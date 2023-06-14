Introduction

I have observed our community slowly breaking apart into factions over the years. It's evident that a long-standing psychological operation has been at play, but the specifics remain elusive. We've been discussing this topic extensively for the past week and decided to conduct an experiment. We turned to AI for insights into psychological operations, and what we discovered was truly remarkable, to say the least.

In 2006, the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) posed a significant danger. As an instructor at a training command, my objective was to enhance instinctive reactions and establish efficient response protocols for bomb technicians. This drove me to delve into the study of levels of awareness that directly influenced decision-making in high-stress situations, including IED response.

Decision-making is a crucial aspect of our lives, whether in routine circumstances or when solving problems. Recognizing its importance, I embarked on extensive research to explore the levels of awareness. These levels offer valuable insights into how we process information and make decisions. I realized that these levels of awareness are inherent cognitive thought processes that we naturally employ. They serve as the necessary framework for making informed decisions.

To further investigate this topic, we are conducting an AI-assisted experiment to assess the impact of psychological operations on these distinct levels. Our goal is to understand how psychological operations can potentially manipulate these levels of awareness and inform decision-making processes.

For your reference, I have included a link to the original course I developed on levels of awareness. Although initially designed for specific purposes, such as IED response training, I have made significant modifications to make it accessible to a wider audience. By understanding the different levels of awareness, we can gain valuable insights into decision-making processes and how psychological operations can influence them. This knowledge will enable individuals to develop effective defense strategies and protect themselves from manipulative tactics used in psychological operations.

Through this experiment and the sharing of our findings, we aim to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to defend against the influence of psychological operations. By strengthening our levels of awareness and employing effective defense strategies, we can safeguard our autonomy, critical thinking abilities, and emotional well-being in the face of manipulative tactics.

However, before we delve into the effects of psychological warfare on our awareness levels, let's ensure we have a solid understanding of the five basic levels of awareness.

Levels of Awareness

There are five levels of awareness that play a crucial role in our daily lives, extending beyond personal safety and decision-making. The five levels of awareness are:

Proactive Awareness Technical Awareness Situational Awareness Predictive Awareness Instinctive Awareness

They also contribute to our overall well-being, productivity, and ability to effectively interact with others. By being aware of our surroundings, emotions, and the needs of those around us, we can cultivate empathy, maintain healthy relationships, and contribute to a positive and harmonious environment. These levels of awareness, when consciously nurtured, can enhance our overall quality of life and enable us to navigate various situations with greater ease and effectiveness. Taken a step beyond this, they can warn us of danger, give us gut feelings, and, when honed, make accurate predictions made from current events. Let us define each level of awareness and look at how they can enhance quality of life.

Proactive Awareness

Proactive awareness is a comprehensive approach to cultivating mindfulness and consciousness in daily life, encompassing both personal introspection and systematic information management. Proactive awareness is a valuable mindset and approach that benefits everyone. It involves being mindful, self-reflective, and conscious of one's actions. Proactive awareness helps individuals make informed decisions, adapt to change, and foster positive relationships. It is applicable to personal growth, decision-making, resilience, communication, and ethical considerations.

As an example, and to put it simply, it is self-awareness. To put it in terms of predictions, it is knowing yourself in your current state, what your future needs might be, and what future challenges you might face. It is just that simple.

It involves consciously engaging in five key elements that form the crux of a proactive awareness system:

Defining your information requirements: This step involves clarifying what kind of information is essential for your decision-making and understanding. It includes identifying the types of knowledge, data, and insights that are relevant to your goals and values. Determining how to gather information: Once your information requirements are defined, you actively seek out and gather the necessary information. This may involve conducting research, staying updated on current events, leveraging diverse sources, and engaging in continuous learning to broaden your knowledge base. Deciding who will analyze that information: In order to make sense of the gathered information, you need to determine who will be responsible for analyzing and synthesizing it. This could be done by yourself or by a team of experts, depending on the complexity and scope of the information. Determining how that information will be shared: Once the information is analyzed, you need to decide how it will be shared with relevant stakeholders. This involves considering the most effective and efficient ways to disseminate the information, such as through reports, presentations, meetings, or other communication channels. Choosing the technology that will help communicate and manage the information: Technology plays a crucial role in supporting proactive awareness. It involves selecting appropriate tools and systems that facilitate information sharing, organization, and collaboration. This could include communication platforms, data management systems, project management tools, and other technological solutions.

