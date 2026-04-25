Shadow Patriots · Module 10 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547

A note before we begin.

Module 10 is built differently than the modules before it. The first nine financial moves have a clean editorial line: here is the rule, here is the exploit, here is the audit. Module 10 does not. The eighth move — the redaction of donor names from public Form 990 filings — is the only move in the eight-move architecture that exists for defensible constitutional reasons. A 63-year line of Supreme Court decisions, beginning with NAACP v. Alabama in 1958 and ending with AFPF v. Bonta in 2021, has held that compelled public disclosure of associational ties chills First Amendment-protected activity — and that the chill operates on every political alignment in American life, eventually, when the wind shifts. The doctrine has protected civil-rights organizers in Alabama in 1956, traditional-marriage donors in Sacramento in 2008, and small-business owners in conservative-coded industries in 2014–2019. It will protect someone the reader of this module cares about, the next time the wind shifts. That truth and the structural-opacity argument that runs through this entire series are both true at the same time. The vault protects something real, and the vault — combined with the seven moves stacked above it — produces an architecture that is defensible piece by piece and indefensible in combination. Naming this honestly is the editorial discipline of Module 10. The reader will encounter that doubleness across four pieces in this module. The article you are reading now reports the structural problem. The Shadow Patriots citizen-action card teaches the reform literacy that lets a citizen engage the live legislative conversation seriously. The Module 10 Companion Brief — “The Case FOR the Vault” — walks the constitutional history that built the doctrine the reform conversation must respect. The Module 10 song — “The Vault” — captures the whole tension in a single line: “make the reason a shield — and the shield a fort.” A shield protects. A fort excludes. The same structural element is both, depending on how it is combined. Shadow Patriots maps. We do not choose. The vault is the cleanest case in the financial architecture where a serious citizen has to hold two true things at once. Module 10 is the four pieces of that double-truth, in order.

Introduction

Module 9 showed you how the same fifty people run three hundred nominally independent nonprofits — and how no single regulator is positioned to draw that diagram. The coordination was structural, distributed across entities with disjoint oversight. You learned to build the diagram yourself.

Module 10 is the closer. It is about the one document that, if the public could read it, would make most of the last nine modules unnecessary.

Every 501(c)(3) in America must file an attachment to its annual Form 990 called Schedule B — Schedule of Contributors. It lists the organization’s major donors by name, address, and amount. It is filed with the Internal Revenue Service every year by every tax-exempt entity above the filing threshold. It is not optional. It is not discretionary. The nonprofit must disclose its donors.

And yet you — the public — cannot see it.

By statute, by regulation, and by a 2021 Supreme Court decision, the donor names and addresses on Schedule B are redacted from the version of the 990 that becomes public. The IRS sees it. The nonprofit files it. State attorneys general, in a narrow and shrinking set of jurisdictions, once saw it. The public does not.

This is the eighth and final move in the financial architecture. It is not a mechanism that hides money, or an entity that launders purpose, or a contract that obscures control. It is the absence of a filing. A document that exists, was produced, and was then removed from public view before the rest of the return was released.

That absence is the vault. This module shows you how it was closed.

Part I — What Schedule B Was Supposed to Be

The Internal Revenue Code has required major-donor disclosure by tax-exempt organizations since 1969. Congress, in the Tax Reform Act of that year, took the view that the public-benefit justification for tax exemption — Americans subsidizing a nonprofit’s operations through the deduction for charitable contributions — demanded a matching obligation of transparency.

Form 990, the annual information return filed by most tax-exempt organizations, grew accordingly. The body of the 990 discloses revenue, expenses, officers, compensation, and program activity. Attached schedules carry the specifics. Schedule A establishes public-charity status. Schedule C reports political and lobbying activity. Schedule D lists supplemental financial information. Schedule I reports grants to domestic organizations. Schedule L reports related-party transactions. Schedule R reports the family tree.

