Fourteen Years, Then the Other Chair

The Same Door, Part 3 — A ten-part investigation into how foreign governments and America's largest foster-care Medicaid contractor buy influence through the same Washington firms.

What this part does not show

State the negatives first, at the same volume as the findings — that is this series' standing rule.

Russell Sullivan is accused of nothing unlawful in this article, and nothing in the record suggests otherwise. Every position he has held, every registration he has filed, and every disclosure described below is lawful, public, and made exactly where the law requires. The revolving door between committee staff and K Street is not a crime; it is a design.

Sullivan is not an agent of China, and no China connection to him appears anywhere in our record. His foreign-agent registration names Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The Gulf is not the CCP, and this series never blurs the two.

His foster-care history is, on every document we hold, a record of service. The official Senate release announcing his departure said he was leaving in part to spend more time with the eighteen young people he had fostered. We report that biography because it matters to this story's geography — not to insinuate anything about it, because there is nothing to insinuate.

No Centene money reaches him as political contributions, and none of his political contributions reach Centene. We swept federal campaign-finance records for every Brownstein employee against Centene's corporate PAC across the 2022, 2024, and 2026 cycles — the last through filings available August 1, 2026 — and found zero contributions, firm-wide. That null was verified twice: once in bulk data, and again in the FEC's processed records. His personal giving, discussed below, is lawful political activity, and this publication takes no position on any candidate, party, or election.

No evidence shows the Public Investment Fund knew of, directed, or benefited from his Medicaid work, or vice versa. As throughout this series, what the filings establish is simultaneity, not coordination.

What remains is one career — told entirely from official paper — that passes through every room this series has entered. Here it is.

Eighteen years in the room

On December 15, 2003, the Senate Finance Committee issued a staffing release. Senator Max Baucus announced his new Democratic Staff Director: Russell Sullivan, the committee's Chief Tax Counsel, a post he had held since 1999. Nine years later, on December 20, 2012, a second release announced his departure and his successor. Between the two releases sits nearly a decade running the staff of the committee that writes the tax code — and holds jurisdiction over Medicaid.

Add the years before the directorship and Sullivan's own disclosure fills in the arc: *"Staff Director, Senate Finance Committee; Chief Counsel, Senate Finance Committee; Leg. Director, Sen. Bob Graham."* That is not our summary of his career. It is the covered-position statement he filed himself, on his own lobbying disclosure, in 2025 — the law requires former senior officials to declare their government history when they register to lobby, and he did. The committee's departure release counted eighteen years of Senate service, fourteen with the Finance Committee. His firm's biography adds the legislative fingerprints: the 2001 tax act, the energy bills of 2005 and 2007, and the Affordable Care Act — the statute that reshaped the Medicaid program his future client dominates. (That drafting history is the firm's own claim about its shareholder; we could not independently confirm it, and label it accordingly.)

Fourteen years at that altitude produces something no fee can buy on the open market: not contacts, which decay, but jurisdictional fluency — knowing what the committee can do, what it will do, what its staff needs to hear, and what questions it never thinks to ask. In December 2012, that fluency went private.

Every altitude

Here the biography does something almost none in Washington does: it touches the child-welfare system at every level at once.

The chairman's farewell release recorded that Sullivan was leaving in part *"to invest more time in the 18 young people for whom he has served as a foster parent."* Eighteen. The man who ran the staff of the committee overseeing Medicaid — the program that pays for foster children's healthcare in every state — has himself fostered eighteen young people. Today his firm biography lists him as finance chair of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, the nonprofit that organizes Congress's adoption caucus activity. And tucked inside his lobbying client book, among the energy majors and asset managers, sit an adoption attorneys' association and an early-childhood education consortium — both engaged on tax matters.

The committee room. The foster home. The nonprofit board. The client list. There is no allegation anywhere in this paragraph — by every indication the foster-care history is the most admirable line in the file. But when this series asks who occupies the rooms where child-welfare money is governed, the honest answer is: at four different altitudes, sometimes the same few people. That fact is the story, and it needs no villain to matter.

The other chair

In the third quarter of 2025, Sullivan's name appeared for the first time on Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck's quarterly lobbying filings for Centene Corporation — the largest Medicaid insurer in the United States and, through its Texas subsidiary, the sole health-plan contractor for every child in Texas foster care since 2008. He has been on every Centene filing since: four consecutive quarters through mid-2026.

