In Article 2 of this Ghost Visits series, we followed the money through the federal child welfare system and discovered a financial architecture deliberately designed to prioritize the volume of children removed and placed in out-of-home care over the actual verification that those children are safe. We showed how billions flow automatically through open-ended Title IV-E entitlements while pennies are allocated to the most basic safety function — the monthly caseworker visit. In Article 3, we moved from the financial incentives to the compliance reality, documenting state by state how the 95% monthly visitation mandate established by Congress has become a dead letter, with up to 140,000 children per month receiving no safety check whatsoever under realistic assumptions drawn from documented state performance.

Now, in Article 4, we reach the human core of this cascading failure: the caseworkers themselves. These are the frontline professionals — overwhelmingly women, disproportionately people of color in many jurisdictions, often carrying crushing student debt from the degrees required for the work, frequently underpaid relative to the emotional and physical demands of the job, and almost universally exposed to levels of secondary trauma that would be considered unacceptable in almost any other profession. They are the ones who are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the state inside every foster placement, every group home, and every kinship arrangement. They are the ones who must somehow carry impossible caseloads, absorb the cumulative psychological toll of bearing witness to child abuse and neglect day after day, navigate byzantine bureaucratic requirements, and still find the time, energy, and emotional capacity to visit every assigned child every month, assess for danger, build enough trust that a child might actually disclose abuse, and then act decisively when action is required.

They are failing at this task not because they are lazy, incompetent, uncaring, or inadequately trained. They are failing because the system has made success mathematically, logistically, and psychologically impossible. The child welfare system in the United States is hemorrhaging the very people it depends on to protect children — losing between 23% and 60% of its frontline workforce every single year, with approximately 60% of all child welfare workers leaving the profession entirely within three years of entry. And the children are paying the ultimate price in missed visits, undetected abuse, delayed permanency, and in far too many cases, preventable harm and death.

This is the caseworker crisis. And it is not a footnote to the ghost visit problem. It is the central, structural reason why ghost visits happen at the scale documented in the previous articles.

Executive Summary: A Workforce in Collapse

The numbers tell a story of institutional self-destruction.

The Child Welfare League of America recommends a maximum caseload of 15 active cases per worker. The actual national average is 24-31 children per worker, with some carrying 50 or more.

Annual turnover ranges from 23% to 60% nationally. Alabama reported 54% turnover and over 150 vacancies in 2025. Missouri hit 40%. New York private agencies reached 42%. Approximately 60% of child welfare workers leave the profession entirely within three years.

The National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-Being III (NSCAW III) found that 74.9% of supervisors identified job stress and burnout as the primary reason caseworkers leave. Better pay elsewhere came in second at 44.6%. Workload was third at 41.3%.

Each departing caseworker costs agencies $40,000 to $60,000 in recruitment and training — 70% to 200% of the exiting worker’s annual salary.

60% of caseworkers develop clinically significant PTSD symptoms within one week of their most distressing work event. Half still have symptoms two or more years later.

Mackenzi Felmlee, an 18-year-old foster child in Illinois, was assigned 10 different caseworkers over five years before she was found dead on May 11, 2024 — weighing 90 pounds and covered in bruises.

No state has ever passed the federal Child and Family Services Review (CFSR) in four full rounds spanning more than two decades.

This is not a staffing inconvenience. This is a systemic crisis in which the federal government continues to fund a child protection apparatus that cannot retain the workers needed to protect children. The 95% monthly visitation mandate is not too ambitious — it is simply incompatible with a workforce that is being systematically destroyed by impossible caseloads, poverty-level wages, vicarious trauma, and institutional indifference.

The Caseload Crisis: Numbers That Kill

Every child in foster care is supposed to receive a meaningful, face-to-face visit from their assigned caseworker every month. That visit is not a bureaucratic checkbox. It is the single most important safety mechanism in the entire child welfare system. The caseworker is supposed to observe the child’s physical condition, assess their emotional state, speak with them privately away from the foster parent, evaluate the safety of the home environment, identify any signs of abuse or neglect, and document everything thoroughly.

