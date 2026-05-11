LYRICS

In any fight On the battlefield Or in the arena Mindset is everything

The weak surrender The unprepared fall The relentless win

These are the rules

Now we go

If you walk

If you talk

If you breathe

You fight

Pain runs hot

Pain runs cold

Pain runs out

You don’t Quit in combat

You bleed out

Quit in war

You bow down

Still on your feet

Still got work

Stay in the fight

Hold the line

Win it in the head Then win it in the field Doubt killed more warriors Than any bullet ever did Believe it Or you already lost Own the field Before you step on it Mind first Body next Mind first Or you don’t go

Hold the line Hold the line Hold the line Hold the line

HOLD! THE! LINE! WALK! TALK! BREATHE! HOLD! THE! LINE! WIN IT IN YOUR HEAD HOLD! THE! LINE! THIS IS NOT THE END HOLD! THE! LINE! THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER HOLD! THE! LINE!

Never fight fair There’s no such thing They lie They cheat They twist the frame You fight back With the truth as your blade Learn the system Find the cracks Use them all The most prepared Make the rules

Adapt Overcome Dominate Plans break You don’t Outnumbered? Doesn’t matter Shift the angle Shift the ground Stay unseen Stay unpredictable Make them chase you Make them lose

HOLD! THE! LINE! WALK! TALK! BREATHE! HOLD! THE! LINE! WIN IT IN YOUR HEAD HOLD! THE! LINE! THIS IS NOT THE END HOLD! THE! LINE! THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER HOLD! THE! LINE!

Control the narrative

Or it controls you

Perception is reality

That’s the rule

If they pick the field

You’re already gone

Frame the fight

Make them play your song

Expose the lie

Stand in the light

Force them to your terms

And hold the line

Fear is the currency

Of the weak

The enemy feeds

On silence and doubt

Confidence breaks them

That’s the route

Speak the truth

Stand your ground

Show no fear

Cowards retreat

Warriors advance

Walk forward

Don’t look down

Hold the line Hold the line Hold the line

HOLD! THE! LINE! WALK! TALK! BREATHE! HOLD! THE! LINE! WIN IT IN YOUR HEAD HOLD! THE! LINE! THIS IS NOT THE END HOLD! THE! LINE! THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER HOLD! THE! LINE!

A SEAL never stops training

An E O D tech Never stops studying the bomb

You never stop learning

Master the open source

Master the strategy

Know the system better

Than the ones who run it

An untrained fighter

Is a target

Don’t be a target

Be the threat!!!!!

A lone warrior dies In the field A unit Changes the battle Build your network Trust your team One man makes an impact A unit Makes history Move as one Strike as one Hold as one

This is the line This is what we hold

Every system Has a flaw Every movement Has a crack Find it Use it Lever it Open it wide But your own? Your own you guard Your own you cover Your own you wall off Fortify Before you attack

There is no end Only the next battle Freedom is never won Once Justice is never finished Truth is never closed There is no finish line This war will never end Ever You commit Or you step aside For the ones who will There is no end Only the next battle

HOLD! THE! LINE! WALK! TALK! BREATHE! HOLD! THE! LINE! WIN IT IN YOUR HEAD HOLD! THE! LINE! THIS IS NOT THE END HOLD! THE! LINE! THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER HOLD! THE! LINE!

The weak surrender The unprepared fall The relentless win

There is no end

Only the next battle

Hold the line