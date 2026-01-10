State auditors find catastrophic oversight failures as $2.5M fraud case exposes decade-long systemic breakdown

Maryland’s child welfare system is failing on multiple fronts. A Project Milk Carton investigation reveals a pattern of fraud, oversight collapse, and child endangerment that cost taxpayers tens of millions while putting vulnerable children at direct risk.

The evidence is stark. Seven registered sex offenders lived at the same addresses as state-approved guardianship homes housing 10 foster children. A child care provider billed the state for 51 children when only 12 were present. And for three consecutive years, state auditors gave Maryland’s Social Services Administration an “unsatisfactory” rating—the worst possible grade.

The $2.5 Million Fraud That Went Undetected for a Decade

Jonathan Tarrell Smalls, 41, operated fraudulent child care centers across Maryland from 2014 to 2024. After state regulators revoked his child care certificate, Smalls didn’t stop. He assumed false identities, concealed ownership of multiple facilities, and kept billing the state.

The scheme was brazen. On February 6, 2018, Smalls invoiced Maryland for 51 children at one facility. When state inspectors visited, they found just 12. On October 23, 2023, he billed for more than 20 children at a facility that was completely closed with no children present.

All while collecting millions in state payments, Smalls reported earning just $1,000 per month. His actual assets told a different story: properties in Florida and Pennsylvania, plus two Bentley luxury vehicles.

Maryland authorities indicted Smalls in February 2025 on charges including felony theft, identity fraud, and public assistance fraud. His trial is pending. But the question remains: how did this continue for 10 years?

Foster Children Living With Convicted Sex Offenders

The fraud cases are alarming, but the child safety failures are worse.

A 2025 audit by Maryland’s Office of Legislative Audits found that seven registered sex offenders shared addresses with state-approved guardianship homes. Ten children lived in those homes. In one case, an individual convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor lived at the same address as four children ages 4 to 8.

Background check failures extended beyond foster homes. A hotel vendor employee convicted of murder in 1990 worked directly with foster children. Another group home employee, charged with sexual assault of a minor, transported three foster children for “inappropriate activity” in June 2023.

The state placed 280 foster children in hotels under unlicensed vendor supervision. Some stayed for up to two years. The cost: $1,259 per child per day, compared to $281 for licensed treatment foster care.

Auditors could not find documentation that the state made any effort to find proper placements for these children.

No One Knows Where the Money Goes

Maryland has no statewide Inspector General. That means no independent watchdog tracking how taxpayer money flows through the state’s 42,489 registered nonprofits.

When a joint investigation by WBFF FOX45, the Baltimore Sun, and WJLA asked state officials how much taxpayer money goes to nonprofits, the answer was simple: “We don’t know.”

The scale is staggering. Estimates suggest more than $60 billion flows to Maryland’s nonprofit sector. But without systematic tracking, the actual number is unknown.

Consider Connections Thru Life, a nonprofit that received $61.4 million since 2022 for HIV services. Federal regulations require audits when organizations receive this much federal money. Connections Thru Life has completed no required audits for 2022, 2023, or 2024.

Or the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund, currently under investigation for spending $300,000 on out-of-state trips, $3,600 for three yoga sessions, and $2,675 on a single group dinner.

$37 Million in Losses and Missed Reimbursements

The financial damage from Maryland’s oversight failures is measurable.

Investigation data visualization

State auditors identified $34.5 million in provider overpayments that have never been recovered. The state missed out on an additional $2.6 million in federal reimbursements due to administrative failures. Eligibility errors could cost up to $23 million more.

The Social Services Administration has failed to resolve six of eight prior audit findings. Some problems have persisted since 2008—17 years without a fix.

Meanwhile, basic care suffers. As of May 2024, 25% of foster children had not received a medical exam in the past year. More than half missed required dental exams.

The Pattern Matches Known Fraud Schemes

Project Milk Carton tracks child welfare fraud patterns across all 50 states. Maryland’s profile matches the “PBRF-LE” pattern first identified in Minnesota: Performance-Based Reimbursement Fraud with Limited Enforcement.

The elements are consistent:

Identity fraud to circumvent licensing revocation

Attendance inflation and ghost billing

Multi-state asset concealment

Weak verification systems that allow fraud to continue for years

Charmaine Miesha Brown ran a similar scheme from 2016 to 2021, collecting $128,201 by falsely claiming absent parent status and using a friend’s identity to receive child care payments. She was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in July 2024.

Federal Scrutiny Increases

Maryland received $189.4 million in federal Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) money for fiscal year 2025. The state is now subject to heightened “Defend the Spend” verification requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Five states have had CCDF funds frozen due to fraud concerns: California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. Maryland is not among them—yet.

But the state’s child care scholarship program has exploded from serving 21,000 children in January 2023 to more than 45,000 today. That’s 114% growth in two years. The program hit “maximum budget capacity” in May 2025 and paused new family enrollments.

Rapid growth without proportional oversight creates opportunity for fraud.

What This Means

Maryland’s child welfare system is experiencing a systemic breakdown. Fraud is confirmed. Children are at risk. Tens of millions in taxpayer money cannot be accounted for.

This is not a staffing problem or a budget problem. State auditors have flagged the same issues for three years running. Some findings date back 17 years. The state has 12-22% staff vacancies, but vacancy rates don’t explain placing children with sex offenders or allowing a convicted murderer to work with foster kids.

The state needs structural reform:

Create a statewide Inspector General with independent authority over nonprofits

Implement real-time attendance verification for child care payments

Cross-reference all approved foster homes against sex offender registries daily, not once

Eliminate hotel placements and require licensed facilities only

Pursue recovery of the $34.5 million in unrecovered overpayments

Without intervention, more children will be placed at risk and more taxpayer money will disappear.

Methodology: This investigation analyzed public records including Maryland Attorney General indictments, Office of Legislative Audits reports, IRS nonprofit filings (Form 990), Federal Election Commission data, and USASpending.gov subaward records. Additional research used the CIVICOPS database, which aggregates federal transparency data. All findings are based on publicly available information and should be independently verified before any legal action.

About Project Milk Carton: A 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to child welfare transparency and missing children awareness. Learn more at projectmilkcarton.org.