By actively engaging in these five elements, individuals and organizations can develop a proactive awareness system that empowers them to make informed decisions, anticipate potential challenges, and adapt effectively to changing circumstances. It combines self-reflection and mindfulness with structured information management processes, enabling individuals to align their actions with their goals and values while effectively leveraging available knowledge and resources.

A very simple example of this might be taking a college class to get a degree, running your household, or working towards a job promotion. For any one of these scenarios, there is information that you have, information that you will need, what to do with that information, how to communicate this to those around you, and then managing that communication and your future actions to meet those goals. You understand what your current situation is, what will be needed in the future, and how to achieve the outcome that you want, as well as any potential set-backs you might encounter along the way.

Technical Awareness

Technical awareness for the average person refers to having a basic understanding and familiarity with technology and its applications in daily life. It involves being aware of and comfortable with using various technological tools, devices, and software that are commonly encountered in modern society.

Here are some key aspects of technical awareness for everyday human beings:

Familiarity with common devices: Everyday technical awareness involves being familiar with commonly used devices such as smartphones, computers, tablets, and smart home devices. It includes knowing how to operate them, navigate their interfaces, and utilize basic functions. Digital literacy: Technical awareness also encompasses digital literacy, which involves having the knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the digital world. This includes understanding how to use web browsers, search engines, email, and social media platforms. It also involves being aware of online privacy and security best practices. Basic software proficiency: Being technically aware includes having a basic proficiency in commonly used software applications such as word processors, spreadsheets, presentation tools, and media players. It involves knowing how to create, edit, and share digital documents, as well as work with multimedia content. Internet and online services: Everyday technical awareness involves having a general understanding of how the internet works and being familiar with common online services. This includes knowing how to access information online, perform online transactions, use online banking, and utilize cloud storage services. Cybersecurity awareness: Technical awareness also includes being conscious of cybersecurity risks and knowing how to protect oneself online. This involves understanding the importance of strong passwords, recognizing phishing attempts, being cautious with sharing personal information, and keeping software and devices updated. Digital communication tools: Being technically aware involves being comfortable with digital communication tools such as email, messaging apps, and video conferencing platforms. It includes knowing how to compose and send emails, participate in group chats, and effectively use video conferencing for communication purposes.

Having technical awareness in everyday life helps individuals navigate the increasingly digital and interconnected world. It empowers individuals to leverage technology for various purposes, including communication, information access, productivity, and entertainment. Developing technical awareness can be achieved through self-learning, formal education, and keeping up with technological advancements through relevant sources of information.

Sometimes, it isn't exactly what you know or what you are familiar with but where you can go to become proficient. We aren't all computer engineers, programmers, or hackers. Many of us aren't tech savvy (including Elizabeth The Punisher Dove). We don't need to be. There are resources out there to help us along the way, if you are willing to do a little research or ask for help.

Situational Awareness

Situational awareness (SA) refers to the ability to perceive and understand the elements and events in one's environment, their significance, and the ability to anticipate their future development. It involves being cognizant of the various factors that influence a situation, including time, space, and context.

The formal definition of Situational Awareness (SA) can be broken down into three segments:

Perception of the elements in the environment: This aspect of Situational Awareness (SA) involves being aware of and accurately perceiving the elements present in the surrounding environment. It includes recognizing and observing relevant objects, people, events, and other sensory cues. Perception helps gather the necessary information for understanding the situation.

Comprehension of the situation: Once the elements in the environment are perceived, Situational Awareness (SA) requires the ability to comprehend their significance and interrelationships. It involves interpreting the gathered information to develop a clear understanding of the current situation. Comprehension helps individuals make sense of the environment and identify patterns, trends, and potential risks or opportunities.

