Article 6 of this Ghost Visits series documented a twenty-year enforcement failure: the graduated financial penalty in 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) for states missing the 95% monthly caseworker visitation standard was never applied to any state — not even Connecticut, whose externally audited 57.4% compliance rate sat squarely in the maximum penalty tier. The penalty existed on paper but was a dead letter in practice. States learned that non-compliance carried no real financial consequence, and the system trained itself to fail at the one thing the mandate existed to protect: ensuring that a trained professional actually looked at the children the state had removed from their families.

This article documents how that story ended. It did not end with enforcement.

On January 4, 2025, President Biden signed the Supporting America’s Children and Families Act (P.L. 118-258) into law. Among its many provisions — many of them genuinely beneficial to child welfare, including reauthorization of Title IV-B programs and increased funding for caseworker visit grants — Section 112(d) struck the penalty provisions from 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) entirely.

Effective October 1, 2025:

There is no federal financial penalty for a state that fails to meet the 95% monthly visitation standard. The standard itself remains on the books; the consequence for ignoring it does not.

Beginning with FY2026, there is no mechanism by which HHS can reduce federal funding to a state that fails to visit 95% of its foster children monthly.

The law adds a provision permitting virtual caseworker visits for youth in care age 18 or older, with informed consent — a further dilution of the face-to-face requirement that had been the law’s baseline for two decades.

The repeal passed with bipartisan support and zero organized opposition focused specifically on the penalty removal.

The penalty was already a dead letter in practice (Article 6); P.L. 118-258 made it dead in law. This article examines what changed, what remains, and why the removal of even a toothless penalty matters — because a mandate with no consequence is not a mandate. It is a suggestion, and the 328,947 children in foster care are now protected by a suggestion rather than an enforceable federal requirement.

The story of how Congress removed the last guardrail is not just a story about legislative text. It is a story about what happens when the only remaining accountability mechanism for the most basic child safety check in the foster care system is formally abolished after twenty years of deliberate non-use — and what that abolition signals to every state legislature, every child welfare agency, and every caseworker about whether the federal government actually cares whether foster children are seen.

Executive Summary: From Unenforced to Unenforceable

Article 6 documented how the federal government spent twenty years threatening a financial penalty for states that failed to visit 95% of their foster children monthly — and then never once imposed it. The Children’s Bureau relied on corrective action plans, Performance Improvement Plans, and technical assistance instead of the enforcement tool Congress had written into the statute. The result was a system that trained states to treat the visitation mandate as optional.

This article documents how that story concluded.

On January 4, 2025, Congress did not restore enforcement. It removed the last remaining statutory language that had ever suggested consequences might attach. Section 112(d) of P.L. 118-258 struck the penalty provisions from 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) entirely. Effective October 1, 2025, there is no federal financial penalty — and no mechanism for HHS to create one — for a state that fails to meet the 95% monthly visitation standard.

The standard remains on the books. States are still required to submit annual data to HHS on visit rates. HHS is still required to report this data to Congress. But data reporting without enforcement is monitoring without consequences — a surveillance system that watches children fall through cracks and files reports about it.

The federal government will now measure, tabulate, and transmit to Congress the precise degree to which each state fails its foster children, and then do nothing, because there is nothing left in the statute for it to do.

The question is no longer whether the federal government will enforce the visitation standard. It is that the federal government cannot.

This is not a story about a law that was tried and failed. It is a story about a law that was formally abolished after two decades of deliberate non-use — and what that abolition means for the 328,947 children in foster care who are now protected by an aspirational target rather than an enforceable mandate.

Section I — What Congress Struck: § 112(d) and the End of § 624(f)

The operative language is brief. Section 112(d) of P.L. 118-258 struck out paragraphs (1)(B) and (2) of 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) — the provisions that, in the statute’s own description, related to “reduction in allotment of funds to a State for failure to comply with child visitation requirements.”

