Articles 1 through 5 of this Ghost Visits series documented a federal mandate requiring monthly caseworker visits for at least 95% of children in foster care — visits that were supposed to be well-planned, focused on case planning, and designed to ensure the child’s safety, permanency, and well-being. We documented the $9.5 billion in federal Title IV-E and related funding that flows through the system with almost no accountability for the actual verification that children are safe once removed. We documented state after state failing to meet even the most basic quantitative thresholds for visitation, with up to 140,000 children per month receiving no safety check at all under realistic assumptions. We documented the impossible caseloads far exceeding evidence-based standards and the catastrophic turnover that destroyed case continuity and made compliance structurally impossible. And we documented the falsified records, copy-paste notes, misclassified phone calls, and drive-by checks that revealed the compliance data itself could not be trusted — because in multiple documented cases, the visits that were counted had never happened.

This article asks the question that hangs over all of it: what happened to the states that failed?

The answer is the subject of this article — nothing.

Under the pre-2025 version of 42 U.S.C. § 624(f), Congress had built a graduated financial penalty into the statute. A state that missed the 95% visitation threshold faced a 1%, 3%, or 5% reduction in the 75% federal reimbursement rate for Title IV-B Child Welfare Services administrative costs, scaled to how far below the standard the state fell. On paper, failing to visit foster children cost money. The design was orthodox regulatory economics: attach a real financial cost to non-compliance, scale the cost to the severity of the violation, and let states respond to the incentive by prioritizing the one thing the penalty existed to protect — the monthly safety check for children in foster care.

In practice, the Children’s Bureau relied on corrective action plans, Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs), and technical assistance instead of withholding funds — review cycle after review cycle, for two decades. PMC’s research base documents no instance of the § 624(f) visitation penalty ever being applied to any state — including Connecticut, whose externally audited 57.4% compliance rate sat 37.6 points below the standard and squarely in the maximum penalty tier. Twenty-five years of CFSR reviews produced zero states passing all outcomes, repeated PIPs with partial completion, and no financial consequence for universal failure. In January 2025, Congress resolved the gap between the law and its enforcement — not by enforcing the law, but by repealing the penalty provisions entirely.

A threat that is never delivered ceases to be a threat. This article documents the two-decade experiment that proved it — and what that experiment trained fifty state child welfare systems to do when they learned that failing to look at the children in their custody carried no real cost.

Executive Summary: The Dead Letter at the Center of the System

The monthly caseworker visit is the single federally mandated safety check standing between a foster child and complete invisibility inside the child welfare system. Articles 1 through 5 documented what the law requires, how much money flows through the system, how badly states are failing, why the workforce cannot meet the mandate, and how the data itself has been falsified.

This article documents what happened when states failed anyway.

Under the version of 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) that existed from 2006 until its repeal effective October 1, 2025, Congress had built a graduated financial penalty into the statute. A state that fell below the 95% visitation threshold would see its federal reimbursement rate for Title IV-B administrative costs reduced by 1%, 3%, or 5%, depending on how far below the standard it fell.

The design was orthodox regulatory economics: attach a real financial cost to non-compliance, scale the cost to the severity of the violation, and let states respond to the incentive.

The design failed at the first and most basic step. The penalty was never applied — not once, not to any state, not in twenty years.

The Children’s Bureau relied on corrective action plans, Performance Improvement Plans, and technical assistance instead of withholding funds.

PMC’s research documents no instance of the § 624(f) visitation penalty ever being applied — including to Connecticut, whose externally audited 57.4% compliance rate triggered the maximum 5% penalty tier.

Twenty-five years of CFSR reviews produced zero states passing all outcomes and no financial consequence for universal failure.

In January 2025, Congress repealed the penalty provisions entirely (P.L. 118-258 § 112(d)), effective October 1, 2025.

The penalty that was supposed to enforce the most basic safety mandate in federal child welfare law was a dead letter for two decades — and then it was formally abolished.

This is not a story about a law that was tried and failed. It is a story about a law that was never allowed to work, and what that non-enforcement taught every state child welfare agency in America.

Section I — The Law on Paper: The § 624(f) Penalty Ladder

The penalty mechanism Congress built into 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) was straightforward and graduated by the severity of non-compliance.

Compliance Level Distance Below 95% Penalty

85% – 94.9% Less than 10 points 1% reduction in federal reimbursement for Title IV-B administrative costs

75% – 84.9% 10 to 20 points 3% reduction

Below 75% More than 20 points 5% reduction

The reduction applied to the 75% federal reimbursement rate for administrative costs under the Title IV-B Child Welfare Services program. In concrete terms: a state normally receiving 75% federal reimbursement would see that rate cut to between 65% and 74%, depending on how badly it missed the standard.