Projection of future status: Situational Awareness (SA) goes beyond the present moment and involves the capacity to project the future status of the situation. It requires using the gathered information and comprehension of the current situation to anticipate how it may evolve over time. Projection allows individuals to make predictions, plan actions, and make informed decisions based on their understanding of the potential future outcomes.

By developing situational awareness, individuals can enhance their ability to navigate complex environments, respond effectively to changing circumstances, and make informed decisions. Situational awareness is particularly crucial in high-stakes situations, such as emergency response, aviation, military operations, and other domains where quick and accurate understanding of the situation is vital. However, it is also beneficial in everyday life as it enables individuals to be more attentive, adaptable, and responsive to their surroundings.

Many self-defense classes will teach Situational Awareness (SA). It is being aware of what is around you at all times. To put it into context, when you drive a car, you are aware of where the other cars are at on the road, have an idea of whether they are faster moving or going slower, if a driver is being erratic or maybe distracted, and so on. It is a skill you already possess but possibly haven't actively used in other situations except when you are in a state of high-alert or concentration.

Predictive Awareness

This is where things start to get interesting.

Predictive awareness, in relation to the average individual, is the ability to anticipate and forecast future events, outcomes, or trends based on existing information and patterns. It involves recognizing patterns, drawing from past experiences, considering multiple factors, embracing uncertainty, and informing decision-making.

People are creatures of habit. They go to the same 3 gas stations. They eat spaghetti on Thursday and pizza on Saturday. They get up at the same time every day of the week. They wash their clothes on Sunday, go to their jobs Monday through Friday, and go through the same routine every morning.

Companies, organizations, and anything else designed by man tend to follow a set of patterns. They have operations manuals, training, guides, and certain rules they will follow. If you can determine what these patterns are and then how they will continue in the future, then you can predict future events. It isn't magic. It really isn't even science. It is just knowing behaviors and recognizing patterns.

People tend to react the same way to certain stimuli, through their emotions and actions. If a boy breaks up with a girl, she will cry. If you stub your toe, you will cuss and hop on one foot. If you are hungry and have food put in front of you, you will eat. Very rarely will someone go outside their established patterns.

Predictive awareness, applicable to everyday individuals, involves:

Recognizing patterns: Identifying recurring behaviors, events, or data to make predictions. Drawing from experiences: Gaining insights from past situations to anticipate future scenarios. Considering multiple factors: Considering various elements influencing outcomes. Embracing uncertainty: Recognizing predictions aren't guarantees, staying open to adjustments. Informing decision-making: Using predictions for more effective choices aligned with goals and values.

Predictive awareness helps plan, adapt, and respond to future situations, anticipate challenges, seize opportunities, and make informed choices. It fosters a proactive mindset, enabling greater foresight and intention. Contrasting with predictive awareness, proactive awareness involves being intentional, prepared, and actively engaged in all aspects of life. It focuses on aligning actions with goals and values, cultivating mindfulness, and making deliberate decisions, regardless of specific predictions.

Instinctive Awareness

Instinctive awareness, in everyday individuals, refers to an innate or intuitive understanding of a situation or environment. It involves a deep sense of knowing or perceiving without relying solely on conscious thought or analytical reasoning. Instinctive awareness is often guided by gut feelings, intuition, or subconscious cues.

Here are some key aspects of instinctive awareness:

Intuition and gut feelings: Instinctive awareness relies on intuitive senses and gut feelings. It involves trusting one's inner knowing or a "sixth sense" to assess a situation or make decisions.

Rapid and automatic response: Instinctive awareness is characterized by quick and automatic responses without deliberate thinking. It allows individuals to react spontaneously and effectively in certain situations.

Nonverbal cues and body language: Instinctive awareness often involves picking up on subtle nonverbal cues and body language from others. It allows individuals to sense the underlying emotions or intentions of people in their vicinity.

Survival and self-preservation: Instinctive awareness is closely tied to our primal instincts for survival and self-preservation. It can manifest as an alertness to potential threats or a heightened sensitivity to changes in the environment.

