️

The ranking member's chair, Senate Judiciary Committee.

The obituaries will say foreign policy hawk. They'll say Trump ally, three decades in the Senate, Air Force lawyer, South Carolina. Most of them will give a paragraph, maybe two, to the part of Lindsey Graham's record that we exist to care about — and some will skip it entirely.

So we wrote it down. All of it we could verify, and nothing we couldn't.

This is the work we do — the record, verified, written down. If that matters to you, come stand watch with us: subscribe.

It started in a living room in South Carolina. Graham was 21 when his mother died of Hodgkin lymphoma; fifteen months later his father was gone too, and his 13-year-old sister Darline was standing in the family living room "absolutely scared to death." He wrapped his arms around her and promised he'd always take care of her. Then he actually did it — legal guardianship while finishing school, weekends home from Columbia, and eventually formal adoption when he joined the Air Force so his benefits would protect her if he died. "Lindsey was always my parent," she says. Hold that image through everything that follows, because it explains everything that follows.

The law with our mission in it. In 2023, Graham and Dick Durbin — Ranking Member and Chairman of Senate Judiciary, opposite parties — sponsored the Missing Children's Assistance Reauthorization Act. Unanimous Senate passage July 28, 2023; law in 2024. It funds the national missing-children infrastructure at $49.3 million a year through 2028, sends $41.5 million annually to NCMEC, expands family support services, codifies NCMEC's program for getting child sexual abuse material removed from platforms — and requires reporting of children who go missing from state-sponsored care. Children who vanish from foster care, counted and on the record, as a matter of federal law. If you follow our work, you know why that single provision matters more than most bills ever will.

The fight he never finished. The EARN IT Act — Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, introduced in 2020, 2022, and 2023 — would strip tech platforms of blanket immunity when child sexual abuse material spreads on their services. It cleared the Judiciary Committee unanimously more than once. It never received a floor vote. It was still unfinished when he died.

The sentence that made the hearing room go silent. January 31, 2024: the CEOs of Meta, X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord seated before Judiciary, parents behind them holding photographs of their children. Graham's opening: "You have blood on your hands. You have a product that's killing people." Followed not by a fundraising email but by a legislative demand — repeal Section 230.

If one sentence from this record deserves to travel, it's that one. Pass it on.

The decade of quiet cosponsorships. Original cosponsor of the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 — survivor services, law-enforcement tools, a victims' fund financed by traffickers' own fines; still the backbone of survivor services today. Cosponsor of SESTA in 2017, which became law in 2018 and ended the era of mainstream websites profiting, with immunity, from ads selling children. (That law has honest critics and ongoing debate — we note it because honesty is our brand — but the principle stands.)

The gavel work. In 2023, Durbin and Graham moved five child-protection bills through Judiciary with zero no votes: STOP CSAM, SHIELD, the Project Safe Childhood Act, the REPORT Act, and EARN IT. And when the Kids Online Safety Act passed the Senate 91–3 in July 2024 — not his bill; credit belongs to Blumenthal and Blackburn — it passed in a chamber he had spent years preparing, and he called it only "a step in the right direction" before pointing, again, at Section 230.

️

The watch continues.

The accounting. Some fights became law. The biggest one didn't. Graham died on July 12, 2026, at 71 — aortic dissection, hours after returning from an overseas working trip. He never had children of his own, unless you count Darline, and unless you count the thousands of children whose names he never knew standing behind every one of these bills.

A watch doesn't end when the watchman falls. It ends when no one picks it up.

We're Project Milk Carton — a 501(c)(3) tracking 2,800+ active missing-children cases and the systems that fail them. Consider the watch picked up.

Stand watch with us — subscribe for the record as we write it, and share this one so the record travels.

Sources

Senate Judiciary Committee records; Congress.gov; senator and committee press releases; Washington Post; Axios; NPR.