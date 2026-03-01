Investigation by Project Milk Carton

Missouri: Ground Zero

This is the state where our investigation began. Missouri is not just another data point in a national pattern — it is the state that revealed the pattern. What we found here became the template for every analysis that followed.

Missouri's child welfare system contains a structural anomaly that exists nowhere else in the United States. It is the only state where the judicial branch both prosecutes and adjudicates child removal cases. The officer who files the petition to take your children is employed by — hired, supervised, and subject to firing by — the same judge who decides whether to grant it.

That alone would be enough to warrant scrutiny. But Missouri is also the home state of Centene Corporation, the nation's largest Medicaid managed care company, which holds a sole-source contract to manage the healthcare of every foster child in Missouri through its subsidiary, Home State Health.

And Missouri removes children from their families at a rate 35 to 50 percent above the national average, even when controlled for poverty.

This is the forensic structural analysis of how that system works.

Module 1: The Only State Where the Judiciary Prosecutes Itself

In 47 states and the District of Columbia, when CPS investigates a family and determines a child should be removed, the executive branch — typically the CPS agency itself or a county attorney — files the petition with the court. The judiciary then reviews the petition and decides whether removal is warranted. Two branches. Check and balance.

Missouri does it differently.

Missouri's Children's Division (the CPS agency, part of the executive branch Department of Social Services) investigates allegations. But the Children's Division cannot remove children. It cannot file petitions. It has no removal authority.

That power belongs to the Juvenile Officer — a judicial branch employee who is hired, supervised, and subject to termination by the circuit court judge. The Juvenile Officer decides whether to file a petition to remove a child. The Juvenile Officer litigates that petition. And the Juvenile Officer's boss — the judge who employs them — decides the outcome.

This is not metaphor. This is the structure documented in Missouri statute (RSMo 210.125, RSMo 211.031) and analyzed in peer-reviewed legal scholarship by Professor Josh Gupta-Kagan at Columbia Law School.

The constitutional problem is straightforward: "Subordinate judicial branch officials face pressure to file and litigate cases to please their boss, the judge, who hired them, supervises them, and has power to fire them. And the judge faces subtle pressure to rule in favor of his or her own employees."

Missouri's 46 judicial circuits each operate their own Juvenile Office — a decentralized system with no centralized oversight of petition practices. No two circuits necessarily operate the same way. And because the Juvenile Office is a judicial branch entity rather than a Title IV-E receiving agency, it has been argued that federal ASFA requirements for "reasonable efforts" to keep families together don't directly bind it.

The practical result: Missouri has two agencies that can tear apart families. One is the Children's Division, which investigates. The other is the Juvenile Office, which removes. And the Juvenile Office is not bound by the Children's Division's findings.

A judge can order a child removed even when CPS finds no substantiation of abuse or neglect. The investigation system and the court system operate on completely separate tracks. A person can be placed on the child abuse registry but face no court action. A person can have their children removed by the court even when CPS found the report unsubstantiated.

In 2024, Senator Travis Fitzwater (R-Callaway County) filed legislation to move oversight of juvenile officers from judges to the state Attorney General's office. The reform was opposed by juvenile officers. It has not passed.

Module 2: Show Me Healthy Kids — Centene's Home-State Monopoly

When a child enters Missouri state custody, they are automatically enrolled in Show Me Healthy Kids (SMHK) — a Medicaid managed care specialty plan administered exclusively by Home State Health Plan, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

Centene is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri — less than 15 miles from the state capitol's decision-making apparatus.

The key facts:

Sole-source contract. Home State Health is the only MCO for foster care in Missouri. There is no competition. There is no choice. The state created a dedicated carve-out specialty plan and awarded it to a single vendor.

Mandatory auto-enrollment. Per Missouri's own documentation: "Individuals who qualify for coverage through SMHK are automatically enrolled in this plan and will continue to have coverage as long as they are eligible." And: "If you are in Show Me Healthy Kids, you cannot change your health plan."

40,000 members. SMHK covers not just the approximately 12,000-13,000 children actively in foster care, but also children receiving adoption subsidies and former foster youth up to age 26 — a total eligible population of roughly 40,000.