Less influenced by rational analysis: Unlike predictive awareness, which relies on reasoning and analysis, instinctive awareness is less influenced by conscious thought or logical reasoning. It taps into deeper, subconscious levels of perception and understanding.

The key difference between instinctive awareness and predictive awareness lies in their underlying processes and sources of information. Predictive awareness is based on conscious analysis, past experiences, and patterns, while instinctive awareness is driven by intuition, gut feelings, and subconscious cues. Predictive awareness focuses on making informed predictions about future outcomes, while instinctive awareness is more immediate and spontaneous, guiding individuals in the present moment.

Both forms of awareness can be valuable in different situations. While predictive awareness helps with planning and decision-making based on logical analysis, instinctive awareness can provide quick insights and guide individuals in rapidly changing or uncertain circumstances. Integrating both types of awareness can lead to a more comprehensive understanding of the world and enhance decision-making abilities.

Do not be mistaken. Our world is rapidly changing. To be able to access these changes quickly is invaluable.

Convergence of Awareness

At some point, the levels of awareness converge. This happens at a decisive moment, where distinct patterns from each level combine to shape a decision. Situational awareness captures real-time patterns such as actions, movements, and sounds in one's surroundings. Proactive awareness involves cognitive processing and the consideration of future implications, focusing on patterns of information and decision-making. Technical awareness recognizes patterns in technology, digital platforms, and media. Predictive awareness discerns patterns to anticipate future outcomes.

As these levels of awareness merge, individuals gain a comprehensive understanding of patterns from different dimensions, allowing for informed decision-making at the critical moment. Everything becomes connected.

Effects of Psychological Warfare

The levels of awareness holds paramount importance for maintaining a balanced mentality and society. However, have you ever pondered the consequences if these levels of awareness were infiltrated and manipulated? While we often consider psychological operations and their manipulative nature, delving deeper into the subject enables us to comprehend how to evade and identify the symptoms of such operations more effectively. Taking a closer look aids us in developing strategies to prevent their influence and preserve our mental clarity.

The effects of psychological warfare on these levels of awareness can be significant. Psychological warfare tactics can be designed to infiltrate and manipulate each level of awareness, influencing individuals and society in various ways:

Effects on Proactive Awareness:

Psychological warfare can aim to distort or control information, shaping individuals' perceptions and decision-making processes. By spreading disinformation or propaganda, it can manipulate proactive awareness and hinder individuals' ability to make informed choices aligned with their goals and values. Examples of the type of psychological operations that can effect proactive awareness are:

Disinformation campaigns: Spreading false information or propaganda through various channels to manipulate individuals' perceptions and decision-making processes. Emotional manipulation: Utilizing emotional appeals, fear-mongering, or persuasive techniques to sway individuals' beliefs and choices. Social engineering: Orchestrating fake social media accounts or online communities to disseminate targeted narratives and shape public opinion. Cognitive biases exploitation: Capitalizing on cognitive biases, such as confirmation bias or anchoring bias, to influence individuals' judgments and decisions.

Effects on Technical Awareness:

Psychological warfare can exploit vulnerabilities in technology, targeting individuals' digital presence, privacy, and security. By spreading misinformation or conducting cyber-attacks, it can erode trust in online platforms, disrupt communication, and manipulate technical awareness for malicious purposes. Examples of the type of psychological operations that can effect technical awareness are:

Phishing attacks: Sending deceptive emails or messages with the intent to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information or gaining unauthorized access to their digital accounts. Malware dissemination: Spreading malicious software that can compromise individuals' devices, compromise their privacy, or enable unauthorized access to their digital lives. Deepfake manipulation: Creating realistic but fabricated audio, video, or image content to deceive individuals and manipulate public perception. Social media manipulation: Utilizing fake accounts, bots, or coordinated campaigns to spread misinformation, manipulate trends, or create false narratives.

