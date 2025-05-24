The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
16h

So far I've only read this much: "We must first establish something foundational: our power is not lost—it’s simply misdirected." Thank you, O Author.

As for the child protection racket, please see an Australian book with that title, written in 2024 by Dee McLachlan. It concentrates on the money. And see my 2020 book, "ReUnion: Judging the Family Court." But that said, I want to point to good foster moms and dads. Yes, there are some, and it must be quite a kick in the teeth for them to be lumped with the dirty type.

Anyway, pls keep up your excellent articles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mo's avatar
mo
9h

The state in general has become more invested in dysfunction at multiple societal levels - because that dysfunction is the source of power and money

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture