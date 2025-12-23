The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Powerful breakdown of how ACEs compound over time into measurable health outcomes. The two-thirds statistic is jarring but the real insight is how we've substituted process for prevention. I've worked adjacent to child welfare policy and the focus on compliance metrics over relational stability is spot-on - case files get closed based on documentation timelines, not whether the kid has a stable adult they trust. That CDC data linking ACEs to shortened lifespan basically proves we're engineering a multigenerational health crisis by design.

Indeed, can confirm. And not only among foster children. In our time, childhood trauma is near universal. As can be seen in all the blue-haired, nose-ringed females, soyboy males, and widespread "gender dysphoria".

Children are unhappy, don't know why, and insane "adults" tell them "Maybe it's because you were born in the wrong body." No, it's because you were born into a culture that's gone insane.

On social media, I see people joking about how their parents beat them. It's apparently a norm.

And of course, the vast majority of American boys and men have been routinely severely traumatized at birth, with overwhelming pain and mortal terror. Hint: it's called "circumcision". In my case, it took 50 years for the trauma to resurface, and devastate my life.

Talk about "Trained adults not to see it." Why? Why are we doing this? Cui bono?