Effects on Situational Awareness:

Psychological warfare can create or manipulate situations to generate fear, confusion, or division within a society. By disseminating false information or orchestrating events, it can influence situational awareness and lead to a distorted understanding of reality, affecting individuals' ability to respond effectively to their environment.

Examples of the type of psychological operations that can affect situational awareness are:

Rumor spreading: Disseminating false rumors or fabricating incidents to create fear, confusion, or division within society. Orchestrated events: Staging incidents or demonstrations to shape public opinion, incite conflict, or provoke emotional responses. Media manipulation: Controlling media outlets or spreading false narratives through traditional and digital media channels to influence public understanding and distort the perception of reality. Conspiracy theories: Promoting unfounded conspiracy theories that exploit societal tensions and further polarize different groups.

Effects on Predictive Awareness:

Psychological warfare can manipulate perceptions of the future, shaping individuals' predictions and expectations. By controlling the narrative and disseminating propaganda, it can influence predictive awareness, leading to distorted forecasts, biased decision-making, and an erosion of trust in accurate information. Examples of the type of psychological operations that can affect predictive awareness are:

Propaganda narratives: Crafting and disseminating propaganda with the aim of shaping individuals' expectations and influencing their predictions about future events. Psychological priming: Using subtle cues or suggestive language to subconsciously influence individuals' expectations and predispose them to certain beliefs or behaviors. False trend manipulation: Creating artificial trends or amplifying existing ones through coordinated efforts to mislead individuals' predictive awareness. Strategic misinformation: Deliberately providing inaccurate information or forecasts to distort individuals' predictions and foster confusion or misinterpretation.

Effects on Instinctive Awareness:

Psychological warfare can exploit emotional triggers, fear, or subconscious biases to manipulate instinctive awareness. By employing tactics that elicit strong emotional responses or create a sense of threat, it can influence individuals' instincts and guide their actions in ways that serve the interests of the psychological warfare campaign. Examples of the type of psychological operations that can affect proactive awareness are:

Fear-based campaigns: Generating and amplifying fear-inducing messages, narratives, or scenarios to trigger instinctive responses and manipulate behavior. Emotional triggers: Exploiting emotional vulnerabilities by evoking strong emotions such as anger, sadness, or compassion to influence actions or opinions. Identity manipulation: Targeting personal identity, values, or group affiliations to provoke emotional responses and manipulate instinctive reactions. Cultivating trust and authority: Establishing false credibility or authority figures to gain individuals' trust and influence their instinctive decision-making processes.

Understanding the potential effects of psychological warfare on these levels of awareness is crucial for individuals and society to recognize and mitigate its impact.

Psychological Operations Defense

Psychological defense refers to the strategies and practices individuals can adopt to protect themselves from psychological manipulation, misinformation, and propaganda. In an era of increasing information flow and sophisticated psychological warfare tactics, developing psychological defense mechanisms becomes crucial to maintain personal autonomy, critical thinking, and emotional well-being. By cultivating skills such as critical thinking, media literacy, emotional intelligence, promoting open dialogue, developing resilience, implementing verification processes, and employing cybersecurity measures, individuals can strengthen their ability to navigate complex information landscapes, identify manipulative tactics, and make informed decisions.

Psychological defense empowers individuals to resist the influence of psychological warfare and protect themselves against the potential negative effects of deceptive and manipulative practices.

Proactive Awareness Defense

Proactive awareness defense is centered around protecting oneself from the manipulation of information and ensuring that decisions and actions are based on accurate and reliable sources. It involves actively questioning the information presented, seeking evidence and verification, and considering multiple perspectives before forming opinions or making decisions.

Questioning information: Develop a habit of questioning the information presented, seeking evidence, and considering multiple perspectives before forming opinions or making decisions. Fact-checking: Verify the accuracy of information by cross-referencing it with reliable sources and fact-checking websites. Seeking diverse sources: Expose yourself to a variety of news outlets and information sources to gain a balanced understanding of different perspectives. Developing critical thinking skills: Cultivate the ability to analyze arguments, identify logical fallacies, and evaluate evidence to make informed judgments.