Schedule B is the donor schedule. For most filers, a contributor is reportable on Schedule B if the organization received from them, in the reporting year, contributions of $5,000 or more in money or property. For larger 501(c)(3) public charities using the 2-percent test, the threshold is the greater of $5,000 or 2 percent of the organization’s total support. The schedule captures each qualifying contributor’s name, address, contribution amount, and whether the contribution was in cash or in kind.

The point of the schedule was never ambiguous. Congress, in 1969 and again in the subsequent amendments that built out the modern 990, intended that a nonprofit operating on the strength of its tax-exempt status — underwriting that exemption with foregone revenue from the U.S. Treasury — would identify, on a sworn return, the principal people whose money enabled the operation. The schedule is not a tax document. It is an accountability document.

What it was not, in the original statutory framework, was public.

Part II — The Rule That Closed the Vault

The statute that governs public disclosure of Form 990 is 26 U.S.C. §6104.

Subsection (b) authorizes the IRS to make the annual return of a tax-exempt organization available for public inspection. Subsection (d) requires the organization itself to make the return available.

But subsection (d)(3)(A) carves out a specific exception.

For 501(c)(3) organizations that are not private foundations — that is, the vast majority of public charities — the name and address of any contributor shall not be made available for public inspection. Private foundations file their Schedule B publicly. Public charities do not.

The amount of each contribution remains on the public copy. The identity of the contributor is redacted.

That has been the law since the contributor-disclosure regime was built. The public version of a 501(c)(3)’s 990 always had the Schedule B names and addresses redacted by the IRS before release. The donor amount was visible. The donor was not.

For decades, three partial backstops kept the vault from being fully sealed.

First — other tax-exempt entities besides 501(c)(3) public charities were required, under parallel regulations, to file an unredacted Schedule B with the IRS. 501(c)(4) social welfare organizations, 501(c)(5) labor unions, 501(c)(6) business leagues, and 527 political organizations all reported major donors to the IRS on Schedule B, even though those names were likewise not made public. The IRS had the records. In the event of an audit, enforcement action, or Congressional subpoena, the information existed.

Second — a small number of state attorneys general, notably California and New York, required nonprofits registered to fundraise in the state to file an unredacted copy of Schedule B with the state charity regulator. State AGs used those filings for charitable-trust oversight.

Third — in litigation or congressional inquiry, Schedule B was producible under subpoena.

Each of those backstops has been narrowed or eliminated in the last eight years.

In July 2018, the IRS issued Revenue Procedure 2018-38, which removed the donor-disclosure requirement for non-501(c)(3) tax-exempt entities. 501(c)(4)s, (c)(5)s, (c)(6)s, and other non-(c)(3) exempt organizations were no longer required to file Schedule B with the IRS at all. The rationale offered was administrative burden. The effect was that the IRS itself stopped collecting the donor information for the entities most commonly used for political-advocacy work. Rev. Proc. 2018-38 was challenged in federal court and struck down on procedural grounds in Bullock v. Internal Revenue Service (D. Mont. 2019) for inadequate notice-and-comment rulemaking. The IRS reissued the policy in 2020 through the proper Administrative Procedure Act process — T.D. 9898 — and it has been in effect since.

In July 2021, the United States Supreme Court decided Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, 594 U.S. 595. The California Attorney General had required fundraising nonprofits to submit an unredacted Schedule B as part of state charity-registration compliance. The Court, in a 6-3 opinion written by Chief Justice Roberts, held that California’s bulk Schedule B collection was facially unconstitutional as a violation of the First Amendment right of free association. The decision did not, on its face, prohibit individualized Schedule B requests by state AGs. It did, in effect, end California’s and New York’s bulk collection programs.

By late 2021, the three backstops had narrowed to this: the IRS has the information for 501(c)(3) public charities, holds little to none of it for 501(c)(4)s and parallel non-(c)(3) categories, and the state AGs’ pre-2021 bulk-collection database is frozen and legally compromised. The public has never had access, and the government’s own access is thinner than at any point in the modern 990 era.

That is the vault.

Part III — Case A: The Trail That Dies at the Redaction

Every case study in this module is drawn from public records — Form 990 filings, state dissolution records, federal disclosure rules, and Supreme Court opinions. No claims require access to the very information the vault protects. The point is precisely that the trail ends at the redaction.

