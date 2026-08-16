What this part does not show

This article does not allege that Russell Sullivan, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Centene Corporation, Superior HealthPlan, or the Public Investment Fund violated any law. It examines publicly disclosed professional roles, lobbying registrations, and other government records and the way those records intersect.

Our review found no FARA filing or other record examined for this article identifying Sullivan as acting on behalf of a Chinese foreign principal. The FARA filing examined here names Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. This series does not conflate the two.

His foster-care history is, on every document we hold, a record of service. The official Senate release announcing his departure said he was leaving in part to spend more time with the eighteen young people he had fostered. We report that biography because it matters to this story's geography — not to insinuate anything about it, because there is nothing to insinuate.

Our review of federal campaign-finance records found no contributions to Centene’s corporate PAC from any itemized contributor listing Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck (or “BHFS”) as their employer, across the 2022, 2024, and partial 2026 cycles, through filings available August 2, 2026. Sullivan’s personal political contributions, discussed below, are lawful political activity. This publication takes no position on any candidate, party, or election.

We found no evidence that the Public Investment Fund knew of, directed, coordinated with, or benefited from Sullivan’s work for Centene, or vice versa. The records discussed in this article establish overlapping time periods and professional relationships; they do not establish coordination.

What remains is one career — told entirely from official paper — that passes through every room this series has entered. Here it is.

Eighteen years in the room

On December 15, 2003, the Senate Finance Committee issued a staffing release. Senator Max Baucus announced his new Democratic Staff Director: Russell Sullivan, the committee's Chief Tax Counsel, a post he had held since 1999. Nine years later, on December 20, 2012, a second release announced his departure and his successor. Between the two releases sits nearly a decade running the staff of the committee that writes the tax code — and holds jurisdiction over Medicaid.

Add the years before the directorship and Sullivan's own disclosure fills in the arc: "Staff Director, Senate Finance Committee; Chief Counsel, Senate Finance Committee; Leg. Director, Sen. Bob Graham." That is not our summary of his career. It is the covered-position statement he filed himself, on his own lobbying disclosure, in 2025. The LDA registration form requires a lobbyist who served as a covered executive or legislative branch official within twenty years of first acting as a lobbyist for the client to disclose those positions, and Sullivan did. The committee's departure release counted eighteen years of Senate service. Brownstein’s current biography of Sullivan states that, during his 14 years on the Senate Finance Committee, he helped draft legislation including the 2001 tax legislation, the 2005 and 2007 energy legislation, and the Affordable Care Act. That legislative-history description is Brownstein’s account of its shareholder’s work.

His fourteen years on the Finance Committee gave him extensive experience with policy areas within the committee’s jurisdiction. In December 2012, that fluency went private.

Every altitude

Here the biography does something almost none in Washington does: it touches the child-welfare system at every level at once.

The chairman's farewell release recorded that Sullivan was leaving in part "to invest more time in the 18 young people for whom he has served as a foster parent." Eighteen. The man who ran the staff of the committee with jurisdiction over Medicaid — a program that provides health coverage to many children and youth in foster care — has himself fostered eighteen young people. Brownstein’s current biography lists Sullivan as Finance Chair of the Board of Directors of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. And tucked inside his lobbying client book, among the energy majors and asset managers, sit an adoption attorneys' association and an early-childhood education consortium — both engaged on tax matters.

The committee room. The foster home. The nonprofit board. The client list. There is no allegation anywhere in this paragraph — by every indication the foster-care history is the most admirable line in the file. But when this series asks who occupies the rooms where child-welfare money is governed, the honest answer is: at four different altitudes, sometimes the same few people. That fact is the story, and it needs no villain to matter.

The other chair

In the third quarter of 2025, Sullivan's name appeared on Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck's quarterly lobbying filing for Centene Corporation. Centene describes itself as the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the United States. In Texas, STAR Health provides comprehensive, coordinated healthcare services for children in foster care and kinship care, with each member enrolled in the single MCO, Superior HealthPlan. Sullivan has appeared on the Centene filings reviewed by this investigation from the third quarter of 2025 through the second quarter of 2026.

