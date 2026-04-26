CITIZEN ACTION CARD — Read the Rack

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Project Milk Carton

Pairs with Module 12: “Off The Rack” — Outsourced Content / The Supply Chain

Module 12 is the second information-architecture module in this series. The citizen-action move on Module 12 is the same shape as Module 11’s, applied one floor up. Module 11 trained you to detect convergence on your own feed — the cross-spectrum jump. Module 12 trains you to detect pre-fabrication.

The audit takes fifteen minutes. The product is screenshot-grade evidence of cosmetic-variation cluster posting on a target you choose, sourced through nothing but a public platform’s search bar and your own eyes. The reader who runs this audit once never reads a cluster the same way again.

What a Supply-Chain Audit Looks Like on Paper

A supply-chain audit produces five public-record fields per matching post in the cluster. You need them to make the case structurally — to yourself, to a reporter, to a regulator, or to anyone who challenges your read.

Three or more posts containing the same exact phrase, posted within 48 hours, by accounts within the same political cluster, with cosmetic variation patterns clustering tightly across the matching posts — that is the structural signature of pre-fabrication. You are not proving collusion. You are documenting that the same content appeared in three voices, in ninety minutes, with cosmetic variation that matches the editorial-layer pattern of a content supply chain.

The 15-Minute Supply-Chain Audit

Step 1 — Pick a phrase (2 minutes)

From the last week of your own feed, pick a single phrase, three to eight words long, that you remember encountering more than twice from accounts in the same political cluster. The phrase should be specific — a particular noun, a particular adjective, a construction that does not appear in everyday speech. Common phrases (“dark money,” “deep state,” “weapons of mass destruction”) will not work; they are part of ordinary discourse.

You want the phrase that struck you as oddly familiar by the second time you saw it. The one that made you wonder, briefly, whether you had read this same sentence yesterday. The one that made you wonder whether the three accounts you follow had quietly converged on the same line.

The candidate phrase is the seed of your audit.

Step 2 — Search the phrase in quotation marks (2 minutes)

On X, Bluesky, Threads, Truth Social, or whichever platform the phrase first appeared on, paste the phrase in quotation marks into the search bar. Quotation marks tell the search engine to return only posts containing the exact string, in the exact word order. Without quotation marks, you get paraphrases; with quotation marks, you get only the precise frame.

Use the platform’s advanced search to set a 48-hour window centered on the date you remember first seeing the phrase. Hit search.

Step 3 — Sort by date, find the cluster (3 minutes)

Sort the results from oldest to newest. You are looking for three or more posts within the same political cluster, posted within ninety minutes to a few hours of each other, all containing the exact phrase.

When you see the cluster, pause. Click through to each posting account’s profile. Note the political coding — does the account consistently post within one political cluster? Is the cluster the same for all three or more posts? Is the timing pattern (oldest to newest) tight enough that you would expect to see it on a coordinated marketing campaign?

Write down on a notepad or in a phone note: - Earliest post timestamp - Three or more account handles, in posting order - Political coding (left / right / neither) - Combined follower count

Step 4 — Audit the cosmetic variations (5 minutes)

This is the supply-chain audit’s load-bearing step. You have three or more posts with the same exact phrase. Now you look for what is different between them.

For each post in the cluster, note:

Synonyms. Did one post swap the verb? An adjective? A noun? A modifier? Map the synonym swaps. The supply chain’s editorial layer produces variants by swapping a small number of words within a small recurring word set. If you see synonym swaps clustering within a tight set — three to five words substituted across the variants — you are looking at editorial variation, not independent authorship.

Photo selection. Did the posts use the same photo? Different photos from the same kind of source? Photos that statistically would not all be selected by three independent operators on the same target on the same day? Map it.

Opening rhetorical move. Did the posts open with a rhetorical question? A provocative declaration? A reference to a common cultural touchpoint? Map the opening moves. Editorial variation patterns the openings within a small structural set; independent authorship looks much wider.

You are looking for a pattern of variation that clusters within a small set. Independent writers diverge widely. The supply chain’s editorial layer narrows divergence to a small, tunable set of variants. The variation is documentable. The narrowness of the variation is the editorial-layer signature.

Step 5 — Look for the producer of record (3 minutes)

Click through to each operator’s bio. Look for:

A link to a “media company,” “media collective,” or “production network.”

A pinned post crediting a writer, an editor, or a content team.

A footer or contract disclosure naming a parent organization.

A pattern across the three or more accounts in the cluster: do they all link to the same parent, the same hashtag, the same domain?

If the producer of record is named — congratulations, you have the upstream layer in plain sight. The cluster is operating with the supply chain disclosed.