Revenue begins at removal. The act of removing a child from their home triggers a payment stream to Centene. Medicaid enrollment is tied to custody status, not to the outcome of any investigation. The child becomes a billable member the day they enter state custody.

Using the Texas STAR Health benchmark (the most comparable sole-source foster care MCO contract, also held by Centene), the annual capitation revenue for SMHK is estimated between $384 million and $576 million, depending on the per-member-per-month rate used.

CMS approval lag. The SMHK contract went live on July 1, 2022. CMS — the federal agency responsible for approving state Medicaid managed care contracts — did not approve the base contract until October 5, 2023. Home State Health collected capitation payments for 15 months before the federal government verified the contract met federal requirements. Subsequent contract amendments show approval lags averaging 12 months.

Module 3: The Revolving Door

Centene's political investment in Missouri is documented across multiple vectors.

$100,000 to Governor Parson. In June 2020, Centene contributed $100,000 to Uniting Missouri PAC, supporting Governor Mike Parson's campaign. The MO HealthNet Managed Care RFP — the procurement that would award the sole-source foster care contract — was released 17 months later. The contract was awarded 23 months later.

$400,000+ to Missouri politicians since 2006. Centene and its executives have contributed to dozens of Missouri state politicians, targeting candidates who serve on legislative committees with health care jurisdiction.

300+ subsidiaries multiplying donation limits. Nationally, Centene operates over 300 U.S. subsidiaries, each a separate legal entity capable of making independent campaign contributions. KFF Health News documented 10 separate $10,000 contributions from different Centene subsidiaries on a single day in Nevada.

$26.9 million nationally. Since 2015, Centene, its subsidiaries, top executives, and their spouses have given $26.9 million to state politicians in 33 states, plus $2.2 million to the Republican and Democratic Governors' Associations.

But the single most significant finding is the revolving door.

Chris Koster served as Missouri Attorney General from 2009 to 2017. Upon losing the 2016 gubernatorial race, he was hired by Centene as Senior Vice President, Corporate Services in February 2017. He was promoted to General Counsel in February 2020. He currently serves as Executive Vice President, Secretary, and General Counsel of Centene Corporation.

The former chief law enforcement officer of Missouri — the official who would have had jurisdiction to investigate Centene for Medicaid fraud or overbilling in the state — became the company's top lawyer within weeks of leaving office.

This matters because of what happened next. Over 20 states have investigated or settled with Centene over pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Medicaid overbilling practices. Total settlements exceed $1 billion. Neighboring Kansas recovered $27.6 million. Missouri — Centene's home state, where the same overbilling practices occurred through the same corporate subsidiary structure — has not pursued a PBM overbilling investigation or settlement.

Three successive Attorneys General — Josh Hawley, Eric Schmitt, and Andrew Bailey — have taken no action. The AG who preceded them is now Centene's General Counsel.

Module 5: The Children Who Don't Exist on Paper

Missouri's official foster care count — approximately 12,790 children as of August 2023 — does not include children separated from their families through the state's diversion mechanisms.

In 2020, Missouri codified a program called Temporary Alternative Placement Agreements (TAPAs) under RSMo 210.123. A TAPA allows the Children's Division to place a child with a relative without a court order, without a formal custody transfer, and without triggering federal foster care reporting.

The mechanism works on coercion. As documented by NCCPR: "In these hidden foster care cases, the Children's Division decides on its own that a parent and child need to be separated, then threatens the parent: Agree to this family separation, or we'll take you to family court and your child could be placed with strangers."

Parents "voluntarily" agree under the implicit or explicit threat that refusal means formal removal and placement with unknown foster parents.

In FY2023, at least 1,065 children went through TAPA placements. Of those, 302 — 28.4 percent — subsequently entered formal foster care anyway. The TAPA didn't prevent removal. It delayed it by up to 90 days, during which the child was in out-of-home placement without judicial oversight, without a guardian ad litem, and without the procedural protections that accompany formal foster care.

