Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. The noun was replaced. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit.

[Bridge — full noise wash, sustained chord, cut to silence] The defamation framework needs a false statement of fact. The replacement label assigns a category. The category is not a fact. The framework finds nothing. The harm proceeds. The reader speaks the new word at the table. The reader is the cascade.

(silence — 2 bars)

The noun was changed.

(drone returns)

[Final chorus — full arrangement, vocal triples — clean, processed, distorted] Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. The noun was replaced. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. The noun was replaced. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit.

[Outro — hammer strike, drone, whispered single line] You said it yourself. (drone fades, end on the hammer)