If the producer of record is not named — you have the structural pattern of an unattributed supply chain. The accounts are operating as if independent. The content overlap and cosmetic-variation pattern indicate they are not. The opacity is the signature.

Take screenshots of: - The earliest post in the cluster - Two cosmetic-variation matches - One bio (operator visible, producer-of-record absent or present)

You now have a four-screenshot record of pre-fabrication on a target you chose, observed on your own feed, using nothing but a public platform’s search bar. The product is a map. The map is not an accusation. The map is an observation that three operators in the same political cluster published the same frame in cosmetic-variation form within a narrow window, with no producer of record visible, and the audience read each operator as the speaker.

Score the Supply Chain

One point each — if the answer is yes for the cluster you searched.

Three or more posts contain the exact phrase, posted within 48 hours. (Cluster cadence — not isolated coincidence.) All matching posters are coded inside the same political cluster. (Cosmetic variation across cluster, not random independent authorship.) Cosmetic variation clusters within a small recurring word set. (Synonym swap pattern within ~5 words across the variants — the editorial-layer signature.) The matching posters have no public history of communication or collaboration. (Mute history, separate replies, separate audiences. The cluster is structurally independent in public-facing terms.) The producer of record is unattributable from the operators’ public-facing material. (No named writer, editor, content collective, or parent organization. The supply chain is unattributed.)

Score bands

0–1 — coincidence, in-cluster amplification, or routine cluster behavior. Not a documentable supply-chain event.

2–3 — possible pre-fabrication. Worth a closer look. Capture screenshots; check follower counts; note the cosmetic-variation pattern.

4–5 — high-confidence pre-fabrication. The phrase has appeared in three or more cluster operators within a narrow window, with editorial-layer cosmetic variation, no public history of communication between the operators, and no named producer of record. Save the screenshots. This is the structural signature.

The score is not a verdict on any specific operator. The score is a description of the cluster behavior. Pre-fabrication events happen continuously, on platforms designed in part to lower the friction of distribution. The audit teaches you to see them. Seeing them is the literacy.

What the Audit Tells You About Your Own Feed

Once you have run the audit on one target, you will start to see the cosmetic-variation pattern on others. The cluster posting the same frame in three voices ninety minutes apart is one cluster. There are clusters in every major political coding, on every major platform. Each cluster has its own pattern — its own word set, its own photo inventory, its own opening rhetorical moves. The patterns are distinct. The patterns are documentable. The patterns are pre-fabrication signatures.

The reader who has run the audit once will start spotting the signatures without running the audit again. The brain learns the shape. The shape becomes a reflex. The reflex tells the reader, the next time a frame moves through their feed, this came off the rack. The reader does not need a formal audit to know it. The reader has the literacy.

That is the product. The audit is for getting the literacy. Once you have the literacy, you do not need to audit again unless you want to make a documentable case to someone else.

A Reminder About What This Card Is NOT

This card is not a guide to identifying coordinated inauthentic behavior. Pre-fabrication is not coordination. The whole point of the audit is to teach you to see content distribution upstream of the coordination question — content production by writers, editors, and distribution layers operating independently of each other in legal terms while producing the same effect a coordinated campaign would produce. If you complete the audit and find a documented cluster, you have not proven anyone broke the law. You have observed that the supply chain produced an effect the coordination framework cannot reach.

This card is also not a guide to outing, doxing, or pile-on coordination against the operators you find. The audit is a literacy exercise. The operators you identify are not your targets. They are the visible link in an architecture you are mapping. Naming them publicly, sharing their handles widely, or organizing reply campaigns against them would make you a participant in the same information operation you are learning to step outside of. The Shadow Patriots do not expose. We map. The map is for you.

The audit’s product is the citizen who runs it — the citizen who, the next time three accounts in the same cluster publish the same frame in slightly different words within a narrow window, will instinctively quote-search the phrase, sort by date, and check the cosmetic-variation pattern. The audit becomes a reflex. The reflex becomes a literacy. The literacy becomes the only thing the supply chain cannot route around.

Every citizen who runs the audit once steps outside another layer of the operation. Every citizen who steps outside makes the architecture one step more legible to themselves and, by their next conversation, to the people around them.

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Module 12 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547

Evidence standard: every claim in this card is verifiable through the public platform tools named, the publicly available DISARM framework documentation, and the verifiable existence of the cluster’s posts on the platform’s own timestamped record. No private information required. No allegation of misconduct required.

Editorial discipline (Two-Tier Naming Doctrine, locked 2026-04-24): No named human IO actors appear in this card. No handles. No surnames. No nation-state identifiers. No cluster names. No producer-of-record names. The audit teaches the mechanism on the citizen’s own feed, with the citizen’s own targets, on the citizen’s own timeline. The map belongs to the citizen who draws it.