A video of civil unrest in a foreign country comes out as breaking news. It was from a protest 5 years ago. Pictures of an angry mob outside a court house are released. The reality is that mob consisted of less than a dozen people. We are all familiar with fake news and disinformation. As with everything, you should verify and then trust before having an emotional reaction or making a decision regarding a course of action. If information is power, then we must ensure that we have the correct information before realizing that power.

Technical Awareness Defense

Technical awareness takes the other levels in order to assist in deciphering it. As information comes in, you have to use proactive awareness to filter information that you’re getting on the technical awareness level. Technical awareness defense focuses on safeguarding oneself against the exploitation of technology and digital platforms. It involves being aware of common cyber threats and practicing cybersecurity measures to protect personal information and online privacy.

Cybersecurity awareness: Stay informed about common cyber threats, protect personal information, and use strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and reputable security software. Digital literacy: Enhance knowledge of digital platforms, understand privacy settings, and be cautious of sharing personal information online. Doubtful skepticism: Maintain a healthy level of skepticism towards unsolicited messages, suspicious links, or requests for personal information. Regular software updates: Keep software, operating systems, and antivirus programs up to date to protect against vulnerabilities and potential attacks.

If you have been on Telegram, you are familiar with the numerous bots and scam accounts that will eventually contact you. "How long have you been in my channel? Are you enjoying it? Are you aware of the upcoming financial collapse?" Being aware of weaknesses, both in terms of what information can be derived from you just based on your online activity and/or devices you use and in terms of what information you share about yourself, can help deter attacks against your person.

Situational Awareness Defense

Situational awareness defense involves protecting oneself against the manipulation of information and events that can distort one’s understanding of reality.

Media literacy: Develop the ability to critically analyze media content, fact-check news stories, and be aware of bias and manipulative techniques. Emotional regulation: Learn to manage emotional responses to avoid being swayed by fear, outrage, or other emotions that may cloud judgment. Seeking multiple perspectives: Actively seek out diverse viewpoints, engage in open dialogue, and listen to different opinions to gain a more comprehensive understanding of situations. Independent research: Conduct independent research on significant events or issues to gather reliable information and avoid relying solely on sensationalized headlines or social media posts.

You see a news article of Hillary being tried and hung at GITMO. When you search for confirmation, you find 20 other news articles which repeat the story word for word. You look up information regarding a certain topic but the website is notoriously known for not being factually correct or too biased. Be aware of what information you are reading from and where that information is coming from. Confirm everything with multiple sources.

Predictive Awareness Defense

Predictive awareness defense aims to safeguard individuals against manipulations that distort their perceptions of the future.

Developing analytical thinking: Cultivate the ability to analyze trends, data, and patterns to make predictions based on sound reasoning rather than relying solely on speculation or sensationalism. Skeptical evaluation of forecasts: Question the reliability and credibility of predictions, especially those lacking substantial evidence or based on biased sources. Long-term thinking: Consider the broader context and historical trends when making predictions about the future to avoid falling for short-term manipulations. Awareness of bias: Be mindful of personal biases that may influence predictions and strive for objectivity when assessing future scenarios.

Everything is biased. There is no getting around that. If a person wrote it (or even an AI), then there is bias in it. Your job is to recognize bias for what it is. Also, some researchers make conclusions regarding facts that don't always line up or are extremely far reaching. Recognizing when truth is being stretched and when a certain bias is being employed can take some practice. However, it will help your level of awareness and discernment reach new levels the more you use it. As always, take the meat and leave the bone.

Instinctive Awareness Defense

Instinctive awareness defense focuses on protecting individuals from manipulations that exploit their emotional triggers, subconscious biases, and instinctual responses.

Emotional intelligence: Enhance emotional intelligence skills to recognize and regulate emotions, making decisions based on rationality rather than impulsive reactions. Mindfulness and self-awareness: Practice self-reflection and mindfulness to be more conscious of instinctive responses and evaluate their appropriateness in a given situation. Trustworthy relationships: Build relationships with individuals who prioritize honest communication and have a track record of providing reliable information. Fact-based decision-making: Base decisions on verifiable facts and evidence rather than solely relying on gut feelings or emotional impulses.