But what happens when a caseworker is carrying 30, 40, or 50 cases instead of the recommended 15?

The Mathematics of Impossibility

Consider the arithmetic with brutal, unforgiving clarity.

A caseworker operating at the Child Welfare League of America’s recommended maximum of 15 active cases and working a standard 20 days per month has roughly 1.3 working days available per case per month. That already represents a tight squeeze when you realistically factor in travel time between foster homes (especially punishing in rural counties where a single visit can require a two-hour round trip), mandatory documentation and data entry, court appearances and preparation, service coordination with multiple providers, crisis response when a placement disrupts or a child discloses new information, team meetings, supervisory conferences, and the constant administrative burden imposed by federal Title IV-E reimbursement requirements.

Now consider what happens when that same worker is carrying 31 cases — the documented national average across multiple rigorous studies. The available time per child is immediately cut in half to 0.65 working days per case per month. Factor in that 50% to 70% of a caseworker’s time is typically consumed by paperwork, data entry, court preparation, and administrative compliance — requirements imposed in the name of accountability that have the perverse effect of consuming the very time needed for actual child protection — and the mathematics become even more damning.

At 50 cases — a figure repeatedly documented in Louisiana, Texas, and other high-burden jurisdictions — the worker has only 0.4 days per child per month. That translates to approximately 3 hours and 12 minutes total for each child across an entire month, including all travel, documentation, court preparation, service coordination, and administrative requirements. A meaningful safety visit — one that involves private conversation with the child away from the foster parent or facility staff, careful observation of the physical environment and the child’s demeanor, assessment of emotional and physical well-being, screening for trafficking indicators or other risks, and thoughtful, accurate documentation that could actually be used in court or to trigger protective action — becomes not merely difficult but physically and temporally impossible.

This is not a matter of worker effort or dedication. It is a matter of arithmetic. No amount of training, no amount of resilience, no amount of “working smarter” can overcome the fundamental constraint that there are only so many hours in a day and so many days in a month. When the system assigns caseloads that make the legally mandated monthly visit structurally impossible, the system has chosen, as a matter of policy and resource allocation, to accept that some children will go unseen.

What the Research Shows

The 2001 American Public Human Services Association (APHSA) report documented caseloads ranging from 10 to 110 children per worker, with the average falling between 24 and 31. More than two decades later, these numbers have not meaningfully improved — and in many jurisdictions, they have gotten worse.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s 2023 report found an average caseload of 31 cases per worker. Washington’s 2024-2025 Child Welfare Workload Model Report documented caseloads of 22-28 cases, exceeding the state’s own targets. Colorado’s Division of Child Welfare Caseload Study found similar overloads across multiple counties.

The consequences are predictable and devastating. As Walden University’s analysis of the research literature concluded: “Unmanageable caseloads/workloads impact workers’ ability to achieve positive outcomes for the children and families served, as well as worker turnover. The retention of social workers is severely impacted by high caseload numbers.”

The Paperwork Trap

Caseworkers do not spend the majority of their time with children. Multiple rigorous studies have found that 50% to 70% of a caseworker’s time is consumed by documentation, data entry, court preparation, and administrative compliance.

The federal government requires extensive documentation for Title IV-E reimbursement — a system designed to ensure financial accountability that has paradoxically consumed the time needed for actual child protection. A caseworker carrying 31 cases who spends 60% of their time on paperwork has approximately 64 hours per month for direct child contact — roughly 2 hours per child. Subtract travel time in rural counties (where a single visit may require a 2-hour round trip), and the time available for meaningful safety assessment drops to minutes.

The system demands that caseworkers produce perfect paper trails for federal auditors while simultaneously expecting them to protect children in real time with impossible workloads. The paper wins. The children lose.

The CWLA Standard: 15 Cases and the Science Behind It

The Child Welfare League of America’s recommended maximum of 12-15 active cases per worker is not an arbitrary bureaucratic number pulled from thin air. It is the product of decades of research into what constitutes adequate time for meaningful casework — including home visits, safety assessments, court preparation, service planning, crisis response, relationship-building, and documentation.

