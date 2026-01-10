Part 3: The Shadow Network

Where the Money Goes After the Fraud

The Minnesota fraud story doesn’t end with stolen taxpayer dollars buying luxury cars and overseas real estate.

It ends with a harder question:

Where does the money go after it’s laundered?

Our investigation reveals the answer — and it connects child welfare fraud, pandemic relief schemes, and healthcare billing scams to a sophisticated political influence operation spanning multiple states.

What We Found

Over the past six months, Project Milk Carton analyzed court records, campaign finance filings, dark web intelligence, and federal fraud prosecutions across all 50 states.

We identified a coordinated national pattern.

1. Minnesota’s Fraud Pattern Replicated Nationwide

The same “Phantom Billing, Recursive Funding, Layered Evasion” (PBRF-LE) model identified in Minnesota’s $250+ million Feeding Our Future scandal now appears in at least 12 other states.

Florida alone shows $15.2 billion in confirmed and suspected fraud using identical operational techniques.

Minnesota was not an outlier.

It was an early warning.

2. Whistleblowers Were Silenced for Over a Decade

Internal legislative audit materials confirm that Minnesota officials received detailed fraud warnings as early as 2013.

In March 2017, digital forensics manager Scott Stillman warned supervisors that:

“Hundreds of millions of dollars annually” were being defrauded

He documented wire transfers to foreign countries and entities “connected to organizations known to fund terrorists.”

His reward was not protection.

He resigned in March 2018 after what he described as pushback from bosses.

3. The Fraud Followed a Documented Playbook

On August 24, 2018, Jay Swanson, manager of Minnesota’s child care fraud investigations unit, sent a formal warning to the Inspector General.

He estimated:

At least 50% of the $217 million paid to child care centers in 2017 was fraudulent

$100 million per year stolen through a repeatable scheme

The playbook was explicit:

Create fake child care sites

Submit fraudulent attendance records

Pay kickbacks to parents ( $200–$300 per child per month )

Launder proceeds through shell companies

Wire funds overseas

The email reached DHS Commissioner Emily Piper on September 4, 2018.

She stated some information was “new to her.”

No meaningful action followed.

4. Stolen Funds Entered the Political System

Court records show that Feeding Our Future defendants and associates donated over $53,000 to Minnesota Democratic political campaigns between 2017 and 2023.

Documented recipients include:

$12,500+ to Attorney General Keith Ellison

$11,000+ to State Senator Omar Fateh (later returned)

$7,400 to U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (donated to charity)

$10,000 to then-Congressman Tim Walz’s campaigns (2017–2018)

The donations originated from individuals later convicted of defrauding federal child nutrition programs.

5. The Network Extends Beyond Minnesota

On January 5, 2026, Governor Tim Walz announced he would not seek reelection — ending his gubernatorial tenure amid the largest federal fraud prosecution in Minnesota history.

Our findings show Minnesota is one node in a much larger national system.

The Florida Connection

Florida represents the national epicenter of PBRF-LE fraud activity.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida charged 73 defendants in a single healthcare fraud takedown — more than any other U.S. district.

The alleged schemes total $14.6 billion, primarily concentrated in South Florida.

The infrastructure is industrial-scale:

Medicare beneficiary lists sold for $7,000 each

Professional fraud services charging 10% filing fees

Established patient-recruitment pipelines

Layered shell companies to obscure fund flows

But one specific pool of money exposed the political dimension.

The Hope Florida Scandal

In 2022, managed care giant Centene paid $67 million to Florida to settle Medicaid fraud allegations.

The settlement funds were intended for healthcare and social services.

Instead, a state investigation found:

$10 million routed through a newly created nonprofit, Hope Florida Foundation

Funds flowed into Secure Florida’s Future and Save Our Society from Drugs

Approximately $8.5 million then transferred to Keep Florida Clean PAC

That PAC spent the money campaigning against Amendment 3, Florida’s marijuana legalization ballot initiative.

State Representative Aneudy Andrade concluded the scheme appeared to constitute:

“Conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.”

The Leon County State Attorney has an open criminal investigation.

The FBI is reviewing the case.

This is the model:

Public funds → Settlement → Nonprofit → PAC → Political campaign

The CAIR Network

Campaign finance analysis revealed a parallel political-funding structure tied to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

We documented seven CAIR-connected PACs with combined 2024–2025 activity exceeding $1.1 million.

The central vehicle is Unity & Justice Fund, a Super PAC sharing personnel and infrastructure with CAIR entities.

Key findings include:

Treasurer: Basim Elkarra (Executive Director, CAIR Sacramento Valley)

Shared address: 1930 18th Street NW, Suite B2 #1190, Washington, DC (same as CAIR Action PAC)

Major expenditure: $120,000+ supporting Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral campaign

Connected PACs: Unity Lab PAC, Emgage Federal PAC, CAIR-CA PAC

At CAIR’s 2025 national conference, activist Linda Sarsour stated:

“The Unity and Justice Fund is controlled by CAIR and was the largest institutional donor to Mamdani’s campaign.”

CAIR leadership publicly claims the PACs are “independent,” despite shared personnel, addresses, and operational overlap.

What It Means

We now have documented evidence of three overlapping systems:

Pattern 1: Public benefit fraud steals funds via phantom billing and false documentation.

Pattern 2: Proceeds are laundered through shell companies, real estate, and international wire transfers.

Pattern 3: A portion of laundered money enters the political system via campaign contributions and PACs.

Florida’s settlement diversion illustrates institutional laundering.

The CAIR-linked PAC structure illustrates advocacy-based laundering.

Minnesota’s prosecutions show what happens when federal investigators finally break through.

The Dark Web Evidence

Our technical review of Tor hidden services and dark-web marketplaces found no leaks of internal government fraud documentation.

That absence is meaningful.

It indicates the most damaging evidence never left official channels.

Scott Stillman did not hack anything — he ran the state’s digital forensics lab.

Jay Swanson did not leak documents — he sent formal warnings to the Inspector General.

The Legislative Auditor confirmed a “large fraud problem” in 2019.

The system did not lack evidence.

It lacked action.

The Questions Ahead

This series documents more than $15 billion in fraud across multiple states, hundreds of defendants, and dozens of nonprofits and PACs.

Three questions remain:

How much money is still being stolen? Where did all of it ultimately go? Who protected the operation — and why?

Whether the Minnesota prosecutions represent justice or merely the tip of a much larger iceberg remains unresolved.

Part 3 of 3 — Series Complete