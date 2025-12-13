The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7d

Really strong breakdown of the ACEs framework. The distinction between the breakup itself and the instabilty around it is crucial but often gets lost in policy discussions. I worked with a few teens in youth mentorship programs and the ones who had stable routines and atleast one consistent adult really did bounce back better than kids dealing with constant enviroment shifts. The point about foster care placement moves causing compounded trauma is something I wish more people understood.

Carmen Gasbarro
3d

When I began my quest to expose truth as a member of the Anon community I never thought that I would be forced out of my child's life due to the corrupt family court system here in Columbus Ohio and the brainwashing that was done on my son's mother and grandparents. Especially because they were a retired military family and I am a disabled Army veteran. The reason I was so motivated to spread truth & wake up the masses through my writing, blogging and researching was to leave my son, now 13 years old & his generation a better future and to maintain my Oath to defend our Republic against ALL enemies, foreign & DOMESTIC. I began deep researching in 2018. In 2019 I became active online exposing what I knew & discovered Q which fueled my desire even more to bring the enemy to the light & hold them accountable. I was hyper-vigilant in protecting my son from the craziness of the left & their ridiculous though process it should I say lack thereof. Masks outdoors at public parks, no speaking about fire arms. Taking away "assault weapons" which really is a ridiculous term because all weapons can be used to assault or defend defined by the person using its intent and situation. Gun safety should be the focus for anyone owning one. The classification should be secondary. I digress. Back to my situation. I witnessed my son's maternal side express how they wanted to teach my son "critical thinking skills" while mocking mine. They labeled me as a conspiracy theorist while have no evidence what I was saying was wrong, not even looking at my evidence nor investigating on their own & the courts automatically labeling me the bad parent for wanting to protect my son. I went through a 3 year court battle being bullied, pushed to the point of losing my patience & temper because they drove a wedge into my relationship with my son & his maternal side convinced him that I was the danger & they were the smart, calm ones. What a joke. Revoke qualified immunity of the court representatives including lawyers, judges, magistrates, guardian ad litems, appointed psychological "experts" that lie or twist words or outright have no experience at the symptoms and effects of alienation and visitation supervisors as well as supervisor sites that the court partners with. These people should serve jail time in cases such as outlined above in my case and similar ones. Also it is viral to make parent/child alienation a crime punishable with jail time unless evidence of abuse is obvious.