Case A is Elev8hope, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity registered in Florida. EIN: 90-0806545. Its publicly filed Form 990 appears on ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer and in the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search. The organization’s stated mission involves community support and anti-trafficking work.

In its most recent publicly available filing, Elev8hope reported total revenue of approximately $892,895, of which about 93.5 percent came from contributions. CEO Rina Shpiruk was compensated $184,691, a 45.8 percent year-over-year increase. The entity has been administratively dissolved by the Florida Secretary of State three times — in 2013, 2019, and 2021 — and reinstated each time.

Among the identified funding sources, PMC’s financial forensics (Investigation OP-2026-0009) traced a $60,000 contribution from DAFgiving360, the Schwab Charitable donor-advised fund rebrand. The grant appears as a line item on the public 990 of the DAF sponsor and as a contribution on the Elev8hope side. Both sides of the transaction are disclosed. The amount is disclosed. The direction of the money is disclosed.

What is not disclosed — by the rules of Module 3 — is which DAFgiving360 account holder advised the grant. The DAF mechanism anonymizes the original donor. That was Move 1.

The remaining question a serious investigator would ask is: did that $60,000 contribution trigger a Schedule B entry on Elev8hope’s 990? At $60,000, it would exceed the $5,000 reporting threshold for Schedule B. And if it did — whose name appears in the unredacted version that went to the IRS?

On the publicly available 990, that question has no answer. The name is redacted, by statute. The public sees the amount. The public does not see the contributor.

And DAFgiving360, as the DAF sponsor, would be listed on Schedule B only as the grantor entity — not as the original donor. The DAF layer does not break on Schedule B. It persists.

This is where Investigation OP-2026-0009 hit the statutory wall. Not because the investigators ran out of leads. Because the leads themselves required access to a document the law does not permit the public to read. The trail ended at the IRS rule.

The structural observation is this: every investigation that reaches the Schedule B layer ends there. It ends without a name. It ends whether the ultimate source is innocent, legitimate, foreign, domestic, criminal, philanthropic, personal, or political. It ends identically for all of them.

That is the point of the vault: to make every contributor, of every character, structurally indistinguishable to the public.

Part IV — Case B: The Records Request That Returns Nothing

Case B is not a specific organization. It is a record-access pattern that reproduces across every 501(c)(3) in the country.

Consider the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a 501(c)(3) public charity. Its Form 990 is publicly available on ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer. Its total revenue, officer compensation, program expenditures, and related-organization disclosures are all on the public return. Its Schedule B, on the public version, shows contribution amounts. The donor names and addresses are redacted.

A reporter or researcher wanting to know AFPI’s major donors by name has three public-records pathways. A Freedom of Information Act request to the IRS for the unredacted Schedule B will be denied. The denial will cite 26 U.S.C. §6104(d)(3)(A) — the statutory bar on disclosure of (c)(3) public-charity donor identities. That denial is not discretionary. It is mandatory under the statute. No administrative appeal of the denial succeeds on the merits, because the denial is correct on the merits. The statute forbids the disclosure.

A records request to a state attorney general — in California, New York, or another jurisdiction that historically collected Schedule B — will return one of three answers. Before 2021, a small number of state AGs collected Schedule B as part of charity-registration compliance and might have been subject to state-level FOIA requests. After AFPF v. Bonta, the bulk-collection programs were struck down and the pre-2021 holdings were either purged, frozen, or legally disfavored for disclosure. A request today, in 2026, returns either a denial on legal grounds or a notice that the state no longer maintains the collection.

A request to the nonprofit directly — to its own records custodian — returns a denial grounded in the same statutory framework. A (c)(3) is required to make its 990 available for public inspection. It is not required to make its Schedule B donor list available. And in practice it does not.

That is the end of the public-records pathway. Not because the record does not exist. The record exists. AFPI filed it. The IRS received it. The data is in a filing cabinet.

Three agencies hold some version of the data. None of the three is required to release it to the public. And, after Bonta, the constitutional framework has tilted against even voluntary release.