What does Centene's filing say he works on? The most recent quarter states it in one line: "Issues related to ACA, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid; Issues related to Artificial Intelligence in healthcare; P.L. 119-21 (H.R. 1): One Big Beautiful Bill implementation; Healthcare premium tax credits; Pharmacy contracts for long term care (LTC)." (The filing lists these as separate items; the semicolons are our separators.)

Read that against the committee he ran. Medicaid: Finance Committee jurisdiction. The ACA: the statute his firm biography says he helped draft, from inside that committee. Medicare Advantage: Finance. Premium tax credits: the tax code. The subject matter of his Centene engagement substantially overlaps with policy areas within his former committee's jurisdiction.

He is a former staff director whose practice spans numerous policy areas within his old committee’s jurisdiction, and Centene is one client among dozens.

The third form

Then there is the filing that does not fit the revolving-door template at all.

Since July 27, 2023, Sullivan has held an active foreign-agent registration under Brownstein's FARA number, filed with the Justice Department. We retrieved the short-form statement itself. Item 10, where the registrant names his foreign principal in his own filing, reads: Public Investment Fund. The Public Investment Fund is Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The services, in the form's words: "Education and advocacy before the U.S. federal government involving Public Investment Fund transactions." The short-form statement lists Sullivan's compensation as salary. Under FARA, employees and other personnel of a registered firm who act in furtherance of a foreign principal's interests are required to file individual short-form registration statements. Part 2 documented a broader overlap within Brownstein's Centene team: four of the nine lobbyists examined also appeared as FARA short-form registrants, each in connection with the same foreign principal. FARA registration is a federal disclosure requirement and does not, by itself, indicate wrongdoing.

(A note on our own record, in the interest of the candor this series promises: an earlier phase of this investigation described Sullivan as a firm-level overlap only — "not personally FARA-registered." That was true of the data then retrievable. The Justice Department's short-form registry, pulled and independently re-verified on August 1, 2026 — down to the PDF of the registration statement — shows the 2023 filing above. We correct our earlier finding here, in print, because that is what we would demand of anyone else.)

So, the full inventory of the chair he now occupies is this: registered lobbyist for the nation's largest Medicaid managed care organization, on subject matter within the jurisdiction of the committee he staffed for fourteen years; FARA short-form registrant in connection with a foreign sovereign wealth fund; finance chair of a congressional-adoption nonprofit; foster parent. Every item disclosed. Nothing in the records reviewed here establishes unlawful conduct. No single LDA or FARA filing cited here displays all of these roles together.

The pattern in the giving

One more layer completes the picture, and we state it with all the care the law and fairness demand — this time with the numbers on the table, because the record now supports printing them.

On August 1, 2026, this investigation re-ran its campaign-finance review against the FEC's processed itemized-receipt data, retrieved via api.open.fec.gov — the version of the record in which amendments are resolved, and pass-through conduit entries are never double-counted. Earmarked and joint-fundraising memo entries were aggregated separately throughout, so no contribution below is counted twice. The review covers the 2022, 2024, and 2026 cycles; 2026-cycle figures are partial, through filings available on the retrieval date. Raw responses and the pull script are preserved in the case file.

Here is what it shows. Sullivan's deduplicated direct personal giving totals $88,175 across three cycles: $29,400 in the 2022 cycle, $33,275 in 2024, and $25,500 so far in the 2026 cycle. Across the 2022–2026 window, Sullivan's contributions included members of both parties who currently serve on congressional committees with significant tax and health-policy jurisdiction: Ron Wyden ($1,000), Chuck Grassley ($1,500), John Thune ($1,500), Richard Neal ($3,000), Jodey Arrington ($1,000), and Michelle Fischbach ($2,000). As of August 2026, Wyden, Grassley, and Thune serve on the Senate Finance Committee; Neal, Arrington, and Fischbach serve on the House Committee on Ways and Means. The single largest standing item in his giving is his own firm's political action committee: $27,500 over the three cycles, in recurring increments of roughly $417.

