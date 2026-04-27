CITIZEN ACTION CARD — The Edit

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Project Milk Carton

Pairs with Module 13: “The Edit” — Replacement Labels / Dehumanization

Module 13 is the third information-architecture module in this series. The citizen-action move on Module 13 is the same shape as Modules 11 and 12, applied at the vocabulary layer. Module 11 trained you to detect convergence. Module 12 trained you to detect pre-fabrication. Module 13 trains you to trace a replacement label.

The audit takes fifteen minutes. The product is screenshot-grade evidence of a documented cascade pattern — single high-reach origin, adopter timeline, cross-spectrum jump, substitution rate — for a replacement label you have caught yourself using. The reader who runs this audit once never inherits a label the same way again.

What a Replacement-Label Trace Looks Like on Paper

A trace audit produces five public-record fields per matching post in the cascade. You need them to make the case structurally — to yourself, to a reporter, to a regulator, or to anyone who challenges your read.

The first matching post from an account in the OPPOSING political cluster from the origin

Five fields. Three to seven adopters typically appear in the first seven days; seventeen-plus by day sixty; cross-spectrum bridge between days fourteen and forty-five. You are not naming the label publicly. You are not naming the operators publicly. You are documenting the cascade for yourself, in your own notes, on your own screen.

The 15-Minute Replacement-Label Trace Audit

Step 1 — Pick a label (2 minutes)

Catch yourself. The next time you describe a public figure with a single word — especially a word that strikes you as oddly specific, oddly familiar, or oddly emotionally loaded — pause. That word is a candidate.

The label should be:

Short. One or two words. Three at most.

Substitutional. It replaces an existing category-noun (candidate, journalist, official, etc.).

Unusual. Specific enough that random independent speakers would not all converge on it by accident. Common political vocabulary (“the right,” “the left,” “establishment”) will not work for this audit; ordinary discourse already includes those terms.

From your own mouth. Not a label someone else used; a label you have caught yourself using. The audit is for the citizen; the citizen needs the label they have inherited.

The candidate label is the seed of your audit. Do not write the label down where anyone else will see it. The audit produces literacy, not content. Naming the label publicly amplifies it.

Step 2 — Quote-search the label (2 minutes)

On the platform where you most often see the label — X, Bluesky, Threads, Truth Social, Reddit, Substack — paste the label in quotation marks into the platform’s main search bar. Quotation marks tell the search engine to return only posts containing the exact string, in the exact word order. Without quotation marks, you get paraphrases and related content; with quotation marks, you get only the precise label.

Use the platform’s advanced search to set a window of the last six months — the cascade window typically resolves within 60 to 180 days. Hit search.

Step 3 — Sort by date, find the origin (3 minutes)

Sort the search results from oldest to newest. You are looking for the single earliest matching post — the origin operator’s first publication of the label. Click through to that post. Note the timestamp. Click through to the operator’s profile. Make a behavioral judgment about political coding from the bio, the pinned post, and the last twenty replies.

Write down on a notepad or in a phone note:

Origin timestamp (date, hour, minute)

Origin operator handle (private to your audit notes — do not publish)

Political coding (left / right / neither)

Origin reach (follower count visible on the profile)

The origin reach should be in the seven-to-eight-figures range — a podcaster, a high-follower account, a cable opinion show, an op-ed syndicate. If the origin reach is below one million followers/viewers, you may be looking at organic linguistic drift rather than a cascade. Continue the audit anyway; the timeline pattern will tell you which it is.

Step 4 — Walk the cascade timeline (5 minutes)

Walk forward through the search results in chronological order. For each new account that adopts the label, note:

Adopter timestamp (date)

Days since origin (calculate from origin timestamp)

Political coding (left / right / neither)

You are watching the cascade arrive in real time, on your own screen. The structural shape you are looking for:

Days 0–7: five to ten adopters in the same political cluster as the origin.

Days 7–21: twelve or more adopters; label appears in cluster-internal headlines.

Days 21–45: cross-spectrum jump — the first adopter from the opposing political cluster.

Days 45–60: label crosses into mainstream casual conversation.

Days 60–90: label appears in headlines without quotation marks.

Days 90–180: the original description for the target has been retired in cluster-internal vocabulary.

Note the cross-spectrum jump timestamp specifically. That is the structural marker that distinguishes a documented cascade from organic linguistic drift. Drift does not cross the spectrum on a 14-to-45-day window; cascades do.

Step 5 — Document and audit your own usage (3 minutes)

Take screenshots of:

The earliest matching post (the origin)

The first cross-spectrum-jump post (the bridge)

The first headline that uses the label without quotation marks (saturation)

Make sure each screenshot shows the timestamp and the handle clearly. If the platform’s interface hides the timestamp on a screenshot, hover or tap to reveal the full date and time before capturing. Save the screenshots in a private folder. Do not post them publicly — naming the label and the operators amplifies the cascade you are mapping.

