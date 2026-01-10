Part 1: The $7 Million Warning Sign

Raymond and Susan Blouin locked foster children in dog crates. They forced them to perform sex acts. They submerged kids in ice baths until they nearly drowned.

For 17 years, the abuse continued in Oxford, Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Children and Families received 14 separate reports. Social workers did nothing.

In August 2023, Massachusetts paid $7 million to settle the case. It was the first time DCF ever admitted fault. But the settlement wasn’t just about justice for four survivors.

It was a warning.

Project Milk Carton’s investigation reveals Massachusetts now displays the same red flags that preceded the largest child welfare fraud case in American history: Minnesota’s $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal. The same patterns of explosive nonprofit growth, missing oversight, and vulnerable children are emerging in the Bay State.

What We Found

Our analysis uncovered a cascade of failures across Massachusetts’ child welfare system:

1,444% revenue growth** at a single immigrant services nonprofit in just three years

80 foster children** confirmed as sex trafficking victims in 2023

96% documentation failure rate** when trafficked kids return to state care

132 compliance violations** at one group home before a worker was charged with raping a 14-year-old

$1 billion spent** on migrant crisis with minimal contract oversight

45% of abuse investigations** completed late — some delayed up to 585 days

The total risk score: 2.4 out of 3.0. Massachusetts ranks as “elevated risk” for systemic fraud.

The Red Flag Nobody Saw

Inside a modest Mattapan office, the Immigrant Family Services Institute transformed overnight.

In 2019, IFSI reported $618,624 in revenue on its IRS Form 990. Three years later: $9.5 million.

The math is staggering. That’s 1,444% growth in an industry where 10-15% annual increases are normal.

More troubling: IFSI paid $2.9 million to officers in 2022. That’s 30% of total revenue going to leadership compensation.

Industry standard is 5-15%.

Dr. Geralde Gabeau, IFSI’s executive director, founded the organization to serve Boston’s Haitian immigrant community. The nonprofit claims to have served over 15,000 people since 2021. Those services are vital and may be completely legitimate.

But the financial profile mirrors Minnesota’s fraud playbook exactly. Feeding Our Future showed the same explosive growth before the FBI discovered organized criminal networks stealing federal child nutrition dollars.

When Oversight Disappears

In November 2024, Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio released a damning review of the Department of Early Education and Care.

EEC oversees 9,000 licensed childcare programs serving 55,000 children daily. The audit found chaos:

Nearly half of all abuse investigations finished late. The average delay was 131 days. One case took 585 days — over a year and a half.

EEC assigned 10% of high-risk investigations to licensing staff instead of trained investigators. Background checks for residential program employees weren’t completed.

The failures enabled predators like Xavier Cruz.

Cruz worked at Northeast Center for Youth and Families’ Greylock group home in Pittsfield. He had a prior larceny conviction. The state hired him anyway as a night supervisor.

In 2025, prosecutors charged Cruz with six counts of aggravated rape of a child. The victim was 14.

Greylock had accumulated 132 compliance violations between 2016 and 2025 — the second-highest count in Massachusetts. The state finally closed the facility in March 2025.

But not before billing taxpayers $794 per day, per child. At full capacity, that’s over $200,000 per year for each occupied bed.

The Pipeline

Shared Hope International gave Massachusetts an F grade for child sex trafficking prevention.

The statistics explain why.

In 2023, 949 children went missing from Massachusetts foster care. Nearly all were teenagers. Of those, 80 were confirmed sex trafficking victims.

When trafficked children return to state custody, Massachusetts screens only 18% for trafficking trauma.

The other 82% fall through the cracks.

Documentation failures plague 96% of runaway cases. Social workers don’t record where children went, who they contacted, or whether traffickers recruited them.

It’s a perfect trafficking pipeline: vulnerable kids, missing oversight, zero accountability.

The Daycare Grifter

Some fraud is sophisticated. Some is brazen.

Demetris K. Pringle worked as enrollment director at South Shore Stars childcare center. She created a shell company called “Stars United” — deliberately similar to her employer’s name.

Then she falsified income documentation on over 111 family applications. The fake paperwork unlocked United Way grant subsidies meant for low-income parents.

Pringle embezzled hundreds of thousands over eight months before getting caught.

She pled guilty to larceny. But a state audit found the real problem: verification failures across residency, income, and citizenship documentation.

If one enrollment director could steal that much, how many others are doing the same?

The Money Trail

Federal contracts create perverse incentives.

Massachusetts nonprofits received $18.2 million in HHS subawards for unaccompanied minor services between 2020 and 2024. Most went to established groups like the International Institute of New England and Ascentria Community Services.

In February 2025, the Office of Refugee Resettlement issued a stop-work order on all of Ascentria Care Alliance’s unaccompanied minor cases. Details remain classified, but the timing is critical.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts has spent nearly $1 billion responding to the migrant crisis since 2021. Roughly 50,000 new arrivals joined an estimated 355,000 undocumented migrants already in-state.

Emergency vendor contracts had minimal oversight. A WBZ I-Team investigation exposed a $10 million no-bid catering deal. Giri Hotel Management received $24.3 million across nine hotels just for meals.

No state oversight provisions existed in the contracts.

What Comes Next

Massachusetts isn’t Minnesota. Not yet.

The Trump administration froze childcare development block grants in Minnesota, California, Colorado, Illinois, and New York over fraud concerns. Massachusetts wasn’t included.

But state legislators are watching. In January 2026, State Reps. Marc Lombardo (R) and Nicholas Boldyga (R) requested a “top-to-bottom audit” of the Child Care Financial Assistance program.

Massachusetts receives $293 million in federal CCDF funding annually. Total state and federal childcare spending exceeds $778 million.

If fraud exists at Minnesota’s scale — roughly 10-15% of total funding — Massachusetts taxpayers could be losing $77-116 million per year.

The children pay a higher price.

Next in this series: Part 2 examines the nonprofit networks driving explosive growth in immigrant services — and the federal loopholes that make fraud nearly impossible to detect.