CWLA’s caseload standards differentiate by function:

CPS Investigation: 12 active investigations per worker

Ongoing CPS/Foster Care: 15 active cases per worker

Adoption: 12 active cases per worker

Combined Investigation/Ongoing: 10 active cases per worker

Supervisor-to-Worker Ratio: 1 supervisor per 5 workers

Recently, CWLA has acknowledged that even these standards may be insufficient because they do not fully account for case complexity and workload intensity. The organization is currently developing updated standards that incorporate workload weighting — recognizing that a caseload of 15 relatively straightforward cases is fundamentally different from 15 cases involving severe abuse histories, multiple disrupted placements, complex medical needs, behavioral health crises, and active court involvement.

San Diego State University’s Academy for Professional Excellence conducted a comprehensive review of caseload standards and weighting methodologies. Their conclusion was unambiguous: no single caseload number fully captures actual workload demand. However, every methodology examined confirmed that the average caseload in American child welfare far exceeds what evidence-based practice requires.

The 15-case standard is not a luxury. It is the minimum threshold below which meaningful child protection becomes structurally impossible.

The Turnover Catastrophe: State by State

The caseworker turnover crisis is not a localized problem. It is a national epidemic that has been building for decades and has now reached catastrophic levels.

Alabama: The 54% Crisis

Alabama’s Department of Human Resources reported a turnover rate exceeding 50-54% among foster care caseworkers in 2024-2025, with more than 150 caseworker vacancies statewide. The trajectory has been alarming: roughly 46% in 2021, spiking above 60% in 2023, before settling around 50-54% in 2024.

As WBHM reported, Alabama’s caseworkers manage an average of 15 cases at a time — right at the CWLA ceiling — with an average salary of just under $50,000 per year. But the combination of emotional toll, secondary trauma, bureaucratic burden, and relatively low compensation drives half the workforce out every year. When half your workforce turns over annually, institutional knowledge evaporates, relationships with children are severed, and case continuity becomes impossible.

Missouri: 40% and No Relief in Sight

Missouri’s Department of Social Services reported 40% turnover among frontline child welfare division staff — including investigators, foster care case managers, and hotline workers — at the end of fiscal year 2025. The Missouri Independent reported in January 2026 that the agency was not even seeking to add additional staff despite the chronic turnover, raising profound questions about whether the state has simply accepted workforce attrition as a permanent, acceptable feature of its child welfare system.

New York: 42% in Private Agencies

New York’s private child welfare agencies — which handle a substantial portion of the state’s foster care caseload — reported 42% caseworker turnover, with prevention caseworkers experiencing a 42.6% departure rate. The Imprint described these levels as “jarring,” noting that agency directors were struggling to maintain even basic staffing levels.

Pennsylvania: 25.5% and Growing

Pennsylvania’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families Recruitment and Retention Study (2024) found that more than one in four County Children and Youth Agency caseworkers — 25.5% — left their positions in fiscal year 2023. While lower than Alabama or Missouri, this rate is still more than double the 12% threshold that healthcare and human services experts consider optimal for workforce stability.

The 60% Three-Year Exodus

Perhaps the most alarming longitudinal statistic is this: approximately 60% of child welfare workers leave the profession entirely within three years of starting. This means that at any given moment, the majority of caseworkers in the system are relatively inexperienced — still learning the job while carrying caseloads that would overwhelm even a seasoned veteran with decades of experience.

The Quality Improvement Center for Workforce Development described the situation bluntly: “There are not enough staff to do quality work, and there are big challenges with recruiting and training new workers. There is an extreme level of stress on supervisors which is resulting in unprecedented turnover among supervisors” — the very people tasked with supporting and training the next generation of caseworkers.

The NSCAW III Data: Why They Leave

The National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-Being III (NSCAW III) represents the most comprehensive federal study of the child welfare workforce ever conducted. Commissioned by the Administration for Children and Families Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation, the workforce study collected data from 48 agency directors, 126 supervisors, and 183 caseworkers during 2021-2022 — a sample representative of approximately 74% of child welfare agencies, 77% of supervisors, and 82% of caseworkers in the United States.

