Most families assume their home network is fine because the internet “works.” But functioning and secure are not the same thing. A house can have running water and still have a broken lock on the back door. Digital safety follows the same rule: if you don’t set it up intentionally, it isn’t set up at all.

This isn’t about turning parents into network engineers. It’s about showing how a few simple steps make a home dramatically harder to breach. Think of this as child-proofing for the internet age; the digital version of outlet covers and cabinet latches, just with fewer opportunities for pinched fingers.

Start with the router, the beating heart of the home network. Most people take it out of the box, plug it in and never touch it again. That’s the problem. The default password printed on the sticker is basically the “welcome mat.” Changing it is the single easiest upgrade a family can make. While you’re in the settings, turn on automatic updates. Routers need patches too, even if they never complain about them the way your laptop does.

Next, set up a guest network. It doesn’t need a fancy name; “Guest Wi-Fi” works just fine. Put kids’ tablets and visitors’ phones on it. Keeping them separate from your primary devices (the ones storing tax returns, health records and everything else adults hoard digitally) creates an instant safety buffer. If something goes wrong on the guest network, it stays there.

On phones and tablets, updates are your best friend. Yes, they’re annoying. Yes, they pop up at the worst times. But they fix the holes attackers rely on. While you’re at it, uninstall the abandoned apps your kids swore they “needed” six months ago. If no one remembers installing it, it shouldn’t still be running.

A secure home isn’t built from fear, it’s built from simple habits that stack. Lock the digital doors the same way you lock the physical ones: as part of the routine.

-Cliff