These children do not appear in AFCARS data. They are invisible to federal oversight.

Missouri also operates Immediate Safety Intervention Plans (ISIPs) — 10-day "voluntary" agreements that can be renewed indefinitely in 10-day increments. The number of ISIPs executed annually is not publicly reported.

The state acknowledged to lawmakers that it "does not publicly post the numbers of kids in temporary care."

Module 6: What the Federal Government Found

The federal government reviews each state's child welfare system through the Child and Family Services Review (CFSR). Missouri has been reviewed twice in recent years — Round 3 (2017) and Round 4 (2023).

In Round 3, Missouri was not in substantial conformity with any of the seven outcomes — safety, permanency, and well-being. It failed five of seven systemic factors.

In Round 4, six years later, the results were identical. Not in substantial conformity with any of the seven outcomes. Same five systemic factors failed. The federal review explicitly noted that Missouri had made "no substantial progress" on the areas identified in its Round 3 improvement plan.

Specific findings from Round 4:

Permanency within 12 months: Missouri at 25.3% versus the national performance of 35.2%

Only 6% of counties met the 60% target for parent-child visit compliance

Only 38% of counties met the 50% target for caseworker-parent meetings

Investigation timeliness: 72% performance against a 90-95% benchmark

In February 2026, Missouri opted into the Trump Administration's "A Home for Every Child" initiative, leaving the traditional CFSR accountability framework for a new, untested alternative. This transition occurred at the exact moment of maximum demonstrated noncompliance — after failing every outcome in two consecutive federal reviews spanning six years.

Separately, in 2021, the HHS Office of Inspector General found that in 2019 alone, 978 children went missing from Missouri foster care — 4% of the entire foster care population. Over 30 months, there were 1,780 instances of foster children going missing. Of 59 cases reviewed:

Nearly half had no evidence of reporting to law enforcement or NCMEC as required

One in three had no documented health or safety check after the child's return

Children used drugs while missing, some became pregnant, and at least one was sex-trafficked across four states

Average time missing: 37 days per episode

The Removal Rate

After all of this — the bifurcated authority structure, the sole-source Centene contract, the revolving door, the hidden placements, the chronic federal noncompliance — the bottom line:

Missouri removes children from their families at a rate 35 to 50 percent above the national average, even when controlled for poverty, according to the NCCPR Rate-of-Removal Index.

The state screens in approximately 70% of hotline calls for investigation, compared to about 50% nationally. It substantiates at a higher rate. Its front-end pipeline feeds an elevated removal rate that generates Medicaid capitation revenue for a single corporation headquartered 15 miles from the capitol.

In 2021, Missouri's foster care population peaked at 14,265 — a 35% increase from 2015 against national trends that were flat or declining. Under Director Darrell Missey, numbers began declining through family preservation efforts. Then Missey was replaced. Under Director Sara Smith, August 2025 entries were nearly 50% higher than August 2024. Smith issued directives that undermined prevention efforts, reassigned prevention staff, and fired the deputy director responsible for family preservation.

The machine doesn't run by accident. When someone tries to slow it down, they get replaced.

What This Means

Missouri is not an outlier because it's worse than other states. It's an outlier because its structural vulnerabilities are more visible. The bifurcated judicial/executive system is unique. The sole-source Centene contract is documented. The revolving door between the AG's office and Centene's C-suite is public record. The hidden foster care numbers were disclosed to lawmakers.

In other states, the same financial incentives exist, but they're distributed across more actors, more contracts, more layers. Missouri is where the architecture is simplest to see.

Every state in this series shows the same classification: HIGH STRUCTURAL INCENTIVE for removal. The question isn't whether the incentives exist. The question is whether anyone with the authority to act is willing to look.

Missouri's answer, so far, has been to replace the people who tried.

This is Part 2 of the Forensic Structural Analysis Series by Project Milk Carton. All findings are classified as PROVEN (documented in primary sources and statutes), HIGHLY PROBABLE (supported by multiple corroborating sources), or noted where data gaps exist. Full source citations are maintained in the underlying research modules.

Key Sources: