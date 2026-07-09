The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Raul F. Bustos's avatar
Raul F. Bustos
15h

Welfare for who? Trump complains about. Communism ,but this is the Warped State Capitalism

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Starr's avatar
Starr
17h

We're now a lawless Nation.

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