Recognize those who like to post reliable information versus those who want to be first. There is a difference. Those who post first are only sharing information for clicks and likes. Those who are slow to post but confirm their information before posting are genuinely there to spread good information. Not everyone has good intentions in this movement. Build relationships with those who prove that they are and are here for the right reasons. This is where your instincts regarding motivations come in.

By incorporating these psychological defense strategies into everyday life, individuals can strengthen their resilience against manipulation, make more informed judgments, and maintain a well-rounded awareness in various aspects of their lives.

Convergence of Defensive Awareness

The objective of defense against psychological operations is to prevent the compounding of the levels of awareness by these manipulative tactics. Each level of awareness has its distinct patterns and vulnerabilities that psychological operations seek to exploit. Proactive awareness defense aims to maintain clarity by questioning information, fact-checking, seeking diverse sources, and developing critical thinking skills. Technical awareness defense involves safeguarding digital presence and privacy through cybersecurity measures, digital literacy, skepticism, and regular software updates. Situational awareness defense focuses on media literacy, emotional regulation, seeking multiple perspectives, and independent research to avoid being swayed by manipulative narratives. If you can disrupt one or more of these vulnerabilities against your level of awareness, you can disrupt the psychological operation. This can unravel the attack.

A Real World Example

On June 5, 2023, the Ron DeSantis Campaign came out with the following video and post on Twitter.

The video showed Donald Trump while he was on the TV show The Apprentice saying, "You're fired." The music during this segment is edgy and meant to depict a certain amount of that tough attitude. Then, it cuts to a lullaby while President Trump talks about Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trump's inability to fire him during the Covid pandemic.

Here is the issue. The video was itself a PSYOP.

"This video contains real imagery interspersed with AI-generated imagery of Trump hugging and kissing Dr. Anthony Fauci without noting they are fake," reads a contextual note added to the DeSantis War Room tweet. "In addition, Trump could not directly fire Dr. Fauci without the move going through an administrative judge or a late EO [executive order]." Newsweek: Ron DeSantis Angers MAGA With AI-Generated Trump Attack Ad Images

Not only were deep fake AI-generated images used, the information itself was misleading and disinformation.

Walking through this, we were all affected by Covid and the policies pushed by Dr. Fauci. Being aware of how this message would play on those emotions and experiences is proactive awareness. People are becoming increasingly aware of the advancements of technology and the ability to create deep fakes. Being aware of this, how to detect them, and knowing how they are used is technical awareness. Situational awareness is knowing the circumstances as to what when on at this time. The context surrounding it, per se. Predictive awareness is knowing that certain political groups and parties engage in PSYOPs in order to generate an emotional response and reaction. Instinctive awareness would be knowing the personality of both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis and their integrity and ethics. Upon first glance, you might have known that something might have been "off" about this video, whether you realized what the issue was at the time or not. It is that intuition that maybe you aren't being told the truth.

When all of these converge, this is when you make a decision. Whether that decision is investigation or outright dismissal or some other form of action, that is up to you. But a decision is made.

Summary

In summary, psychological operations can have a significant impact on the levels of awareness, including proactive awareness, technical awareness, situational awareness, predictive awareness, and instinctive awareness. Psychological warfare tactics aim to distort information, manipulate technology, create or manipulate situations, control perceptions of the future, and exploit emotional triggers to influence individuals and society. However, individuals can employ psychological defense strategies to protect themselves, including critical thinking, media literacy, emotional intelligence, promoting open dialogue, developing resilience, implementing verification processes, and employing cybersecurity measures. By cultivating these defense mechanisms, individuals can strengthen their ability to navigate complex information landscapes, identify manipulative tactics, and make informed decisions, ultimately protecting themselves from the potential negative effects of psychological warfare.

Now, can this methodology be applied to create a potentially powerful early warning system for government corruption and for when psychological warfare campaigns start to happen? Can we actively predict the future based on what we know about established patterns?

Let's find out... To Be Continued