Then run the most important step: audit your own usage. Open your own social-media history and search for the label in your own past posts, replies, and comments. Note when YOU first used it. Compare your timestamp to the cascade. You inherited the label at one of the four stages — early adopter, mid-cluster, post-jump, or mainstream. Knowing which stage you adopted tells you something about the channels through which the label reached you.

You now have a documented map of a replacement label’s propagation through the public vocabulary, sourced from public-record search tools, including your own role as a downstream adopter. The product is a map. The map is not an accusation. The map is the literacy you needed to recognize the next replacement label before you adopted it.

Score the Replacement Label

One point each — if the answer is yes for the label you traced.

Single high-reach origin (≥1M follower/viewer reach). The cascade has a documentable starting point in a high-reach operator account, not organic distributed drift across small accounts. Cluster saturation by day twenty-one. Twelve or more in-cluster adopters within twenty-one days of origin. Cross-spectrum jump within forty-five days. The label has appeared in at least one opposing-cluster account by day forty-five. Headlines drop quotation marks by day sixty. The label appears in a published headline as a regular noun, no longer requiring quotation marks to flag it as a coinage. The label substitutes for a prior description. The label has replaced a previous category-noun the target used to be described with — you can name the prior description, and you observe that the prior description is no longer in casual use.

Score bands

0–1 — coincidence, organic linguistic drift, or ordinary descriptive vocabulary. Not a documentable replacement-label cascade.

2–3 — possible cascade. Worth a closer look. Capture screenshots; check the cross-spectrum-jump timestamp; observe whether the label is still substituting or has settled into description.

4–5 — high-confidence replacement-label cascade. The label propagated from a high-reach origin, saturated its cluster, jumped the spectrum, and replaced prior description. Save the screenshots. This is the structural signature.

The score is not a verdict on any specific label, operator, or target. The score is a description of the cascade’s behavior. Replacement-label cascades happen continuously, on platforms that cannot distinguish them from organic vocabulary drift. The audit teaches you to see them. Seeing them is the literacy.

What the Audit Tells You About Your Own Vocabulary

Once you have run the audit on one label, you will start spotting cascade patterns elsewhere — labels you adopted before this audit, labels you are about to adopt, labels other people are repeating around you. The brain learns the structural shape: short word, loaded valence, propagating across a cluster, jumping the spectrum at the 14-45-day window. The shape becomes a reflex.

The reflex tells you, the next time a single word substitutes for a description in your vocabulary, this is a cascade. You do not need a formal audit to know it. You have the literacy.

That is the product. The audit is for getting the literacy. Once you have it, you do not need to run the audit again unless you want to make a documentable case to someone else — or unless the label has become so deeply embedded that you need the receipts to root it out of your own speech.

The choice of what to do with the literacy is yours. Some readers will stop using cascade labels entirely and return to description. Some will use the labels deliberately, knowing what they are doing, when they choose to deploy them. Some will use the literacy to recognize cascades in their friends’ speech and decide whether to discuss it. The literacy is the gift. The choice is the citizen’s.

A Reminder About What This Card Is NOT

This card is not a guide to identifying coordinated inauthentic behavior. A replacement-label cascade does not require coordination. The whole point of the audit is to teach you to see vocabulary substitution upstream of the coordination question — content production by writers, editors, distribution-layer staff, and adopting operators who can each be acting independently, in good faith, without communicating with each other, while collectively producing the substitution effect.

This card is also not a guide to outing, doxing, or pile-on coordination against the operators or origins you find. The audit is a literacy exercise. The operators you identify are not your targets. They are the visible link in an architecture you are mapping. Naming the label publicly amplifies the cascade. Naming the origin handles publicly turns you into a participant in the operation you are trying to step outside of. The Shadow Patriots do not expose. We map. The map is for you.

The audit’s product is the citizen who runs it — the citizen who, the next time a single word substitutes for a description in their vocabulary, will instinctively recognize the cascade pattern, trace the origin, and decide consciously whether to keep using the word. The literacy becomes the only thing the cascade cannot route around.

Every citizen who runs the audit once steps outside another layer of the operation. Every citizen who steps outside makes the architecture one step more legible to themselves and, by their next conversation, to the people around them — without ever naming a label publicly.

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Module 13 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547

Evidence standard: every claim in this card is verifiable through the public platform tools named, the platform-published timestamps on each post, and the citizen’s own search history. No private information required. No allegation of misconduct required. The label remains sealed in the citizen’s audit notes; the cascade pattern is what the citizen takes away.

Editorial discipline (Two-Tier Naming Doctrine, locked 2026-04-24, BINDING throughout Module 13): No named human IO actors appear in this card. No handles. No surnames. No nation-state identifiers. No specific replacement-label text — not in examples, not in quotation marks, not in screenshots shared publicly. The label is the information-operations payload; reproducing it amplifies it. The audit teaches the technique on the citizen’s own vocabulary, with the citizen’s own labels, on the citizen’s own timeline. The label belongs to the citizen who traces it.