What does Centene's filing say he works on? The most recent quarter states it in one line: *"Issues related to ACA, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid; Issues related to Artificial Intelligence in healthcare; P.L. 119-21 (H.R. 1): One Big Beautiful Bill implementation; Healthcare premium tax credits; Pharmacy contracts for long term care (LTC)."*

Read that against the committee he ran. Medicaid: Finance Committee jurisdiction. The ACA: the statute his firm bio says he helped draft, from inside that committee. Medicare Advantage: Finance. Premium tax credits: literally the tax code. The subject matter of his Centene engagement is not adjacent to his old committee's jurisdiction — it is his old committee's jurisdiction, clause by clause. Fourteen years writing the oversight questions; now, for a client, the other chair.

And the Centene account is one line in a much larger book. Senate records for 2025–26 name Sullivan on filings for roughly 78 clients — overwhelmingly tax-policy work for blue-chip corporate America: energy majors, hotel and casino operators, asset managers, an aerospace conglomerate, pharmaceutical companies, universities. That book is worth pausing on, because it complicates the easy story. Sullivan is not a Medicaid specialist who found his way to Medicaid's biggest company. He is something more valuable: a former staff director whose practice spans everything his old committee touches — and Medicaid's largest carrier is one client among dozens. Influence of this kind is not purchased in a single engagement. It is retained, continuously, across an entire market.

The third form

Then there is the filing that does not fit the revolving-door template at all.

Since July 27, 2023, Sullivan has held an active foreign-agent registration under Brownstein's FARA number, filed with the Justice Department. We retrieved the short-form statement itself. Item 10, where the registrant names his foreign principal in his own filing, reads: Public Investment Fund — Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The services, in the form's words: *"Education and advocacy before the U.S. federal government involving Public Investment Fund transactions."* Compensation: salary — foreign-agent work at Brownstein is not a side contract but part of the job, a pattern Part 2 documented across the firm's Centene team, where four of nine lobbyists carry the same dual registration and all four name the same principal.

(A note on our own record, in the interest of the candor this series promises: an earlier phase of this investigation described Sullivan as a firm-level overlap only — "not personally FARA-registered." That was true of the data then retrievable. The Justice Department's short-form registry, pulled and independently re-verified on August 1, 2026 — down to the PDF of the registration statement — shows the 2023 filing above. We correct our earlier finding here, in print, because that is what we would demand of anyone else.)

So, the full inventory of the chair he now occupies is this: registered lobbyist for the nation's largest Medicaid company, on the exact subject matter of the committee he staffed for fourteen years; registered foreign agent for a foreign sovereign wealth fund; finance chair of a congressional-adoption nonprofit; foster parent. Every item disclosed. Every item lawful. No two of them ever displayed by any government system on the same page.

The pattern in the giving

One more layer completes the picture, and we state it with all the care the law and fairness demand — this time with the numbers on the table, because the record now supports printing them.

On August 1, 2026, this investigation re-ran its campaign-finance review against the FEC's processed itemized-receipt data, retrieved via api.open.fec.gov — the version of the record in which amendments are resolved, and pass-through conduit entries are never double-counted. Earmarked and joint-fundraising memo entries were aggregated separately throughout, so no contribution below is counted twice. The review covers the 2022, 2024, and 2026 cycles; 2026-cycle figures are partial, through filings available on the retrieval date. Raw responses and the pull script are preserved in the case file.

Here is what it shows. Sullivan's deduplicated direct personal giving totals $88,175 across three cycles: $29,400 in the 2022 cycle, $33,275 in 2024, and $25,500 so far in the 2026 cycle. He is a genuinely bipartisan donor — and not randomly bipartisan. Across the 2022–2026 window his checks went to members of both parties whose careers run through the tax-writing and health-jurisdiction committee rooms: Ron Wyden ($1,000), Chuck Grassley ($1,500), John Thune ($1,500), Richard Neal ($3,000), Jodey Arrington ($1,000), and Michelle Fischbach ($2,000) — Democrats and Republicans, Senate and House, in roughly equal measure. [PRE-PUBLISH VERIFY: each named member's current committee assignment must be confirmed against congress.gov before any jurisdictional label attaches to a name; assignments have shifted in this window, and none is asserted here from memory.] The single largest standing item in his giving is his own firm's political action committee: $27,500 over the three cycles, in payroll-style increments of $416.66 a month — giving as a condition of the desk, not a campaign passion.

