CITIZEN ACTION CARD — Module 10

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Project Milk Carton

Pairs with Module 10: “The Vault” — The Schedule B Black Hole

Module 10 is the first citizen-action card in this series where the primary move is not to read a document. The document exists. It is filed. It is redacted by federal statute. The citizen’s move is to stop trying to pry the last page open and start using the seven pages above it the way they are meant to be used.

This card teaches you how to do four things in fifteen minutes:

Cite the statute by name and number. Confirm, on a real 990, that the vault is genuinely closed. Map what is still visible from the eight-move architecture on that same 990. Draft a one-page congressional letter that asks the right question about the right rule.

The product is not a diagram of donors. The product is a citizen who cannot be talked past when a reporter, a regulator, or a representative claims “the donors are not disclosed” as if that sentence explained anything.

What a Reform-Literacy Audit Looks Like on Paper

The audit lives across three public sources and one statute.

The eight-move architecture this module closes

Modules 3 through 10 of this series

You need two fields per organization:

EIN — 9-digit federal employer identification number. Top of every Form 990. The count of readable layers — how many of the eight disclosure surfaces are still visible on this filing.

The 15-Minute Reform-Literacy Audit

Step 1 — Read the Statute

Open a browser tab. Go to law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/6104. Scroll to subsection (d)(3)(A). Read the sentence.

It says, in plain English, that the name and address of any contributor to an organization described in section 501(c)(3) are not required to be made available for public inspection.

That is it. That is the vault. Fifty-one words of statute.

Copy the citation to a notepad: 26 U.S.C. §6104(d)(3)(A). This is the sentence you will cite when someone tells you “the donors are not disclosed.” You are not speculating. You are quoting federal law.

Step 2 — Pull a Redacted 990

Go to ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer. Pick any 501(c)(3) you have read about in the news in the last six months. Open its most recent Form 990 PDF.

Scroll through the schedules list until you find Schedule B, Schedule of Contributors. Most large filings have one.

Look at Part I. You will see rows with:

Contribution amount — visible

Type of contribution — visible

Name of contributor — redacted

Address of contributor — redacted

The redaction is not a reporting failure. The redaction is §6104(d)(3)(A) applied to the public copy. Write down the EIN of the organization and the fact that, yes, Schedule B is redacted as expected.

Step 3 — Map the Seven Readable Layers

On the same 990, walk the seven disclosure surfaces that are still visible. One tick each:

Part I, Summary — total revenue, total expenses, net assets. Scale. Part VII, Compensation — officers, directors, key employees and their compensation from the filer and from related organizations. Schedule A — public-support test. Tells you whether the organization passes the 33⅓% test, the 10% test, or relies on §509(a)(3) supporting-organization status. Schedule C — political campaign and lobbying activity. Schedule I — grants to domestic organizations (names, EINs, amounts, purposes). This is the outflow map. Schedule L — loans to and from interested persons, and business transactions with insiders. Schedule R — related-organization family tree.

architecture reference

Seven layers. All readable. All cross-referenceable against every other 501(c)(3) in the country, every FEC filing, every state corporate registration, and every LinkedIn page of every Part VII officer.

Write down which of the seven this filing carries. Not every organization files every schedule. The count tells you how much of the architecture is still visible on this specific organization. In most cases, the count is six or seven.

Step 4 — Draft the Congressional Letter

Open a second document. You are writing a one-page letter to the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, with a copy to your own member of Congress.

The letter does five things and five only:

Cites §6104(d)(3)(A) by name and section number. Names one specific 501(c)(3) you have walked (the one from Step 2). Name it once. EIN once. Do not make allegations. You are not accusing the organization of anything. Summarizes what you can see from the seven readable layers on its 990 — total revenue, top Part VII names and their related-organization compensation, the Schedule I outflow list if present, the Schedule R family tree. Asks one question: would aggregate donor reporting — disclosure of contribution totals by source category, without individual names — preserve the associational-privacy interest the Supreme Court protected in AFPF v. Bonta while closing the accountability gap that a fully redacted Schedule B creates? Ends with your name, your zip code, your one-sentence reason for caring. No more.

That is the whole letter. One page. No allegations. No partisan framing. A statute citation, a real filing, a count of what is visible, and a single reform question. The question is live, it is legislative, and it is the specific question that reform advocates from both sides have been circling for a decade.

Score the Readability

One point each — if the answer is yes, on the filing you just walked.

Schedule A is filed and the public-support test is documented. (Scale and public-charity posture are visible.) Part VII lists at least three officers with compensation from related organizations. (Interlock is visible from Module 9’s audit.) Schedule I lists at least three grantees with names, EINs, and purposes. (Outflow is visible. You can cross-reference.) Schedule L reports any related-party transactions above $100,000. (Insider flow is visible.) Schedule R lists at least two related tax-exempt or taxable affiliates. (Family tree is visible.)

Score bands

0–1 — minimal filing. You can still read scale and officers, but the architecture is mostly dark at the public-inspection level.

2–3 — a typical midsize filing. The interlock and outflow are readable. The diagram from Module 9 still applies.

4–5 — a dense filing. Seven layers of architecture are visible. Schedule B redaction is the only darkness, and the diagram around it is complete.

The score is not a verdict on the organization. The score is a count of how much of the eight-move architecture is still visible on one real filing. The higher the score, the stronger the point your letter is making: the public does not lack disclosure. The public lacks one specific statutorily protected layer that sits at the bottom of seven readable ones.

Quick Reference — Statutes, Cases, Rules

A Reminder About What This Card Is NOT

This card is not a claim that Schedule B redaction is wrong. Reasonable people, including six Supreme Court justices in Bonta, have made the associational-privacy argument in good faith. The case for redaction is real, constitutional, and old.

This card is also not a claim that any specific 501(c)(3) has hidden donors who are themselves doing anything unlawful. The architecture of the vault is structural, not individual. Any organization operating inside the rules is entitled to the privacy the rules allow.

The audit in this card is about reform literacy — the ability of a citizen to know the rule, cite it by number, see its effects on a real filing, map the seven readable layers around it, and articulate the reform question without overclaiming. The reform question — should donor reporting move to an aggregate model that preserves privacy while closing the accountability gap? — is a live legislative conversation. The citizen who can enter that conversation with the statute, a real filing, and a one-page letter has done something the eight-move architecture was designed to make too hard.

Every citizen who cites §6104(d)(3)(A) by number makes the architecture one step more legible.

Evidence standard: all claims verifiable through Cornell Law School’s U.S. Code archive, ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, the Federal Register, and the Supreme Court’s own published opinion in AFPF v. Bonta. No private information required. No allegation of misconduct required.

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Module 10 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547