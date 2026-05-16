Lyrics

[VERSE 1 — 0:25 – 1:15]

There is a box.

The box has a name.

The name has an address.

And the address is in Manhattan.



The form has a number.

The form has a page.

The page has a narrative.

And the narrative names the room.



The room is in another city.

The city is in another country.

The form does not need to say the country.

The country is on the registry.



The transfer is fifty-seven point five.

The number is one point four million.

The line is on Schedule F.

And the line is the largest line.



[CHORUS 1 — 1:15 – 1:40]

Signal in.

Signal out.

The box in the middle hides who sent it.



Signal in.

Signal out.

The box in the middle hides who sent it.



[VERSE 2 — 1:40 – 2:25]

There is a fund.

The fund has a manager.

The manager holds the name.

And the name is not the donor.



The deduction is taken.

The donor is gone.

The fund is on the file.

And the trail is one layer back.



Seventeen point eight percent.

That is the share that arrives this way.

The original is not on the page.

By design. By rule. By statute.



[CHORUS 2 — 2:25 – 2:50]

Signal in.

Signal out.

The box in the middle hides who sent it.



Signal in.

Signal out.

The box in the middle hides who sent it.



[BRIDGE — 2:50 – 3:35]

Political activity.

A foreign principal.

Inside the United States.

Not exempt by category.

And knowing direction.



Five elements.

Four observable.

One in the dark.

That is the bar.



The statute is nineteen thirty-eight.

The information environment is now.

The bar was calibrated for the form on paper.

The form is now an artificial-intelligence platform.



[CHORUS 3 — 3:35 – 4:00]

Signal in.

Signal out.

The box in the middle hides who sent it.



Pull the filing.

Read the schedule.

Search the registry.

And then go open the one in your town.

(morse ticks fade up over final 8 bars, then long shortwave hiss tail to silence)