The design logic was orthodox regulatory economics: attach a real financial cost to non-compliance, scale the cost to the violation, and let states respond to the incentive. Every element of that logic depends on one assumption — that the penalty would actually be applied.

It was not.

Section II — The Enforcement Reality: The Dead Letter

Despite chronic non-compliance across multiple states — documented through CFSR reviews and the states’ own self-reporting — the Children’s Bureau largely relied on corrective action plans, Performance Improvement Plans, and technical assistance rather than withholding funds. The pattern was consistent enough to be a flowchart that repeated itself review after review, cycle after cycle, for twenty years.

State fails the 95% visit standard in its CFSR review.

State writes a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) promising corrective action.

State is given two to three years to implement the PIP.

State falls short of the PIP (Virginia achieved only 64% of its PIP goals).

Cycle repeats — no financial penalty is applied, and the process begins again.

Step four deserves emphasis, because it is where the cycle should have broken and consequences should have attached. States did not merely fail the standard and then meet their improvement plans. They failed the improvement plans too. Virginia’s 2023 Annual Progress and Services Report documents the state achieving only 64% of its PIP goals — meaning that even after being given years to fix the problems identified in the CFSR review, the state still fell short on more than one-third of the commitments it had made. The response to failing the plan that was the response to failing the standard was: another cycle, another plan, another extension, another round of technical assistance.

A Compliance Process That Cannot Say No

Article 3 documented that no state has ever passed CFSR Round 4. Under a functioning penalty regime, universal failure would have produced universal consequences. Every state would have faced some level of financial penalty scaled to its degree of non-compliance. The threat would have been real, the incentive structure would have been intact, and states would have had reason to treat the visitation mandate as something other than an aspirational target.

Instead, the CFSR process became a two-decade conversation — reviews, findings, plans, extensions, technical assistance — in which the one sentence the federal government never said was the one the statute wrote for it: your federal share has been reduced.

The process could not say no. It could identify failure. It could require plans. It could provide technical assistance. It could grant extensions. But it could not — or would not — impose the financial consequence that Congress had written into the law as the enforcement mechanism for the most basic safety mandate in the child welfare system.

Section III — The Connecticut Math

To see what non-enforcement means in a concrete case, take the most egregious documented violator in this series.

Article 3 documented Connecticut’s externally audited visit compliance rate of 57.4% — not self-reported, but established by the state’s Office of the Child Advocate. That is 37.6 percentage points below the 95% federal standard, deep inside the maximum penalty tier.

Under § 624(f), the maximum 5% penalty would have applied, reducing Connecticut’s CWS federal match from 75% to 70% of its administrative costs. A meaningful financial hit — and one that Connecticut, by far the worst documented violator, apparently never received.

Hold the two halves of that sentence together. The state where an external audit found that more than four in ten required visits were not happening faced the same federal financial consequence as a state in full compliance: none.

Section IV — Why the Trigger Was Never Pulled

This enforcement failure was not an oversight. It was a policy choice.

The Children’s Bureau — housed within the Administration for Children and Families at HHS — has consistently favored a “collaborative” approach with states over a punitive one. The stated rationale: reducing funding to struggling states would only make the problem worse, by reducing their capacity to hire caseworkers and conduct visits.

The Surface Logic — and Its Collapse

The argument has surface appeal. A state that cannot staff its caseloads will not be helped by having less money.

But the argument collapses under scrutiny, because it proves too much: by this logic, the penalty could never be applied to any state, under any circumstances — the states most out of compliance will always be the ones that can least afford the cut. A penalty that can never rationally be imposed is not a penalty. It is a bluff.

And bluffs get called. If the threat of penalty is never acted upon, it ceases to be a threat. Over two decades, states learned that non-compliance with the visitation standard carried no real financial consequence — which created a rational incentive to redirect resources away from visit compliance and toward priorities where consequences were real.

The penalty mechanism existed on paper; in practice, it was a dead letter.

The Collaboration That Protected Everyone but the Child

Note who the collaborative posture served. It spared the federal agency the conflict of penalizing its state partners. It spared state agencies the budgetary and political pain of a public federal sanction. The only party with nothing to gain from the arrangement was the foster child whose monthly visit — the single federally mandated safety check documented in Article 1 — was the thing the unenforced penalty existed to protect.