In plain language: the federal cost-sharing penalty — which reduced the federal share of Title IV-B Child Welfare Services program costs from 75% to between 65% and 74% for states failing the visit standard, scaled to how far below 95% the state fell — is gone.

Article 1 documented the two pillars of the visitation mandate: 42 U.S.C. § 622(b)(17), which requires every state plan to include monthly caseworker visits, and § 624(f), which attached a financial consequence to failing them. As of October 1, 2025, the mandate stands on one pillar. The requirement to visit remains a condition of the state plan; the cost of not visiting is now zero.

The Timeline

Date Event

January 4, 2025 P.L. 118-258 signed into law; § 112(d) strikes the § 624(f) penalty provisions

October 1, 2025 Repeal effective — start of FY2026

FY2026 forward No mechanism exists for HHS to reduce federal funding over visitation non-compliance

Section II — What Remains: Monitoring Without Consequences

P.L. 118-258 did not repeal the visitation standard. The law keeps the 95% requirement on the books. States are still required to submit annual data to HHS on visit rates. HHS is still required to report this data to Congress.

But data reporting without enforcement is monitoring without consequences — a surveillance system that watches children fall through cracks and files reports about it. The federal government will now measure, tabulate, and transmit to Congress the precise degree to which each state fails its foster children, and then do nothing, because there is nothing left in the statute for it to do.

This is not a neutral administrative change. It is a fundamental shift in the legal character of the visitation mandate. For two decades, the mandate was unenforced but still enforceable — a Children’s Bureau that chose to act had the statutory tool to act. That residual enforceability, however rarely used, created a legal and political reality in which the visitation standard was still formally a condition of state plans and a basis for potential federal action. Advocates, auditors, courts, and even internal agency staff could point to the penalty language as evidence that Congress had intended the standard to have teeth.

From Unenforced to Unenforceable

Article 6 drew the distinction between a penalty that exists but is never used and a penalty that does not exist. For twenty years, a Children’s Bureau that chose to act had the tool to act. That optionality had value: it was the residual threat that advocates, auditors, and courts could point to. It was the legal hook that could have been used in litigation, in legislative advocacy, or in internal agency deliberations. It was the difference between a mandate that was ignored and a mandate that could no longer be enforced even if a future administration wanted to enforce it.

Section 112(d) extinguished it. The question is no longer whether the federal government will enforce the visitation standard. It is that the federal government cannot. The statutory authority to impose a financial consequence for non-compliance has been repealed. The only remaining federal role is to measure failure and report it to Congress — a surveillance function without any corresponding enforcement power.

Section III — The Virtual-Visit Dilution

Alongside the penalty repeal, P.L. 118-258 adds a new provision allowing virtual caseworker visits for youth in care who are age 18 or older, with informed consent.

For older youth in independent living situations, this may have practical value — a video call can be easier to schedule around work or school, and an 18-year-old can meaningfully consent to it. This article does not treat the provision as a scandal. It treats it as a signal.

The monthly visit exists specifically because in-person observation is the only way to detect many forms of abuse and neglect — the bruise a camera angle hides, the condition of the home outside the frame, the caregiver hovering off-screen. Articles 3 through 5 documented what happens to visit quality even when the law demands physical presence: drive-by checks, doorstep visits, and records fabricated outright.

Introducing a virtual category into that environment — in the same act that removed the penalty for non-compliance — moves the system’s baseline in one direction: away from eyes on the child.

Section IV — The Policy Rationale — and Its Fatal Flaw

Proponents of penalty removal argued that the penalty was counterproductive. Their logic: reducing funding to states that were already understaffed would only make the staffing problem worse, further reducing their capacity to conduct visits. If a state cannot hire enough caseworkers, taking away money makes it even less able to hire caseworkers.

Readers of Article 6 will recognize this argument — it is the same one the Children’s Bureau used for twenty years to justify never applying the penalty. In P.L. 118-258, the argument graduated from an enforcement posture to the law of the land.