The investigator’s report writes itself: donor identities redacted by IRS rule; state AG records unavailable post-Bonta; organization declined to provide. The file closes.

The same report, with a different organization’s name at the top, writes itself identically for every one of the 1.5 million 501(c)(3) public charities registered in the United States.

The document is uniform. The redaction is uniform. The closing of the file is uniform.

Part V — Cross-Example: Same Vault, Both Sides

The vault does not discriminate by politics. That is what the cross-example in this module is meant to show.

On the political right, the Marble Freedom Trust — organized as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization — is reported to hold an endowment of approximately $1.6 billion, transferred in 2021 from Barre Seid, the sole donor, through a transaction that itself is a study in deferred disclosure. Marble Freedom Trust’s donors, going forward from the initial endowment, fall under the post-2018 regulatory regime for 501(c)(4)s: no Schedule B filing to the IRS, no public disclosure on the 990. The original Seid transfer became public through investigative journalism, not through public filings.

On the political left, the Arabella Advisors cluster — New Venture Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, Hopewell Fund, Windward Fund, North Fund — operates a roughly $1.5 billion-per-year fiscal-sponsorship network. The 501(c)(3) funds in the cluster file Schedule B with the IRS. The IRS redacts the donor names and addresses before public release. The 501(c)(4) funds — Sixteen Thirty Fund’s (c)(4) sister, the North Fund — no longer file Schedule B with the IRS at all under the 2018/2020 regime.

Neither network’s donors are legally hidden by fraud. They are structurally hidden by the same rule — in the case of (c)(3)s, the §6104(d)(3)(A) redaction; in the case of (c)(4)s, the Rev. Proc. 2018-38 / T.D. 9898 non-filing regime. The two largest ideologically identifiable megafunder networks on the American political map — one explicitly right-of-center, one explicitly left-of-center — operate inside the same vault.

This is not a both-sides rhetorical equivalence. The numbers are different. The missions are different. The politics are different. What is identical is the legal architecture that shields the donor layer from public view. Whatever journalism is done on these networks — and there has been substantial reporting on both — is done despite the vault, not with the aid of the schedule that was originally designed to answer the question.

The mechanism is the story. The party is not.

Part VI — Why the Vault Is Not an Accident

There is a plausible, defensible, civil-libertarian argument for the Schedule B redaction rule. Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta is the most articulate recent statement of it.

The argument, in summary: donors to nonprofits that take controversial positions face retaliation, harassment, and in some historical cases physical violence. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s 1958 victory in NAACP v. Alabama held that the state could not compel disclosure of the organization’s membership list because disclosure would chill First Amendment–protected association. The line from NAACP v. Alabama through Bonta draws a consistent principle: coerced disclosure of associational ties, where disclosure invites retaliation, is a First Amendment problem of serious magnitude.

This argument has force. It is not a cynical rationalization. The donor to a civil-rights organization in 1958 Alabama was, in fact, in physical danger if their name was disclosed. The donor to an unpopular cause in 2026 may, in fact, face professional, financial, or personal retaliation if their name becomes public.

The vault was not built by villains. It was built, in substantial part, by a First Amendment concern with a serious pedigree.

What makes the current regime a structural problem is not the existence of the protection. It is the combination of Schedule B redaction with the seven preceding moves.

A donor who wants anonymity can use a DAF (Move 1). If that is not enough, they can layer a (c)(4) above a (c)(3) (Move 2). They can use a fiscal sponsor (Move 3) and a foreign pass-through (Move 4) and a Delaware LLC (Move 5). They can misuse the educational classification (Move 6) and distribute operations across multiple interlocked entities (Move 7). At every layer, a partial anonymization is added. And at the final layer — the 990’s Schedule B — even the name of the major contributor on the donee’s own return is statutorily redacted.

Any one move, standing alone, is defensible in principle. A DAF is a donor-services tool. Fiscal sponsorship is a legitimate incubator mechanism. Delaware LLCs serve a hundred non-political purposes. Schedule B redaction protects legitimate associational privacy.