And the record now extends into the Centene era. His dated 2025–26 giving, all within the partial 2026 cycle, includes: Adrian Smith, $1,000 (March 5, 2025); the "Nicole for New York" committee, $1,000 (March 7, 2025); Michelle Fischbach, $1,000 (March 31, 2025); Chuck Fleischmann, $1,500 (April 2, 2025); Richard Neal, $1,000 (May 1, 2025); Jon Husted, $1,000 (June 30, 2025); the Graham Majority Fund, $3,500 (June 30, 2025 — one contribution routed through a joint fundraising committee, counted once); and the DSCC, $1,000 (January 14, 2026); alongside a handful of smaller contributions preserved in the case file. We print the dates because the dates are the record — Sullivan's name first appears on a Centene quarterly filing for the third quarter of 2025, and several of these checks precede that quarter. The record establishes a span, not a sequence, and we claim nothing about order or intent.

Every contribution above is lawful political activity. This series draws no significance from the size of the contributions and makes no claim about Sullivan's purpose in making them. The contributions are reported solely as public campaign-finance records and as context for the professional and policy relationships documented elsewhere in this article. We take no position on any candidate, party, or election. Source for every figure in this section: FEC processed data via api.open.fec.gov, retrieved August 1, 2026.

Who is left in the building

The Lobbying Disclosure Act anticipated this career. That is why the covered-position field exists: Congress decided in 1995 that when its senior staff cross the table, the crossing should at least be written down. Sullivan wrote it down. The Foreign Agents Registration Act, from 1938, made the same demand about foreign principals, and he satisfied it too. Both statutes worked exactly as designed.

The two federal disclosure systems do not present these records together. Sullivan's Centene lobbying role appears in LDA filings; his Public Investment Fund work appears in FARA filings; his foster-care history appears in Senate and firm biographical records. Each fact is disclosed or published in a separate source. No single filing cited here presents the full set together.

The LDA and FARA records are maintained in separate federal disclosure systems. Examining them together allows readers to see professional relationships and overlapping roles that are not displayed together on either filing. That is the transparency issue this investigation documents.

Part 4 goes back a decade, to a different firm and an account that moved — and to the two findings that broke our own investigation's best lead.

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Sources & Methods

Every date, role, and quotation in this article traces to a primary source retrieved and preserved on August 1, 2026: the Senate Finance Committee's official releases of December 15, 2003 (appointment as Staff Director; Chief Tax Counsel since 1999) and December 20, 2012 (departure, succession, eighteen years' service, and the foster-parent line quoted verbatim); the Senate Lobbying Disclosure database for the Brownstein–Centene filings naming Sullivan (2025 Q3 through 2026 Q2, including his covered-position disclosure and the quoted issue text) and for the 2025–26 client-book query (74 distinct clients, per a complete pull of all 335 filings, re-verified August 16, 2026); and the Justice Department's FARA eFile system for registration #5870, including Sullivan's individual short-form registration statement of July 27, 2023, retrieved as a PDF, naming the Public Investment Fund. His firm biography is cited for role, board seats, and legislative-history claims, and attributed as the firm's own account where not independently confirmed. One minor source discrepancy is preserved rather than resolved: the 2003 committee release styles his earlier post "Chief Tax Counsel," while his own covered-position disclosure reads "Chief Counsel"; both are primary sources, and we print both. Campaign-finance figures derive from the FEC's processed itemized-receipt data, retrieved via api.open.fec.gov on August 1, 2026: amendments resolved at source, earmarked and joint-fundraising memo entries aggregated separately and never summed with direct contributions, covering the 2022, 2024, and 2026 cycles — the last partial, through filings available on the retrieval date. Identity matching rules (including exclusion of same-surname non-matches) and all raw API responses are preserved with the pull script in the case file. The Centene-PAC null was re-verified on August 16, 2026, using FEC processed Schedule A data via api.open.fec.gov for Centene Corporation PAC (Committee ID C00397851), across the 2022, 2024, and partial 2026 cycles. The search returned no itemized contributions from contributors listing Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck or BHFS as their employer. FEC employer fields are self-reported. Raw API responses and the verification methodology are preserved in case file SSI-2026-0018. All giving is published as pattern-context only. The verification log — including the correction this investigation applied to its own earlier finding on Sullivan’s FARA status — is preserved in the same case file.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) transparency organization. This series reports on systems, not candidates; it takes no position on any election, candidate, or party. This article does not allege unlawful conduct. It reports disclosed relationships and activities reflected in the sources described above.