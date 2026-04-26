OFF THE RACK LYRICS ==================================

[Intro — conveyor-belt loop alone, 4 bars, no drums no vocal]

[Bars 5-8 — ticker-tape synth stab on the 2 and 4, conveyor continues]

[Verse 1 — drums enter, voice close, list the layers] Writer signs the frame at three. Editor brands it. Voice fit, voice fit, voice fit. Distribution routes it — by reach, by audience, by match. Operator picks it up. Operator hits publish. Audience reads the operator as the speaker. The frame was on the rack at three. The keystroke was at three-oh-eight. The keystroke is not the writing. The writing was at three.

[Pre-chorus — synth pad, drums tighten] Same writer. Different voice. Same frame. Three operators. Ninety minutes. Three keystrokes. One sentence. One sentence on the rack.

[Chorus — shouted-tight, no lift, two bars repeated] Off the rack, off the rack — three voices same frame off the rack. Off the rack, off the rack — three voices same frame off the rack.

[Verse 2 — follow one frame down the line] Donor at the gateway, name disappears. DAF to the (c)(3), educational classification. Fiscal sponsor, project on payroll. Writer on contract — name not on the post. Editor brands the variants — synonyms, photos, opens. Distribution to the cluster — three operators, voice match. Operator hits publish — under their own name. Audience reads the operator. Operator is the only thing the architecture left to see.

[Pre-chorus] Same writer. Different voice. Same frame. Three operators. Ninety minutes. Three keystrokes. One sentence. One sentence on the rack.

[Chorus] Off the rack, off the rack — three voices same frame off the rack. Off the rack, off the rack — three voices same frame off the rack.

[Bridge — drums cut, industrial drone, spoken-word] King Features, nineteen-fifteen. Letters to the editor, nineteen-sixty. Talking-point packets, nineteen-eighty. Astroturf, nineteen-ninety. Algorithm, twenty twenty-six. The supply chain is older than the platform. The platform reduced the friction. The platform narrowed the window. The platform removed the editor. The supply chain stayed.

[Drop — drums return, conveyor louder, female counter-vocal] Layer one — the money. Layer two — the designation. Layer three — the supply chain. Layer four — the algorithm. Four layers. One machine. One citizen at the bottom.

[Final Chorus] Off the rack, off the rack — three voices same frame off the rack. Off the rack, off the rack — three voices same frame off the rack.

[Outro — amen-break alone 2 bars, conveyor loop alone 2 bars, single stamp, silence] The shift ends. The frame is wrapped. The frame is packaged. The frame is shipped. (stamp) (silence)