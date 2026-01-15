Interstate 10 is killing America’s children.

The 2,460-mile corridor from California to Florida carries more missing children and trafficking victims than any other route in the United States. Analysis of 1,905 missing children records and 3,936 human trafficking cases shows 755 missing children—39.6% of the national total—vanished along this southern artery. Another 1,246 child trafficking cases, nearly one-third of all documented incidents, occurred in I-10 corridor states.

The numbers aren’t coincidence. They’re a pattern.

The Border Connection

I-10 runs parallel to the U.S.-Mexico border for most of its length through Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. That proximity creates opportunity. Nearly 20% of all trafficking victims in the United States travel through Texas on I-10, according to FBI and Department of Justice data. El Paso and Houston serve as primary entry points where international trafficking operations meet domestic distribution networks.

Texas sits at the intersection of I-10 and I-40, creating America’s trafficking superhub. The state recorded 561 child trafficking cases—the highest in the nation. Webb County, home to the Laredo border crossing, alone documented 53 trafficking cases. Harris County, where Houston sprawls along I-10, recorded 74 cases.

The corridor states average 155.8 trafficking cases and 94.4 missing children per state. No other interstate corridor comes close.

The Pipeline

The age overlap tells the story. Among trafficking victims, 58.9% are between 13 and 17 years old. Among missing children, 65.3% fall in the same age range. Teenagers disappear, then surface months later in trafficking cases—if they surface at all.

The 13-15 age group represents 1,211 trafficking victims, or 30.8% of all cases. Another 1,107 victims, 28.1% of the total, are 16-17 years old. These aren’t runaways who come home. They’re children who enter a system designed to move them efficiently across state lines.

Highway-based trafficking cases support the pattern. Investigators documented 530 trafficking cases discovered on highways, roads, or alleys. Texas accounts for 163 of those cases. California follows with 103. Together, these two I-10 states represent 50.2% of all highway-based child trafficking in the database.

Infrastructure of Exploitation

The corridor’s infrastructure enables the crime. Houston’s Port of Houston ranks as the 13th busiest port globally. Two major international airports—Los Angeles International and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental—provide air access. The hotels and motels along I-10 provide temporary housing for victims in transit.

Texas hotels documented 115 trafficking cases. California hotels recorded 86. These aren’t isolated incidents at seedy roadside motels. They’re systematic use of commercial lodging as staging points for moving children.

Clark County, Nevada—home to Las Vegas—recorded 199 trafficking cases despite not sitting directly on I-10. The I-15 corridor connects Las Vegas to I-10 through California, creating a spoke in the trafficking network. Maricopa County, Arizona, where Phoenix sits on I-10, documented 99 cases. Sacramento County in California recorded 77.

Hot Spots

Los Angeles leads all cities with 42 missing children. Houston follows with 23. San Antonio and Miami each recorded 10. These aren’t small towns with limited resources. They’re major metropolitan areas with established law enforcement presence, yet the disappearances continue.

The per-capita rates reveal which states have the worst trafficking problems relative to their overall child crime numbers. Nevada tops the list with 50.99 trafficking cases per 1,000 child crimes. Georgia follows at 32.31. Arizona, sitting directly on I-10, records 20.93 cases per 1,000. Texas, the corridor’s anchor state, shows 16.31.

What This Means

The I-10 corridor isn’t just a highway. It’s a distribution system for exploiting children. The combination of border proximity, transportation infrastructure, and established criminal networks creates conditions where children disappear at rates that should trigger federal emergency response.

They don’t.

The FBI knows I-10 serves as a primary trafficking route. The National Human Trafficking Hotline data confirms the pattern. The missing children records show where kids vanish. Yet the corridor continues to operate as an open pipeline for moving children from Mexico into American cities.

What Happens Next

Four actions could disrupt the system:

First, install and monitor traffic cameras at every I-10 rest stop in Texas border counties—Webb, El Paso, and Hidalgo. Focus surveillance on vehicles with out-of-state plates traveling with teenage passengers.

Second, mandate enhanced trafficking recognition training for every hotel and motel employee along the I-10 corridor. The 201 combined Texas and California hotel trafficking cases prove these businesses are crime scenes.

Third, establish joint federal-state task forces specifically targeting the Webb County, El Paso County, and Hidalgo County border crossings. If 20% of trafficking victims travel through Texas on I-10, stop them at the border.

Fourth, direct prevention resources toward 13-17 year olds. This age group represents the majority of both missing children and trafficking victims. The pipeline starts with disappearances. Stopping kids from vanishing stops them from being trafficked.

The data exists. The pattern is clear. The highway runs from California to Florida, carrying cargo that includes America’s children.

---

This investigation drew on 1,905 missing children records from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 330,284 child crime incidents including 3,936 human trafficking cases from FBI NIBRS data, National Human Trafficking Hotline reports, and Department of Transportation analysis. Data analysis used Project Milk Carton’s CivicOps database. Full source documentation is available in the original investigation report.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――