The Flaw

The argument has surface appeal and a fatal flaw. It assumes that the only possible response to a penalty threat is to absorb the funding cut. In reality, a credible penalty threat incentivizes states to redirect existing resources toward compliance — to prioritize caseworker hiring, reduce turnover, manage caseloads, and invest in the systems needed to conduct meaningful visits. That is what financial incentives are for. Article 4 documented that caseload and turnover crises are the product of state budgetary choices; a real penalty reprices those choices.

The Signal

The counterproductive-penalty argument also ignores the signal that penalty removal sends. By eliminating the penalty while maintaining the standard, Congress created a purely aspirational requirement — a suggestion, not a mandate. States now have explicit Congressional permission to fail at visiting foster children. The message to state legislatures is unmistakable: the federal government will continue sending billions in federal child welfare funding (Article 2 documented $9.5 billion) regardless of whether states meet their most basic oversight obligation.

Section V — The Trade-Off Ledger: What the Bill Gave, What It Took

P.L. 118-258 was not an attack on child welfare, and this series does not present it as one. The broader bill contained genuinely positive provisions: reauthorization of Title IV-B, increased caseworker visit grants ($26 million for FY2026), and new data reporting requirements.

That is precisely why the penalty removal succeeded. The positive provisions gave the bill bipartisan momentum, and the repeal of the visitation penalty was treated as a reasonable trade-off — a technical cleanup of a provision that was never used anyway.

Whether that trade-off was reasonable depends on whether you believe that removing the only enforcement mechanism for the most basic child safety requirement, in exchange for aspirational improvements, was a good deal. A $26 million visit grant is real money; it is also 0.27% of the $9.5 billion architecture documented in Article 2, attached to a standard that no longer has a consequence. The 328,947 children in foster care did not get a vote on the exchange.

Section VI — The Political Dynamic: The Lobby the Children Didn’t Have

The bipartisan support for P.L. 118-258 — including the penalty removal — reveals a disturbing political dynamic. States successfully lobbied to eliminate the one federal consequence for failing to check on children in their custody. The argument was framed as helping states, not hurting children.

But the children who are the intended beneficiaries of the visitation mandate have no lobbyists, no trade association, no PAC contributions. Foster children are among the most politically powerless populations in America. They cannot vote. They do not organize. They do not make campaign contributions. Their interests are supposed to be represented by the system itself — the same system that lobbied to remove its own accountability.

P.L. 118-258 passed with zero organized opposition from child welfare advocates focused specifically on the penalty removal. That silence is itself a finding. The provisions of the bill that benefited agencies and providers had constituencies watching them. The provision that benefited only the child who needed the federal government to make her visit happen had no one.

Section VII — The New Legal Landscape: FY2026 and Beyond

As of FY2026, the federal legal framework for caseworker visitation stands as follows:

Element Status

Monthly face-to-face visit requirement (§ 622(b)(17)) In force — state plan condition

95% visitation standard On the books — no penalty attached

State annual data reporting to HHS Required

HHS reporting to Congress Required

Federal financial penalty for non-compliance None — repealed by § 112(d)

Virtual visits, youth 18+ with informed consent Permitted

The practical meaning for the actors in this series:

For states: the compliance calculus documented in Article 6 — no consequence, therefore no priority — is now permanent and official.

For caseworkers: the impossible caseloads of Article 4 remain, with one less reason for state legislatures to fund relief.

For families and courts: the phrase “federal requirement” in a case plan or a courtroom no longer carries a federal consequence. Anyone relying on it deserves to know that.

For the children: the monthly visit — the single safeguard documented in Article 1 — now depends entirely on state-level will, the same will whose failure Articles 3 through 5 documented.

Where enforcement goes from here, if anywhere, is a question for the states and for the next article’s darker subject: what happens to children when the visits do not come.

