LYRICS ==================================

[Intro — sub-bass + tape hiss + single distant pad, 8 bars, no vocal]

[Verse 1 — vocal close to mic, drums and bass underneath] A name dropped Wednesday at three. Eight words on a feed I would never click. Four hours later — same words, different room. The two rooms have never spoken. I checked.

[Pre-chorus — drums tighten, second pad chord enters] The walls are not the same color. The keys are not the same hand. The handles are on opposite walls. The frame in the middle is the same.

[Chorus — haunting two-note synth hook sustained, vocal close] Two rooms. No door. One voice. Two rooms. No door. One voice.

[Verse 2 — vocal stays close, bass walks underneath] I do not need them to have spoken. I do not need a payor. I do not need a Signal thread — the algorithm is the chair they sat in. The algorithm is the room. The algorithm is the door they did not have to open to arrive at the same line.

[Pre-chorus] The walls are not the same color. The keys are not the same hand. The handles are on opposite walls. The frame in the middle is the same.

[Chorus] Two rooms. No door. One voice. Two rooms. No door. One voice.

[Bridge — bass + single cello, drums drop out, spoken-sung mid-tempo] The Court closed the door against the state in nineteen fifty-eight. The Court closed the door again in twenty twenty-one. The state is not in the room. The state is not on the feed. The harm walks in through a window the Court did not draw. Private hand on a private rope. No remedy in the law. No meeting on the record. No name on the line. The frame still arrives. The frame still arrives. The frame still arrives at the appointed time.

[Final Chorus — full arrangement, synth hook held longer] Two rooms. No door. One voice. Two rooms. No door. One voice.

[Outro — spoken over bass + tape hiss, drums fade] Two rooms. (pause) No door. (pause) One voice. (bass holds 4 bars, fade into the sound of a closing steel door)