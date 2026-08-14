The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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MaryAnn's avatar
MaryAnn
6h

The 'guide' format you used is creative and grabs the reader instantly. Thank you for this contribution. Now, I'm going to make those calls you suggest 🙏 God Bless You.

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