Eight moves stacked is something else. It is a systematic removal of every identifying signal, at every layer of the money trail, applied simultaneously. The result is not the protection of a civil-rights donor in 1958 Alabama. The result is an architecture in which any contributor of any motive — including motives the First Amendment does not and should not protect, such as foreign influence, election-law evasion, or self-dealing — is rendered structurally indistinguishable from the NAACP donor.

The vault does not know the difference between them. That is its defining feature.

Part VII — What the Citizen Can Do With a Vault They Cannot Open

Every previous module in this series has ended with a citizen-action section. A 15-minute audit. A 990 walk. A letter. A tool. Module 10 is different, and its difference is the point.

Schedule B cannot be opened by a citizen. It cannot be opened by a reporter. It cannot be opened by a state attorney general in most jurisdictions after Bonta. The only paths to an unredacted Schedule B for any given 501(c)(3) are: a federal grand jury subpoena, a congressional oversight request, an IRS enforcement proceeding, or the consent of the organization itself. None of those are retail tools for a citizen with a laptop.

The citizen’s move on Module 10, therefore, is structurally different from the moves on Modules 3 through 9. The earlier modules trained you to read. Module 10 is about what to do when the document is no longer available to read.

Four things are available.

First — mechanism literacy. Know the rule. Know that when a reporter writes “the donors are not disclosed,” the sentence is a statement of positive law, not of reporting failure. The rule is §6104(d)(3)(A). The rule has a number. The number exists, is permanent, and is the reason the investigation stopped.

Second — the public layers above the vault. Schedule B is the deepest layer. Every layer above it is still readable. Part VII. Schedule L. Schedule R. Schedule I. Schedule O narrative. Form 990 itself. The entire seven-module audit from Module 3 through Module 9 is still executable on public data. The fact that the last layer is sealed does not unseal the others. The diagram you learned to draw in Module 9 is still drawable without the Schedule B names.

Third — the reform question. A transparency architecture that stops short of donor identity at the final layer is a policy choice. It was chosen, by Congress and by the Supreme Court, with serious constitutional argument in support. It can also be narrowed. Aggregate reporting — disclosure of donor totals by source category without individual names — would preserve associational privacy and close the accountability gap. A threshold-based rule — full disclosure for contributions above a very high dollar amount, redaction below — is another option. These are legislative questions. They are live. They are the reform conversation.

Fourth — the congressional and enforcement pathway. The one class of actor that can legally open the vault on a specific organization is the federal government itself. That pathway has its own politics and its own limitations. But where a reporter, a state AG, or a citizen has mapped a suspicious pattern across the seven public layers, the path forward is not a public-records request. It is a referral to a congressional committee with oversight jurisdiction, to the IRS Exempt Organizations division, or to the Department of Justice in the appropriate circumstance. The diagram is useful. The referral is the move.

The vault does not open for citizens.

Citizens open the question of whether the vault should remain closed.

Part VIII — The Architecture, Closed

Eight moves. One architecture.

Move 1 — DAF Stacking. The donor’s name disappears into a donor-advised fund sponsor’s aggregate.

Move 2 — Entity Laddering. The legal path of the money is distributed across (c)(3), (c)(4), and 527 layers.

Move 3 — Fiscal Sponsorship. The destination nonprofit operates inside a larger entity’s (c)(3) wrapper.

Move 4 — Foreign Principal Pass-Through. The origin of the money can be foreign without triggering FARA.

Move 5 — Delaware LLC Opacity. Ownership of the ultimate instrument is protected by state corporate anonymity.

Move 6 — Educational Classification. The activity being funded is classified as “educational” beyond the reach of political-disclosure regimes.

Move 7 — Personnel Overlap Coordination. The people running the nominally independent entities are the same fifty names, distributed across boards the regulators cannot see together.

Move 8 — Schedule B Black Hole. The one remaining document that would link money, mechanism, and name is redacted before publication.

Each move has its own defense. Each defense is reasonable in isolation. In combination they produce an architecture in which a donor, a vehicle, a destination, a mechanism, a classification, and a set of ultimate operators can all be made structurally invisible to the public, to the press, and to every regulator that would need to act — simultaneously, at scale, using nothing but the existing legal framework.

