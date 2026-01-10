The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Jay's avatar
Jay
2d

They’re heavily One Party states that rely on immigration to prop them up.

ALtab's avatar
ALtab
2d

‘…we found states in crisis—but not yet in scandal.’ The scandal phase is coming next, and I suspect, much more quickly than we (& they) anticipate. Organized crime investigations show the wins begin with the low hanging fruit first and the lower levels always rat out the next step up to ‘save’ themselves.

I’ve also said for years that not only has organized crime (our shadow government) used compassion to steal our wealth, but that 98% of organizations created to ‘help’ children are child sex trafficking, money laundering, and organ trafficking engines used to cover up the crimes.

These are crimes against humanity. They most likely are committed with both political parties’ complicity.

