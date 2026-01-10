The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

The PBRF-LE framework is a gamechanger for understanding systemic fraud at scale. What gets me is the pattern of whistleblowers being ignored for over a decade, that's not just bureaucrtic inertia, its institutional protection. I've seen similar dynamics in healthcare compliance where raising red flags got people sidelined rather than promoted. The fact that each "settlement" just creates another layer for laundering is kinda brilliant in a terrifying way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bhap2 (GAB @bhap2) 要开心's avatar
Bhap2 (GAB @bhap2) 要开心
3d

Send these scumbags to REAL Prison. Not "Club Fed" Put 'em in gen pop and let 'em get raped on the regular and see how fast this shit stops.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture