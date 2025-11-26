Dear friend,

This Christmas season, while most of us gather with our children and grandchildren, too many parents will have an empty chair at the table. That ache never takes a holiday.

In 2025 we’ve already helped expose trafficking rings, reunited runaways labeled “just kids who left,” and brought hard evidence of systemic failure before Congress and Senate committees. Our Guardian website has armed parents, journalists, and lawmakers in all 50 states with real data and tools.

But the truth is we’re still only scratching the surface.



With your help, 2026 can be the year everything changes.



Next year we plan to:



• Hire additional investigators and researchers (real boots on the ground)

• Expand the Guardian intelligence platform

• Partner with more frontline organizations doing the rescue work

• Launch a nationwide missing-child poster network in truck stops, churches, and community centers +++

• Keep every article, tool, and alert 100 % free and public

None of this happens without you.



Right now, before the clock strikes midnight on December 31, your gift is 100 % tax-deductible to Project Milk Carton, a registered 501(c)(3) (EIN 33-1323547). That means every dollar you give today does double duty: it lowers your 2025 tax bill and fuels the fight to bring kids home.



Here’s what your support makes possible:

Real-World Impact in 2026

Your Gift (100 % tax-deductible) | Real-World Impact in 2026



$8 a month / $80 a year Funds one full week of active case research

$20 a month / $240 a year Founding Guardian level + name on website wall

$100 one-time Prints & distributes 5,000 missing-child posters

$500 one-time Covers one month of Guardian system servers & real-time alerts

$1,000 one-time Funds one full-time investigator for an entire month

$5,000 one-time Keeps a full-time investigator in the field for 6 months



If every reader gave just $1/month $300,000+ per year → multiple rescue teams nationwide

We currently have more than 25,000 readers who believe in this mission. If every single person reading this gave just $1 a month, we’d raise $300,000 a year, enough to run multiple active search teams, expand Guardian Decision Intelligence System , and never turn away a family who needs help.



That’s the power of “reach one, teach one.”



This is the last 5 weeks in 2025 you can still claim the deduction and know your gift is already at work saving children in 2026.

Please, from one human being to another, take 30 seconds right now and become a 2025 Mission Partner. Click below and make your fully tax-deductible gift today.

Give a Tax-Deductible Gift Now →

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Because of you, more kids will be home next Christmas.

With gratitude and urgency,

Project Milk Carton



Project Milk Carton & The Constitutional Republic



P.S. Midnight, December 31 is the final deadline for 2025 deductions. Don’t leave money on the table that could be saving a child. Thank you for choosing hope this holiday season.