The 74.9% Finding

When supervisors were asked to identify the reasons their caseworkers left, the results were unambiguous and devastating. Job stress and worker burnout was the most frequently cited reason, selected by 74.9% of supervisors. This was not a close race. The next highest factors were better pay and job prospects elsewhere (44.6%) and workload (41.3%).

These numbers deserve careful examination. Nearly three-quarters of supervisors identified burnout as the primary driver of turnover. Not career advancement. Not geographic relocation. Not retirement. Burnout. The system is burning through its workforce so rapidly that the number one reason people leave is that the job is psychologically destroying them.

Moral Distress: The Ethical Trap

Casey Family Programs’ research revealed an additional dimension of caseworker suffering: moral distress. Over 50% of caseworkers reported avoiding ethically appropriate action due to institutional constraints. In plain language: more than half of caseworkers knew what the right thing to do was for a child — and could not do it because the system would not let them.

This finding is devastating in its implications. Most people enter child welfare work because they genuinely want to protect children. When the system forces them to choose between following rigid procedure and doing what they know is right for a specific child, the cognitive dissonance accelerates burnout and drives departure at astonishing rates.

The Racial Equity Gap

The workforce study also revealed a stark racial equity gap: 22% of caseworkers who identified as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) believed they received fewer opportunities for advancement, compared to just 3.2% of white caseworkers. This nearly 7:1 disparity suggests that the caseworker crisis is not experienced equally. Caseworkers of color face additional structural barriers to retention on top of the universal burdens of caseload, trauma, and low pay.

The Cost of Departure: $54,000 Per Worker

Every time a caseworker leaves, the agency does not simply lose a body. It loses institutional knowledge, relationships with children and families, and the investment it made in training that worker. Multiple rigorous studies have quantified this cost at between $40,000 and $60,000 per departing worker — approximately 70% to 200% of the exiting worker’s annual salary.

These costs include recruitment, hiring, onboarding, training, lost productivity during the vacancy period, and the additional burden placed on remaining staff who must absorb the departed worker’s caseload while new hires ramp up. In systems already operating with chronic vacancies and impossible caseloads, each departure creates a cascading effect that further accelerates turnover among the remaining workforce.

When Alabama loses 150+ caseworkers per year at roughly $50,000 replacement cost each, the state is spending millions of dollars annually just to tread water — money that could have gone to higher salaries, better training, reduced caseloads, or mental health support for the workers who stay.

Secondary Traumatic Stress: The Invisible Wound

Child welfare work is not just emotionally demanding. It is psychologically traumatic. Caseworkers routinely hear detailed accounts of child abuse, witness the aftermath of severe neglect, and carry the emotional weight of knowing that children in their care may be suffering.

Research consistently shows that 60% of caseworkers develop clinically significant PTSD symptoms within one week of their most distressing work event. Half of those workers still have clinically significant symptoms two or more years later.

This is not ordinary job stress. This is secondary traumatic stress — the cumulative emotional and psychological toll of bearing witness to the trauma of others. It is the invisible wound that drives the 74.9% burnout rate identified in NSCAW III. It is the reason experienced workers leave and why new workers burn out before they ever develop the skills and resilience that might allow them to stay.

The system offers almost no meaningful support for this reality. Most agencies provide minimal or no specialized training on secondary trauma. Mental health resources, when available, are often inadequate or stigmatized. Supervisors themselves are burning out at unprecedented rates, leaving new workers without the guidance and emotional support they desperately need.

Case Study: Mackenzi Felmlee — 10 Caseworkers, One Dead Child

On May 11, 2024, 18-year-old Mackenzi Felmlee was found dead in Illinois. She weighed 90 pounds and was covered in bruises.

Over the five years she spent in the Illinois foster care system, Mackenzi was assigned ten different caseworkers.

