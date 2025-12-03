The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6d

Outstanding practical guide to network segmentation for families. The guest network recommendation is brilliant precisely because it eliminates the false choice between convenience and security that most parents face. What deserves more emphasis is the threat model this addresses: its not just external attackers but the enormous attack surface that IoT devices and children's tablets introduce into the home. A compromised smart toy or tablet running outdated firmware can pivot laterally across the entire network if everythingis on the same subnet. The guest network creates containment, limiting blast radius when (not if) one of these devices gets exploited. Your analogy to child-proofing works perfectly becuase both require thinking about probabilistic risks rather than absolute prevention. No parent expects outlet covers to stop a determined teenager, but they drastically reduce the likelihood of accidental harm. Network segmentation operates on the same principle, buying time and reducing exposure until patches can be applied.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Star Mapper's avatar
Star Mapper
6d

Nice graphic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture