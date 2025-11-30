Tracing the Shadows Back to the 1960s

It started in a foggy UK basement in the late 1960s: a secretive group blending Satanism and neo-Nazism, preaching societal collapse through chaos and exploitation. Fast-forward to today, and their ideology echoes in online grooming rings targeting your kids. The Order of Nine Angles (O9A) isn’t ancient history—it’s the blueprint for fifth-generation warfare’s psychological assaults on youth. As parents and educators, understanding these roots empowers us to spot and stop the cycle. To be proactive not reactive, explore Project Milk Carton Guardian Decision Intelligence System for insights into historical threats.

O9A’s Founding and Core Ideology — Expanded, Clean Version

The Order of Nine Angles (O9A) traces its origin to the late 1960s in Shropshire, UK, where it was founded by Anton Long—a pseudonym widely assessed by researchers to refer to David Myatt. From its earliest writings, O9A blended neo-paganism, esoteric Satanism, and far-right accelerationism into a single ideology aimed at destabilizing Western society.

O9A doctrine revolves around creating chaos through “insight roles,” in which adherents deliberately infiltrate institutions, engage in criminal activity, or take part in extremist movements as a form of ideological training. The goal is to weaken social structures and hasten civilizational collapse.

By the 1970s, O9A texts had escalated dramatically, openly encouraging transgression of moral and legal boundaries. These included advocacy for acts of violence, sexual exploitation, and manipulation of minors—framed as ritualistic “culling.” These materials appear in publicly documented case files and government exhibits:

Documented Impact and Global Spread

O9A has had a disproportionate influence on modern neo-Nazi and extremist groups despite having no formal membership system. Its decentralized “leaderless resistance” model allows anyone to adopt the ideology, repackage it, or weaponize its literature.

Across Europe, North America, and Oceania, O9A-linked individuals have been arrested or convicted for:

Terror plotting

Violent extremism

Child exploitation

Dissemination of propaganda promoting sexual violence and murder

Law enforcement repeatedly notes that O9A functions more like a distributed extremist ecosystem than a traditional organization.

Early Crimes and Expansion — With Direct Sourcing

1980s: Ritual Abuse Patterns and Early Criminal Markers

During the 1980s, several UK cases surfaced involving adults manipulating teenagers through staged “occult” rites, psychological domination, and sexualized coercion. While these cases were not attributed to O9A by name at the time, the behavioral pattern—exploitation of youth, ritualized transgression, and framing abuse as “initiation”—matches themes documented decades later in declassified FBI analysis of O9A literature.

Source:

FBI Vault – Order of Nine Angles (O9A): Investigative materials discuss O9A’s emphasis on transgression, manipulation of vulnerable individuals, and ritualized boundary-breaking, confirming that these behaviors align with its ideological framework.

FBI Vault, Order of Nine Angles, Part 01

1990s–2000s: Emergence in U.S. Intelligence Monitoring

As O9A texts circulated internationally, U.S. agencies began identifying O9A-linked content in extremist investigations. The FBI Vault documents show:

independent “nexions” operating without central leadership,

crossover between occult extremism and white supremacist groups,

O9A manuals appearing in digital evidence collections, especially on early web forums and private email groups.

Source:

2010s: Online Expansion and Adoption by Violent Extremists

With the rise of encrypted messaging platforms and anonymous forums, O9A’s writings became widely accessible. Extremist groups began merging O9A ideology with accelerationist neo-Nazism.

Federal investigations and court documents show:

Atomwaffen Division (AWD) members circulated O9A texts, including The Sinister Tradition and Hostia,

AWD chat logs recovered by law enforcement included O9A references, rituals, and “insight role” discussions,

O9A’s nihilistic and transgressive framework was adapted into AWD propaganda and initiation norms.

Sources:

2020: Ethan Melzer Case — Direct O9A Operational Influence

The clearest public example of O9A ideology translating into an attack plot appears in the 2020 case of Ethan Melzer, a U.S. Army soldier who attempted to orchestrate an ambush against his own unit. Court filings state that Melzer communicated with an O9A-affiliated extremist collective, shared sensitive military deployment data, and expressed loyalty to O9A doctrine.

Sources:

Case Example:

Richard Densmore, aka “Rabid,” a member of the 764-network influenced by O9A ideologies, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the DOJ for sexually exploiting a child, including coercing minors into self-harm and violent acts via online streams.

Ties to Modern 5GW and Child Exploitation O9A’s accelerationism fuels groups like 764, blending nihilism with exploitation. UNODC highlights how such cults recruit via “insight roles,” with FBI noting O9A’s role in NVE networks like 764.

The official DOJ press release charging 764’s leaders for “operating a global child-exploitation enterprise” describes 764 as a “nihilistic violent extremist (NVE) network.”

A public FBI statement: a recent arrest of a 764-affiliated individual for child pornography referenced 764 explicitly as a “nihilistic extremist group.”

Academic / think-tank material on O9A confirms that O9A doctrine includes “insight-roles” and “entryism,” tactics by which adherents infiltrate other extremist or extremist-adjacent groups to spread their ideology

You can find more information and a full documentary done by BX (Becca) which I highly recommend she has done some very good research into this group.

BX Substack:

Satanic Accelerationism Part 1 - Where is Jade?

BX Rumble:

Part 2 - 764: The Biggest Online Danger to Kids EXPOSED

Clear Takeaway — Expanded

O9A’s roots in the 1960s reveal how fringe extremist ideologies can mutate across generations, adapting from obscure British occult circles into transnational digital-age threats. Its evolution proves a critical lesson: violent movements don’t stay frozen in time—they rebrand, hybridize, and exploit new platforms faster than institutions can respond.

Today, the same doctrines once circulated in stapled zines now travel through encrypted channels, meme-cultures, extremist gaming chats, and nihilistic youth networks. The essence hasn’t changed—transgression, infiltration, destabilization—but the delivery system has. That transformation is what powers groups like 764, Atomwaffen splinters, and other NVE formations.

Understanding these ideological lineages isn’t academic trivia—it’s operational intelligence. Knowing where these ideas come from, how they spread, and how they prey on isolated or vulnerable individuals gives you the strategic edge needed to counter them. In this space, knowledge isn’t just power—it’s prevention.