And the record now extends into the Centene era. His dated 2025–26 giving, all within the (partial) 2026 cycle, includes: Adrian Smith, $1,000 (March 5, 2025); the "Nicole for New York" committee, $1,000 (March 7, 2025); Michelle Fischbach, $1,000 (March 31, 2025); Chuck Fleischmann, $1,500 (April 2, 2025); Richard Neal, $1,000 (May 1, 2025); Jon Husted, $1,000 (June 30, 2025); the Graham Majority Fund, $3,500 (June 30, 2025 — one contribution routed through a joint fundraising committee, counted once); and the DSCC, $1,000 (January 14, 2026); alongside a handful of smaller contributions preserved in the case file. We print the dates because the dates are the record — Sullivan's name first appears on a Centene quarterly filing for the third quarter of 2025, and several of these checks precede that quarter. The record establishes a span, not a sequence, and we claim nothing about order or intent.

Let us be precise about what all of this is and is not. Every contribution above is lawful, ordinary, and constitutionally protected; jurisdiction-focused giving is standard Washington practice, in both parties and both directions. The magnitudes are modest — a former staff director's giving measured in thousand-dollar checks — and this series draws no significance from size. What matters here is only pattern as context: the giving is one more channel, alongside the covered-position pedigree and the 78-client book, through which fourteen years of committee fluency stays warm. We take no position on any candidate, party, or election; recipients are named solely as a matter of public campaign-finance record. Nothing more is claimed, because the record supports nothing more. (Source for every figure in this section: FEC processed data via api.open.fec.gov, retrieved August 1, 2026.)

Who is left in the building

The Lobbying Disclosure Act anticipated this career. That is why the covered-position field exists: Congress decided in 1995 that when its senior staff cross the table, the crossing should at least be written down. Sullivan wrote it down. The Foreign Agents Registration Act, from 1938, made the same demand about foreign principals, and he satisfied it too. Both statutes worked exactly as designed.

What neither statute anticipated is the sum. A Senate office taking a meeting on Medicaid policy sees a familiar former staff director. The disclosure it can consult will not mention — because no form asks — that he is also a registered agent of a foreign sovereign wealth fund, or that his firm's Medicaid client holds sole foster-care contracts in multiple states, or that the foster children on the other end of that program are a population he knows more intimately than almost anyone in the building. Each fact is filed somewhere. The sum is filed nowhere.

The revolving door is legal, and this article has now said so five times, because it is true and because saying so is the discipline this series keeps. The question Part 3 leaves is the one the paperwork cannot answer: when the person who spent fourteen years writing the oversight questions now sits on the other side of the witness table — for the company being overseen, while registered to a foreign sovereign wealth fund — who, exactly, is left in the building who knows what he knows and works only for the public?

Part 4 goes back a decade, to a different firm and an account that moved — and to the two findings that broke our own investigation's best lead.

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Sources & Methods

Every date, role, and quotation in this article traces to a primary source retrieved and preserved on August 1, 2026: the Senate Finance Committee's official releases of December 15, 2003 (appointment as Staff Director; Chief Tax Counsel since 1999) and December 20, 2012 (departure, succession, eighteen years' service, and the foster-parent line quoted verbatim); the Senate Lobbying Disclosure database for the Brownstein–Centene filings naming Sullivan (2025 Q3 through 2026 Q2, including his covered-position disclosure and the quoted issue text) and for the 2025–26 client-book query (~78 clients); and the Justice Department's FARA eFile system for registration #5870, including Sullivan's individual short-form registration statement of July 27, 2023, retrieved as a PDF, naming the Public Investment Fund. His firm biography is cited for role, board seats, and legislative-history claims, and attributed as the firm's own account where not independently confirmed. One minor source discrepancy is preserved rather than resolved: the 2003 committee release styles his earlier post "Chief Tax Counsel," while his own covered-position disclosure reads "Chief Counsel"; both are primary sources, and we print both. Campaign-finance figures derive from the FEC's processed itemized-receipt data, retrieved via api.open.fec.gov on August 1, 2026: amendments resolved at source, earmarked and joint-fundraising memo entries aggregated separately and never summed with direct contributions, covering the 2022, 2024, and 2026 cycles — the last partial, through filings available on the retrieval date. Identity matching rules (including exclusion of same-surname non-matches) and all raw API responses are preserved with the pull script in the case file. The firm-wide Centene-PAC null was re-verified in the same run through the 2026 cycle. All giving is published as pattern-context only. The verification log — including the correction this investigation applied to its own earlier finding on Sullivan's FARA status — is preserved in case file SSI-2026-0018.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) transparency organization. This series reports on systems, not candidates; it takes no position on any election, candidate, or party. All conduct described in this article is lawful and disclosed, and nothing in it alleges otherwise.