Section V — The Moral Hazard: What Non-Enforcement Taught the States

The non-enforcement of penalties created a classic moral hazard: states were insured against the consequences of their own failures. When a state knows that failing to visit children will not result in financial penalties — because it never has, in twenty years of documented non-compliance — the rational calculus shifts toward minimizing effort on visits and maximizing performance in areas where consequences are real.

This is not speculation or theoretical economics. The evidence is in the CFSR results documented in Article 3: twenty-five years of reviews, zero states passing all outcomes, repeated PIPs with partial compliance, and no state ever facing the financial penalty that was supposed to enforce the mandate. The system trained states to fail — and then, when the training was complete, Congress removed the last remaining statutory language that had ever suggested consequences might attach.

The Bridge to Article 5

The moral hazard also ran downhill from the federal level to the caseworker level. A state that faces no consequence for missing visits has little reason to invest in verifying that documented visits actually happened — and Article 5 documented where that leads: caseworkers criminally prosecuted in Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, and Illinois for fabricating the visit records themselves.

Non-enforcement at the federal level and falsification at the caseload level are not separate stories. They are the top and bottom of the same accountability vacuum: at every layer, the paper trail mattered and the child did not. The federal government trained states that compliance was a paperwork exercise. States trained caseworkers that the paperwork was what mattered. And children — the only people the mandate was written to protect — received visits that were either never conducted or so superficial that they provided no meaningful protection.

Section VI — The 20-Year Scoreboard

From the monthly visit mandate’s establishment in 2006 to the penalty’s repeal effective in 2025, here is what federal enforcement of the most basic child safety requirement produced:

Measure Result

States that have passed CFSR Round 4 ZERO

Documented state compliance failures (Articles 3 & 5) CT, DE, VA, KY, ME + others

Caseworkers prosecuted for faking the visits (Article 5) OH, CO, GA, IL cases

Financial penalties applied under § 624(f) ZERO

Penalty’s fate Repealed — P.L. 118- 258

Twenty years. Documented, chronic, sometimes audited non-compliance. Criminal prosecutions of caseworkers for faking the visits the statistics were built on. Zero states passing CFSR Round 4. And zero financial penalties, ever, under § 624(f).

A regulatory instrument that is never used in twenty years against universal non-compliance is not an instrument that failed. It is an instrument that was never intended to be used — or one whose custodians decided, year after year, that using it was someone else’s job.

Either way, the children it was written to protect received the same benefit from it as if it had never been enacted.

Section VII — The Ending: A Dead Letter Becomes Dead Law

On January 4, 2025, the Supporting America’s Children and Families Act (P.L. 118-258) was signed into law. Section 112(d) struck the penalty provisions from 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) entirely. Effective October 1, 2025, there is no federal financial penalty for a state that fails to meet the 95% monthly visitation standard.

The standard itself remains on the books; the consequence for ignoring it does not.

The repeal is the subject of Article 7, and this article will not front-run that examination. But the repeal belongs at the end of this one for a simple reason: it is the verdict on the twenty years documented here.

Congress looked at a penalty that had never been enforced and chose to align the law with the practice — not by demanding enforcement, but by abolishing the possibility of it. The penalty was already a dead letter in practice; P.L. 118-258 made it dead in law.

The two-decade experiment in threatening consequences you never deliver thus reached its logical conclusion: the threat was formally withdrawn, and the behavior it failed to change was formally accommodated.

Section VIII — What Credible Enforcement Would Have Looked Like

The lesson of § 624(f) is not that financial penalties cannot work in child welfare. It is that a penalty regime with these design features was structurally incapable of working:

Discretion with no floor. Nothing required the agency to act on documented non-compliance, so institutional incentives — which all pointed toward collaboration — always prevailed.

An all-or-nothing cut aimed at operating capacity. Because the penalty reduced the money that pays for caseworkers, every application could be framed as harming children — handing the agency a permanent, respectable reason never to apply it.

Self-reported compliance data. As Article 5 documented, the numbers the penalty would have been triggered by were themselves unreliable — and no state was going to self-report its way into a funding cut.

A credible regime would invert each feature:

Mandatory, automatic application once independently verified non-compliance crosses the statutory threshold.

Consequences aimed at state flexibility and administrative discretion rather than direct child-serving capacity — for example, escalating federal oversight, required external management of the visitation function, and public reporting — with funds redirected into the visitation function rather than removed from it.

Triggering data drawn from external audit and randomized verification (Article 5, Section IX), not from the agency being judged.

None of that machinery is exotic. All of it existed as options during the twenty years the dead letter sat in the statute. What was missing was not regulatory technology. It was the willingness to impose any cost, on any state, ever, for failing to look at the children in its custody.

