HOLD THE LINE
Persona: HOLDFAST (Modern Combat Anthem — Heavy Alt-Metal + Spoken-Word + Military Cadence)
LYRICS
In any fight On the battlefield Or in the arena Mindset is everything
The weak surrender The unprepared fall The relentless win
These are the rules
Now we go
If you walk
If you talk
If you breathe
You fight
Pain runs hot
Pain runs cold
Pain runs out
You don’t Quit in combat
You bleed out
Quit in war
You bow down
Still on your feet
Still got work
Stay in the fight
Hold the line
Win it in the head Then win it in the field Doubt killed more warriors Than any bullet ever did Believe it Or you already lost Own the field Before you step on it Mind first Body next Mind first Or you don’t go
Hold the line Hold the line Hold the line Hold the line
HOLD! THE! LINE! WALK! TALK! BREATHE! HOLD! THE! LINE! WIN IT IN YOUR HEAD HOLD! THE! LINE! THIS IS NOT THE END HOLD! THE! LINE! THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER HOLD! THE! LINE!
Never fight fair There’s no such thing They lie They cheat They twist the frame You fight back With the truth as your blade Learn the system Find the cracks Use them all The most prepared Make the rules
Adapt Overcome Dominate Plans break You don’t Outnumbered? Doesn’t matter Shift the angle Shift the ground Stay unseen Stay unpredictable Make them chase you Make them lose
HOLD! THE! LINE! WALK! TALK! BREATHE! HOLD! THE! LINE! WIN IT IN YOUR HEAD HOLD! THE! LINE! THIS IS NOT THE END HOLD! THE! LINE! THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER HOLD! THE! LINE!
Control the narrative
Or it controls you
Perception is reality
That’s the rule
If they pick the field
You’re already gone
Frame the fight
Make them play your song
Expose the lie
Stand in the light
Force them to your terms
And hold the line
Fear is the currency
Of the weak
The enemy feeds
On silence and doubt
Confidence breaks them
That’s the route
Speak the truth
Stand your ground
Show no fear
Cowards retreat
Warriors advance
Walk forward
Don’t look down
Hold the line Hold the line Hold the line
HOLD! THE! LINE! WALK! TALK! BREATHE! HOLD! THE! LINE! WIN IT IN YOUR HEAD HOLD! THE! LINE! THIS IS NOT THE END HOLD! THE! LINE! THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER HOLD! THE! LINE!
A SEAL never stops training
An E O D tech Never stops studying the bomb
You never stop learning
Master the open source
Master the strategy
Know the system better
Than the ones who run it
An untrained fighter
Is a target
Don’t be a target
Be the threat!!!!!
A lone warrior dies In the field A unit Changes the battle Build your network Trust your team One man makes an impact A unit Makes history Move as one Strike as one Hold as one
This is the line This is what we hold
Every system Has a flaw Every movement Has a crack Find it Use it Lever it Open it wide But your own? Your own you guard Your own you cover Your own you wall off Fortify Before you attack
There is no end Only the next battle Freedom is never won Once Justice is never finished Truth is never closed There is no finish line This war will never end Ever You commit Or you step aside For the ones who will There is no end Only the next battle
HOLD! THE! LINE! WALK! TALK! BREATHE! HOLD! THE! LINE! WIN IT IN YOUR HEAD HOLD! THE! LINE! THIS IS NOT THE END HOLD! THE! LINE! THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER HOLD! THE! LINE!
The weak surrender The unprepared fall The relentless win
There is no end
Only the next battle
Hold the line