How Family Breakups Can Affect Kids — What Government Research Says
When 10-year-old Jayden’s parents split up, his teachers saw big changes. He used to pay attention and finish his work. After the breakup, he got into trouble more often, seemed stressed, and had trouble sleeping.
Stories like Jayden’s are common. When a family goes through a breakup or major change, kids can feel confused or unsafe. Government research shows that family instability can increase the risk of childhood trauma, but strong support can protect kids.
What Are ACEs?
Scientists use the term Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) to describe difficult or harmful events that happen before age 18.
The CDC says ACEs include:
• abuse
• neglect
• parents separating or divorcing
• a caregiver misusing alcohol or drugs
• violence in the home
• a caregiver with serious mental health problems
Source: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)
ACEs are common. Most U.S. teens report at least one.
Why Family Changes Can Be Hard
When a family breaks apart, kids often don’t know what will happen next. This can create toxic stress, which means stress that lasts a long time and feels overwhelming.
Toxic stress can affect:
• brain development
• learning
• emotions
• long-term physical health
More details: Preventing ACEs could reduce many health conditions.
It’s Not Just the Separation
A divorce or breakup does not always cause trauma. Many kids with separated parents do well when they have stability and support.
Problems usually happen when extra stress is happening at the same time:
• money problems
• fights between adults
• sudden moves
• changes in caregivers
• untreated mental health or substance use issues
CDC risk factors: Risk and Protective Factors
So, the real issue is the stress and instability, not just the family change itself.
What Trauma Looks Like
SAMHSA, a federal health agency, says trauma happens when something feels very unsafe or emotionally painful.
Kids with several ACEs are more likely to have:
• anxiety or depression
• trouble in school
• risky behaviors in the teen years
• long-term health problems
SAMHSA on trauma: Interagency Task Force on Trauma-Informed Care
CDC long-term health impacts: Vital Signs
What Helps Kids Cope
1. A stable, caring adult
Kids need at least one trusted adult who is calm, supportive, and consistent.
CDC: About Adverse Childhood Experiences
2. Trauma-informed care
Schools, doctors, and social workers should understand how trauma affects kids and respond with patience and steady routines.
SAMHSA: What is trauma-informed care?
3. Community and family support
Things like counseling, stable housing, financial help, and access to mental health care reduce stress and protect kids.
CDC: Preventing ACEs can help children and adults thrive and potentially
What We Can Do — Stronger Solutions to Protect Children
To truly reduce trauma for kids in unstable or high-risk situations, communities and agencies can take stronger steps.
Here are practical, high-impact solutions that experts and child advocates have pushed for:
1. Treat every missing child with the urgency of an Amber Alert
All missing children deserve fast action — not just extreme cases.
This means:
• immediate reporting
• rapid information-sharing
• dedicated search teams
• consistent follow-up
Kids who disappear from foster care or unstable homes often don’t get this level of response, which puts them at higher risk.
2. Mandatory safety check-ins after every runaway episode
If a child runs away, there should always be:
• a screening for safety
• questions about why they ran
• support to address the problem
• follow-up appointments
Runaways often signal deeper trauma, and many kids run because they feel unsafe. Mandatory screenings help catch problems early.
3.Fewer placement moves for foster youth
Some kids in care move 5–20 times. Constant moves make trauma worse.
Systems should aim to:
• stabilize placements
• keep siblings together
• avoid unnecessary transfers
• give kids a say in where they live
Stable homes create safer, healthier outcomes.
4. Create specialized “missing-youth recovery units”
These teams focus only on finding missing kids and making sure they are safe after being recovered.
They should include:
• trained investigators
• mental health professionals
• social workers
• youth advocates
This helps prevent exploitation, abuse, and repeated runaway episodes.
5. Independent oversight of foster care contractors
Many states rely on private agencies to manage foster care. Oversight is often weak.
Independent monitoring means:
• reviewing case files
• checking placement decisions
• evaluating safety practices
• making sure kids are not lost in the system
Strong oversight protects kids and builds accountability.
The Big Picture
A family breakup doesn’t automatically damage a child forever. But kids can be hurt when adults fight, when life becomes unstable, or when no one steps in to help. Trauma grows in the gaps — in the nights a child spends scared, in the moves they didn’t choose, in the silence when no one asks what happened or how they’re doing.
Government research shows something simple but powerful:
children heal when adults show up for them.
Kids don’t need perfect families.
They need safe homes.
They need steady routines.
They need adults who take their fears seriously.
And when their families cannot give them that, they need systems that will — quickly and without excuses.
Every missing child deserves a fast and urgent search.
Every runaway deserves someone who asks, “Why did you run, and what do you need to feel safe?”
Every foster child deserves a stable home and real oversight so they don’t get lost in the cracks of a huge system.
These are choices we can make.
These are problems we can fix.
In the end, trauma is not just about what happened to a child.
It’s about what happened afterward — and who showed up to protect them.
If we build systems that treat every child as someone worth fighting for, then even kids who start life with hardship can grow into adults who feel safe, strong, and valued.
That is the future we owe them.