Section IX — Recommendations

PMC editorial position, following from the documented record of twenty years of non-enforcement and the formal repeal of the only financial consequence Congress had written into the statute:

Restore an Enforcement Mechanism — Designed to Be Used

Congress should replace what § 112(d) repealed, but not with a copy of the dead letter. Any new mechanism must be mandatory and automatic upon independently verified non-compliance. Consequences must be structured to redirect resources into the visitation function rather than drain it — for example, escalating federal oversight, required external management of the visitation function, public reporting requirements, and redirection of funds into verified visit capacity rather than simple subtraction from state operating budgets.

Independent Verification as the Trigger

Enforcement must key off externally audited visit data — the Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate model documented in Article 3 — and randomized family confirmation, not state self-reporting. Article 5 established that self-reported compliance data cannot be trusted; no enforcement regime built on self-reported numbers that have been proven unreliable in multiple jurisdictions can be either credible or effective.

Publish the Enforcement Record

HHS should be required to report annually, publicly, and by state: measured compliance rates, penalty tier triggered if any, action taken, and — where no action was taken despite documented non-compliance — a detailed explanation of why. Twenty years of non-enforcement was possible in part because it was invisible to the public, to courts, to families, and to the children whose safety the mandate existed to protect. Transparency is the minimum corrective.

End the PIP Perpetual-Motion Machine

Performance Improvement Plans should be capped with a terminal step: a state that fails its PIP (as Virginia did, achieving only 64% of its goals) must face an escalated, automatic consequence — not another PIP, not another extension, not another round of technical assistance. A corrective process with no terminal step is not corrective; it is a perpetual motion machine that allows chronic failure to continue indefinitely while creating the appearance of action.

Treat Monitoring-Without-Consequences Honestly

So long as the current law stands — a 95% standard with data reporting requirements and no penalty or enforcement mechanism — federal officials and state agencies should be required to describe it accurately as what it is: an aspirational target and a reporting requirement, not an enforced mandate. Families, courts, attorneys, and the public relying on the phrase “federal requirement” deserve to know that it no longer carries any enforceable consequence for non-compliance. The gap between the language of the law and the reality of its enforcement has been closed — by removing the enforcement, not by restoring it.

The children in America’s foster care system deserved a federal government that was willing to impose a cost on states that failed to look at them. For twenty years, that cost was never imposed. Then it was formally removed.

Every child deserves to be seen.

Every mandate deserves to be enforced.

The penalty that never was is the clearest evidence yet that the system was never designed to protect the children it removed.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to U.S. child welfare transparency, CPS and foster care accountability, human trafficking prevention, and OSINT-driven investigations.

Data current as of July 2026. Sources include 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) pre-repeal, CRS R48503, ACF Children’s Bureau CFSR process records, Virginia APSR 2023, Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate audit, P.L. 118-258, HHS Guidance IM-25-04, and PMC CivicOps analysis from Articles 1–5. Full methodology and replication files available at projectmilkcarton.org.

Share this investigation. Demand that Congress restore a real enforcement mechanism with independent verification. Demand that the federal government stop pretending a dead letter was ever a mandate. The children cannot wait.

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SOURCES AND CITATIONS

 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) — penalty provisions as they existed before P.L. 118 258 (graduated 1%/3%/5% reductions).

 CRS R48503 — Child Welfare and Child Support: The Supporting America's Children and Families Act (federal share reduced from 75% to 65-74% for non-compliant states).

 ACF Children's Bureau CFSR process records — 25-year history of PIPs and technical assistance without penalty enforcement; no state has passed CFSR Round 4 (see Article 3).

 Virginia APSR 2023 — 64% of PIP goals achieved.

 Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate audit — 57.4% visit compliance, 37.6 points below the federal standard (see Article 3).

 P.L. 118-258 — Supporting America's Children and Families Act (signed January 4, 2025); § 112(d) struck the § 624(f) penalty provisions effective October 1, 2025 (examined in Article 7).

 HHS Guidance IM-25-04 — implementation guidance for P.L. 118-258.

 Caseworker falsification prosecutions and discipline records — Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois (see Article 5).

Note on sourcing: statutory, CRS, CFSR, APSR, and audit facts in this article are drawn from the sources above and from Articles 1-5 of this series. Sections VIII and IX are Project Milk Carton analysis and editorial recommendations, and are labeled as such. Statements that no penalty was applied reflect PMC's research base, which documents no instance of § 624(f) visitation penalties being enforced against any state

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