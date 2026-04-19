GHOST RECEIPT

[Intro: Rhodes piano, descending minor progression. Finger snaps.]

[Verse 1 — The Gift] I gave my fifty dollars to the shelter down the road Wrote the check on Sunday morning like my mama always told The woman at the desk said thank you said it helps so much Said the families need the blankets need the food need every touch

But I pulled the 990 like they taught me how to read And the grantor line said Schwab Charitable not the name I need Sixty thousand came in silent from a fund I’d never seen DAFgiving360 — the biggest gift and the donor’s name was clean

[Pre-Chorus] Who sent it Who sent sixty thousand to a shelter with a history Three dissolutions on the record but the money’s still a mystery

[Chorus] Ghost receipt ghost receipt The name you gave is gone Ghost receipt ghost receipt The money still moves on They took the tax break in December Gave the grant out who knows when And the name that signed the check Will never show up again Ghost receipt

[Verse 2 — The Scale] Now pull back from the shelter pull back from the street Two hundred thirty-four billion dollars where the donors never meet Fidelity distributes eleven point eight in a year Schwab sends four point seven and the names just disappear

National Philanthropic Trust eleven billion out the door The top three DAF sponsors move more than the biggest twenty-five foundations pour Gates and Ford and Walton Bloomberg all of them combined Fifteen billion — transparent — but the DAFs move twice as much behind

[Pre-Chorus] A forty-seven-fold increase since the year two thousand came Every dollar that shifted is a dollar without a name

[Chorus] Ghost receipt ghost receipt The name you gave is gone Ghost receipt ghost receipt The money still moves on They took the tax break in December Gave the grant out who knows when And the name that signed the check Will never show up again Ghost receipt

[Bridge: Voice alone. No instruments. Each line delivered like testimony.] Two hundred thirty-four billion dollars Sitting in accounts With no legal obligation To ever Come Out

The donor gets the write-off The day the money drops The charity gets nothing Until the donor talks

And the donor Never Talks

[Rhodes CRASHES back — gospel chord — full arrangement]

[Verse 3 — Both Sides] On the right a sixty-thousand-dollar grant nobody can trace To a shelter dissolved three times with a CEO’s rising pay On the left one point five billion through Arabella’s fiscal door Same DAF sponsors same Fidelity same Schwab same NPT same score

DonorsTrust on the right four point four million to the think tank overnight Tides Foundation on the left same legal structure same donor out of sight Red and blue and red and blue the colors change the game stays true Same three companies same IRS rules same receipt that passes through

[Pre-Chorus] The mechanism doesn’t vote it doesn’t march it doesn’t pray It just erases every name and lets the money find its way

[Chorus — Final] Ghost receipt ghost receipt The name you gave is gone Ghost receipt ghost receipt But now you know the song You read the 990 in the morning You check the grantor every time And the name that used to vanish Now you’re looking for the sign No more ghost receipts

[Outro: Rhodes, gentle. Finger snaps return. Voice, intimate:] I still give my fifty dollars To the shelter down the road But now I read the receipt Now I read the receipt

[Rhodes fades. Single finger snap. Silence. Done.]