Ten different adults who were supposed to be responsible for knowing whether she was safe. Ten different people who were supposed to visit her, assess her well-being, notice when she was losing dangerous amounts of weight, see the bruises, hear her if she tried to communicate distress, and act.

Ten different caseworkers — each presumably carrying impossible caseloads, each likely dealing with their own burnout and secondary trauma, each eventually leaving or being reassigned before they could build the kind of sustained relationship that might have allowed them to truly see what was happening to her.

When a child has ten caseworkers in five years, no single adult in the system ever develops deep knowledge of that child. No one has the longitudinal perspective to notice gradual deterioration. No one has the established trust relationship that might encourage the child to disclose abuse or neglect. The system becomes a revolving door of strangers, each doing their best within impossible constraints, each ultimately unable to protect the child they were assigned to serve.

Mackenzi Felmlee’s death is not an isolated tragedy. It is the predictable outcome of a system that cannot retain its workforce long enough to provide consistent, relationship-based protection to the children in its care.

The Cascading Failure: How Turnover Kills Children

The connection between caseworker turnover and child outcomes is not theoretical. It is causal and well-documented.

Each departing caseworker delays permanency for children by an average of six months. A child assigned to five different caseworkers over two years — a common experience in high-turnover systems — could see their permanency delayed by 2.5 years due to staff turnover alone.

When caseworkers leave, pending investigations stall. Court reports go unwritten or are written by workers who barely know the child. Service referrals are delayed or lost. Children who were beginning to build trust with one worker must start over with a stranger. The protective capacity of the entire system degrades with every departure.

In a system where up to 60% of workers leave within three years, the majority of children in care will experience multiple caseworker changes during their time in the system. Each change represents a rupture in the only consistent adult relationship many of these children have with the system that removed them from their families.

The children pay the price in delayed permanency, missed safety assessments, undetected abuse, and the cumulative trauma of repeated abandonment by the very adults the state assigned to protect them.

The Salary Disgrace: What We Pay the People Who Protect Children

It is impossible to discuss the caseworker crisis without confronting the compensation reality.

Many caseworkers — professionals with bachelor’s or master’s degrees in social work or related fields, carrying responsibility for the safety and well-being of dozens of traumatized children — are paid salaries that would be considered poverty-level in many parts of the country. In Alabama, the average hovers just under $50,000. In many states, starting salaries for new caseworkers with advanced degrees are lower than what a manager at a fast-food restaurant might earn.

When the job requires you to absorb secondary trauma, work impossible hours, carry crushing caseloads, and accept that you may never be able to do what you know is right for a child because the system won’t allow it — and the compensation is barely enough to live on — the decision to leave becomes not just understandable but rational.

The system pays poverty wages for work that would break most people, then expresses surprise when the workforce collapses.

State Audit Evidence: The Paper Trail

State after state has documented this crisis through official audits, legislative reports, and child advocate investigations. The paper trail is extensive and consistent.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports, Washington State workload model studies, Colorado caseload analyses, Pennsylvania recruitment and retention studies, Alabama DHR data, Missouri Independent reporting, and countless others all point to the same conclusion: caseloads far exceed evidence-based standards, turnover is catastrophic, and the workforce is collapsing under the weight of impossible demands.

The federal government has known this for decades. The data has been accumulating since at least the early 2000s. And yet the system continues to operate, to receive billions in federal funding, and to place children into a protection apparatus that cannot retain the workers needed to protect them.

The Federal Response: CFSR Round 4 and Zero Accountability

As documented in Article 3, no state has ever achieved substantial conformity with all seven child welfare outcomes in four rounds of federal Child and Family Services Reviews spanning more than two decades.

The CFSR process evaluates states on outcomes including child safety, permanency, and well-being — outcomes that are directly dependent on a stable, adequately resourced workforce capable of conducting meaningful monthly visits and building relationships with children.

When the workforce itself is in collapse — when caseloads make visits impossible and turnover destroys continuity — the outcomes measured by CFSR become structurally unattainable. The federal government continues to conduct these reviews, issue findings of non-conformity, require Performance Improvement Plans, and then watch as states fail to improve because the underlying workforce crisis remains unaddressed.