That is the game. You now know the eight moves.

Part IX — The Next Move

Part II of this series is closed.

The financial architecture is not a conspiracy. It is not a single-party project. It is not secret. It is a set of legal instruments assembled over fifty years — through the Tax Reform Act of 1969, through the revenue procedures of the 1970s and 1980s, through Buckley v. Valeo and Citizens United and McCutcheon and Bonta, through a dozen revenue procedures, through two generations of nonprofit counsel. It is public. It is documented. It is the rulebook.

The citizens who understand the rulebook are the ones who can decide what to do about it.

Part III — The Information Moves — begins next.

The financial architecture is not the only layer. A parallel information-operations architecture runs alongside it: competing narratives, outsourced content, replacement labels, synchronized posting without coordination, persona layering. The financial layer hides money. The information layer manufactures consent. They reinforce each other.

Module 11 — Competing Narratives & The Mirror Image — how two actors, with no contact, no coordination, and opposite politics, can produce an identical narrative on the same target inside the same four-hour window. The effect of coordination, from independent actors, under the same algorithm.

The game was never only about money. But money is where it started. And you have now walked the full eight moves.

Sources and Citations

26 U.S.C. §6104 — Public inspection rules for tax-exempt organization returns, including subsection (d)(3)(A) bar on disclosure of 501(c)(3) public-charity contributor names and addresses.

Internal Revenue Service Form 990 and Schedule B — annual information return and contributor schedule. Instructions and thresholds at irs.gov.

Tax Reform Act of 1969, Pub. L. 91-172 — statutory origin of the modern 990 disclosure regime.

Revenue Procedure 2018-38 (IRS, July 16, 2018) — original relief from non-(c)(3) donor-disclosure filing.

Bullock v. Internal Revenue Service , No. 4:18-cv-103 (D. Mont. 2019) — struck down Rev. Proc. 2018-38 on APA grounds.

Treasury Decision 9898 (IRS, May 28, 2020) — final regulations reinstating the 2018 relief after proper notice-and-comment rulemaking.

Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta , 594 U.S. 595 (2021) — Supreme Court decision striking down California’s bulk Schedule B collection on First Amendment grounds.

Citizens United v. Schneiderman , 882 F.3d 374 (2d Cir. 2018) — prior circuit precedent upholding a similar New York scheme, pre-Bonta.

NAACP v. Alabama ex rel. Patterson , 357 U.S. 449 (1958) — foundational associational-privacy precedent.

ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer — projects.propublica.org/nonprofits (public Form 990 archive; Schedule B names redacted per IRS rule).

Form 990 filings cited: Elev8hope, Inc. (EIN 90-0806545); America First Policy Institute; Marble Freedom Trust; New Venture Fund (EIN 20-5806345); Sixteen Thirty Fund; Hopewell Fund (EIN 47-5425626); Windward Fund (EIN 46-4950519); North Fund.

PMC Investigation OP-2026-0009 (BROKEN MIRROR) — Elev8hope financial forensics — trail terminated at Schedule B statutory bar.

Reporting on the 2021 Seid / Marble Freedom Trust transfer — The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and ProPublica coverage of the $1.6 billion transaction as a public-records anomaly.

Shadow Patriots · Module 10 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547

This article is the journalism deliverable for Module 10, the closer of the eight financial moves. For the news-broadcast companion — Brian and Sarah at the PMC News Desk walking the same rule through a dual-anchor explainer — see the broadcast video embed.

Evidence standard: every factual claim in this article is verifiable through the U.S. Code, Internal Revenue Service published guidance, federal court opinions, Form 990 filings on ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, or published investigative reporting. PMC does not allege misconduct by any individual or organization named; it maps the legal architecture that governs donor disclosure.

Bipartisan firewall: Case A (Elev8hope), Case B (records-access pattern illustrated through AFPI as a public example), Cross-example (Arabella Advisors cluster on the left, Marble Freedom Trust on the right). The vault is not a partisan instrument. The vault is the architecture.