Section VIII — Recommendations

PMC editorial position, following from the documented record of twenty years of non-enforcement followed by formal repeal of the only remaining enforcement mechanism:

Restore the Penalty — Rebuilt to Be Used

Congress should replace what § 112(d) repealed, incorporating the design lessons of Article 6, Section VIII: mandatory and automatic application upon independently verified non-compliance, with consequences that redirect resources into the visitation function rather than drain child-serving capacity. This means escalated federal oversight, required external management of the visitation function in chronically non-compliant states, public reporting requirements, and redirection of funds into verified visit capacity rather than simple subtraction from state operating budgets.

Independent Verification Before Anything Else

Any restored mechanism must key off externally audited visit data and randomized family confirmation (Article 5, Section IX) — not state self-reporting, which Article 5 established cannot be trusted. The Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate model demonstrated that external audit produces reliable data; enforcement built on anything less will be built on sand.

Guard the Face-to-Face Line

The virtual-visit provision should remain strictly limited to youth 18 and older with documented informed consent, with HHS required to report virtual-visit usage by state annually. Any drift of virtual visits below age 18 — whether through agency guidance, state practice, or reinterpretation — should require an act of Congress, not administrative action. The face-to-face requirement exists for a reason: in-person observation is the only reliable way to detect many forms of abuse and neglect.

Truth in Labeling

Until an enforcement mechanism exists, HHS and state agencies should be required to describe the 95% standard accurately as what P.L. 118-258 made it: an aspirational reporting benchmark and a data collection requirement, not an enforced mandate. Families, courts, attorneys, and the public relying on the phrase “federal requirement” in case plans, court orders, or public statements deserve to know that it no longer carries any enforceable federal consequence for non-compliance.

Give the Children a Constituency

The penalty repeal passed unopposed because no organized voice owned this issue. Child advocacy organizations, court-appointed special advocates (CASAs), guardian ad litem programs, and the foster youth alumni community should treat federal visitation enforcement as a standing legislative priority — so that the next § 112(d) does not pass in silence. The children who need the visits have no lobbyists, no PACs, and no votes. Their interests must be represented by those who do.

The children in America’s foster care system deserved a federal government that was willing to impose a cost on states that failed to look at them. For twenty years, that cost was never imposed. Then it was formally removed.

Every child deserves to be seen.

Every mandate deserves to be enforceable.

The last guardrail is gone. The question now is what happens to the children when no one is watching.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to U.S. child welfare transparency, CPS and foster care accountability, human trafficking prevention, and OSINT-driven investigations.

Data current as of July 2026. Sources include P.L. 118-258, P.L. 118-258 § 112(d), 42 U.S.C. § 622(b)(17), CRS R48503, HHS Guidance IM-25-04, ACF/CB caseworker visit grant reauthorization, Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate audit, and PMC CivicOps analysis from Articles 1–6. Full methodology and replication files available at projectmilkcarton.org.

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APPENDIX A — SOURCES AND CITATIONS

 P.L. 118-258 — Supporting America's Children and Families Act (signed January 4, 2025).

 P.L. 118-258 § 112(d) — struck paragraphs (1)(B) and (2) from 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) (“reduction in allotment of funds to a State for failure to comply with child visitation requirements”), effective October 1, 2025.

 42 U.S.C. § 622(b)(17) — monthly caseworker visit state plan requirement (see Article 1).  CRS R48503 — Child Welfare and Child Support: The Supporting America's Children and Families Act (pre-repeal penalty: federal share reduced from 75% to 65-74%).

 HHS Guidance IM-25-04 — implementation guidance for P.L. 118-258.

 Social Current — Supporting America's Children and Families Act summary.

 ACF/CB — caseworker visit grant reauthorization ($26M FY2026).

 Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate audit — 57.4% visit compliance (see Articles 3 and 6).

Note on sourcing: statutory, CRS, and implementation facts in this article are drawn from the sources above and from Articles 1-6 of this series. Sections IV (analysis of the rationale), V, and VIII, and portions of Sections II-III and VI-VII, are Project Milk Carton analysis and editorial recommendations, and are labeled as such. The foster care population figure (328,947) is from the series research base

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