The 95% monthly visitation mandate established by Congress in 2006 is a dead letter — not because states are unwilling, but because the workforce required to execute it has been systematically broken by the very system that demands compliance.

Recommendations and the Path Forward

The caseworker crisis is not an act of God or an unavoidable feature of human services work. It is the direct, predictable result of policy choices, funding priorities, compensation structures, and institutional indifference that have been made and remade over decades. These choices can be unmade. The recommendations below represent the minimum structural interventions necessary to begin rebuilding a workforce capable of actually protecting the children the state has taken into its custody.

Immediately and non-negotiably reduce average caseloads to the Child Welfare League of America standard of 15 active cases per worker (or lower when cases involve high complexity, multiple placements, active court involvement, or significant behavioral health needs). Workload weighting systems must be implemented so that a caseload of 15 relatively straightforward cases is not treated as equivalent to 15 cases involving severe trauma, medical complexity, or active safety threats. This is not a long-term goal. It is the foundational prerequisite for every other reform. No amount of training, no amount of technology, no amount of “working smarter” or “building resilience” can overcome the mathematical reality that there are only so many hours in a day. When caseloads make the legally mandated monthly visit structurally impossible, the system has made a deliberate policy choice to accept that some children will go unseen.

Dramatically increase compensation across the board to levels genuinely competitive with other helping professions that require comparable education, licensure, emotional labor, and exposure to secondary trauma. A living wage in the communities where caseworkers work is the absolute floor, not the ceiling. When the people we ask to carry responsibility for the safety of traumatized children are paid salaries that would be considered low for mid-level retail management, we should not express surprise when the workforce collapses. Competitive pay is not a perk. It is a retention strategy.

Fund and mandate comprehensive, ongoing support for secondary traumatic stress and burnout, including specialized pre-service and in-service training on recognizing and managing vicarious trauma, regular access to clinical supervision that is actually clinical rather than purely administrative, confidential access to mental health services without career stigma or professional repercussions, and workload accommodations for workers experiencing acute secondary traumatic stress. The current approach — which largely treats secondary trauma as a personal resilience deficit rather than an occupational hazard created by the nature of the work — is both cruel and ineffective.

Create meaningful, transparent career ladders and advancement opportunities that reward experience, skill development, and performance, with particular and urgent attention to closing the racial equity gap documented in the NSCAW III workforce study. When 22% of BIPOC caseworkers perceive fewer advancement opportunities compared to just 3.2% of white caseworkers, the system is not only losing talent — it is reproducing structural inequity in who gets to stay and lead.

Aggressively reduce administrative and documentation burden by streamlining redundant federal and state reporting requirements, investing in technology that actually saves caseworker time rather than consuming it with endless data entry, and ensuring that every required form and report serves a clear child-protection purpose rather than existing primarily to satisfy federal auditors or justify Title IV-E reimbursement. The current paperwork trap — in which 50-70% of a caseworker’s time is consumed by documentation — is a policy choice that directly trades child contact time for administrative compliance. That trade must be reversed.

Tie a meaningful portion of federal Title IV-E and other child welfare funding to objective workforce stability and capacity metrics, not merely to self-reported visit compliance numbers that can be gamed or to placement volume that the current incentive structure already rewards. States that cannot maintain caseloads within evidence-based standards or that experience turnover above a defined threshold should face predictable, escalating financial consequences. Workforce stability must become a condition of receiving full federal matching funds, not an afterthought.

Invest in robust, transparent, real-time public data systems that track actual caseloads by worker and by county, turnover rates with reasons for departure where known, time-to-fill vacancies, supervisor-to-worker ratios, and — most critically — the relationship between workforce stability metrics and child safety and permanency outcomes. This data must be public, regularly updated, and disaggregated by race, geography, and case type so that disparities cannot hide in aggregate numbers.

Fund independent, rigorous research into what actually works to stabilize the child welfare workforce — including workload weighting models that account for case complexity, trauma-informed supervision practices that reduce secondary traumatic stress, compensation structures that retain experienced workers rather than constantly cycling through new hires, and organizational interventions that address moral distress and ethical constraints. The current evidence base is stronger on documenting the problem than on identifying scalable solutions. That must change.

The children in America’s foster care system deserve caseworkers who can stay in the job long enough to actually know them, visit them consistently month after month, build the kind of trust that allows disclosure, and develop the professional judgment that comes only with experience. The current system makes that impossible by design. It burns through workers faster than they can learn the job, assigns them caseloads that make the legal mandate impossible to fulfill, pays them wages that do not reflect the difficulty or importance of the work, and then expresses surprise when the workforce collapses and children go unseen.

The caseworker crisis is not a footnote to the ghost visit problem documented in previous articles. It is the central, structural reason why ghost visits happen at the scale they do. Until the system fixes the workforce that is supposed to execute the visitation mandate, we will continue to count children in care while failing to actually see them.

Every child deserves to be seen.

Every caseworker deserves the working conditions that make seeing children possible.

The data is clear. The failure is systemic and decades in the making. The children cannot wait for another round of studies, another set of recommendations, or another generation of workers to burn out.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to U.S. child welfare transparency, CPS and foster care accountability, human trafficking prevention, and OSINT-driven investigations.

Data current as of July 2026. Sources include CWLA Standards, NSCAW III Workforce Study (ACF/OPRE 2024), state legislative auditor reports, QIC-WD, Casey Family Programs, The Imprint, WBHM, Missouri Independent, and PMC CivicOps analysis. Full methodology and replication files available at projectmilkcarton.org.

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APPENDIX A — DATA SOURCES AND METHODOLOGY

 NSCAW III Workforce Study (ACF/OPRE, 2024) — 48 agency directors, 126 supervisors, 183 caseworkers; representative of 74-82% of U.S. child welfare workforce

 Casey Family Programs — "How does turnover in the child welfare workforce impact children and families?" (2024)

 Annie E. Casey Foundation — "Five Steps to a Stronger Child Welfare Workforce" and "Top Causes of Staff Turnover at Child Welfare Agencies"

 Child Welfare League of America (CWLA) — Caseload & Workload Standards; "The Workforce Crisis in Child Welfare Might be the Tip of an Iceberg" (2024)

 Quality Improvement Center for Workforce Development (QIC-WD) — "What We're Hearing from the Field"

 Alabama DHR — Annual Progress and Services Report (2024); WBHM reporting (2025); Alabama Daily News reporting  Missouri Department of Social Services — FY2025 turnover data; Missouri Independent reporting (January 2026)

 Pennsylvania OCYF — Recruitment and Retention Study (2024)  Illinois DCFS — Mackenzi Felmlee timeline (released August 2025); Capitol News Illinois investigative reporting

 Connecticut OCA — DCF compliance report (November 2024 - October 2025)  Arkansas DCFS — Visitation compliance data (Q1 2025); Arkansas Advocate reporting (May 2025)

 Louisiana Legislative Auditor — DCFS Caseload Report (2023)

 Washington DCYF — Child Welfare Workload Model Report (2024-2025)

 Texas Tribune — Foster care lawsuit monitor report (June 2026)

 Bureau of Labor Statistics — Social Workers Occupational Outlook Handbook

 Office for Victims of Crime (OVC/DOJ) — Secondary Traumatic Stress in Child Welfare

 San Diego State University Academy — Caseload Standards & Weighting Methodologies Research Summary

 CFSR Information Portal (ACF/CB) — Round 4 Process and Reports

 PMC CivicOps Database — Title IV-E expenditure data, Form 990 analysis, state grant tracking

APPENDIX B — STATE-BY-STATE COMPLIANCE SNAPSHOT

The following table summarizes available data on caseworker turnover, caseloads, and visitation compliance from state audits, legislative reports, and federal data sources. Not all states report all metrics, highlighting the accountability gap in workforce data collection.

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