There is a sentence in this investigation that explains the entire machinery of the ICPC crisis better than any policy memo ever could: when a child sits in congregate care during an interstate placement delay, federal money flows; when that same child is placed with grandma, the money stops. That is not a metaphor. That is the funding structure. Title IV-E of the Social Security Act, the primary federal financing engine for foster care in America, was built to reimburse states for the cost of caring for children removed from their homes. It was supposed to ensure that children had food, shelter, supervision, and support while the state held custody. But in practice, this open-ended federal entitlement has created a perverse incentive system where expensive placements generate federal reimbursement while many kinship placements, especially unlicensed relatives, generate little or nothing.

The Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children, or ICPC, is the paperwork maze that determines whether a child in one state can be placed with a relative in another. On paper, it is about safety. In reality, it has become a delay machine. Section 1 of this investigation showed how the ICPC’s 1960s-era structure strands children in foster care while relatives wait across state lines. Section 2 answers the question that always matters in American public systems: who benefits when the delay continues?

The answer is ugly. States receive federal reimbursement for eligible foster care placements, including institutional and congregate care, but they often receive zero federal Title IV-E reimbursement when a child is placed with an unlicensed kinship caregiver. That means a child waiting in a group home can produce federal matching dollars every month, while that same child placed safely with a grandmother may produce none. Once you understand that, ICPC delay stops looking like mere incompetence and starts looking like a financial design flaw with human consequences.

Title IV-E is not a small program buried in the margins of the federal budget. In FY2023, federal Title IV-E spending reached approximately $9.5 billion. In FY2024, it rose to roughly $11 billion, a 15.8 percent increase in a single year. Over the past two decades, more than $150 billion in federal funds have moved through this child welfare financing structure. These are not abstract appropriations. These dollars shape agency behavior, provider markets, staffing models, placement decisions, and the survival of an entire institutional care economy.

Title IV-E works through federal reimbursement. States spend money on eligible child welfare costs, then the federal government reimburses a percentage of those costs. The federal share is determined by the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, or FMAP, which varies by state. Wealthier states generally receive the statutory minimum of 50 percent, while poorer states receive higher rates. Mississippi’s rate sits near the top, while states such as California and New York sit at the floor. Indiana, one of the central states in this ICPC investigation, receives a federal match of roughly 66.57 percent.

That formula matters because the more expensive the placement, the more federal money flows. If Indiana places a child in a residential facility costing $5,443 per month, the federal government reimburses roughly $3,623 of that cost at Indiana’s FMAP rate. The state pays the remainder. But if that child is moved to a cheaper kinship placement that is not Title IV-E reimbursable, the federal revenue disappears. The state may save money overall, but the child welfare agency loses the federal drawdown attached to the institutional placement. This is the kind of bureaucratic math that never appears in a family court hearing but quietly shapes the system around it.

The public is told child welfare decisions are made according to the “best interests of the child.” The budget tells a colder story. The system has built-in financial acceleration for expensive placements and weak fiscal support for relatives. A child in residential treatment can generate thousands in reimbursed costs. A child in congregate care can generate thousands. A child in a therapeutic foster home can generate federal reimbursement. A child with an unlicensed grandmother often generates nothing under Title IV-E. The government does not need to announce that it prefers institutions over family. It only has to fund them that way.

The cost differential is staggering. Residential treatment can cost around $16,500 per month. Congregate care can cost about $5,443 per month. Therapeutic foster care may cost around $2,800 per month. A licensed foster or licensed kinship home may cost around $800 per month. But unlicensed kinship care, the placement that often reflects real family support, may receive only $300 to $380 per month, and the state may receive zero federal Title IV-E reimbursement. The financial message is unmistakable: the system reimburses the expensive placements and starves the family placements.

This is where ICPC delay becomes a revenue multiplier. When a child is waiting for an interstate kinship placement, they often remain in a reimbursable placement while the paperwork crawls forward. At a 60 percent federal match, a child in congregate care at $5,443 per month produces about $3,266 in federal revenue each month. If that same child moves to an unlicensed relative across state lines, the federal share can drop to zero. A six-month ICPC delay can generate roughly $19,596 in federal reimbursement for a single child. A twelve-month delay can generate about $39,192. Multiply that across hundreds or thousands of interstate kinship cases, and delay becomes a budget event.

This does not mean every caseworker wants delay. It does not mean every state administrator is consciously keeping children in care to chase federal dollars. The system is more subtle and more dangerous than that. Perverse incentives do not require villains. They require structures where the financially rewarded outcome is different from the morally correct outcome. Over time, institutions adapt to the money. Budgets are built around it. Providers depend on it. Staff positions are justified by it. Contracts are renewed through it. The delay becomes normal because the system has learned how to live off the delay.

The most damaging part of the Title IV-E structure is the unlicensed kinship penalty. Relatives are the backbone of real child welfare. Grandmothers, aunts, uncles, older siblings, cousins, and close family friends are often the people who can keep a child connected to identity, school, culture, siblings, and family history. But many relatives are not licensed foster parents when a crisis hits. They do not have a pre-approved home study sitting in a file cabinet. They may not have the right bedroom configuration, the right paperwork, the right training hours, or the ability to navigate licensing fast enough. So the system labels them “unlicensed,” pays them a small stipend, and often denies the state federal reimbursement for placing the child with them.

In 2023, the Administration for Children and Families issued a final rule allowing states to create separate, simplified licensing standards for relative foster homes. That rule was an admission that the old licensing structure was blocking kinship care. But as of the research date, only a limited number of states and tribes had adopted those standards. The rest of the country continues to operate a system where family members are expected to step into crisis with minimal support while institutional providers receive far more robust public funding.

This is not just inefficient. It is backwards. Kinship care generally produces better outcomes for children, including greater placement stability, fewer behavioral problems, stronger family connections, and better identity continuity. Yet the funding structure often treats relatives as the discount option while treating institutions as the reimbursable default. The child welfare system says it values family, but its reimbursement structure values beds.

The money does not disappear into thin air. It flows into a massive residential and institutional care industry. The CivicOps database described in the research tracks hundreds of millions of records across grants, IRS Form 990 filings, HHS TAGGS data, USAspending.gov contracts, and SAM.gov registrations. That analysis identified $15.9 billion in HHS child welfare grants across nearly 5,000 awards, with the top recipients receiving enormous sums. This is not a cottage industry. It is a federally financed ecosystem.

The top ten federal child welfare grant recipients identified in the report received over $10 billion. Southwest Key Programs alone received roughly $4.4 billion. Compass Connections received roughly $1.4 billion. Other major recipients included National Youth Advocate Program, Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service, Cayuga Home for Children, Sunny Glen Children’s Home, VisionQuest National Ltd, Lutheran Social Services of the South, Dynamic Service Solutions, and Marsell Consulting & MHS. These organizations vary in mission, structure, and population served, but together they show the scale of the provider economy that exists around children in government custody.

Southwest Key Programs stands out as a warning sign written in neon. According to the report, Southwest Key became the single largest recipient in the CivicOps federal child welfare grant analysis, receiving approximately $4.4 billion in federal grants since 2007. HHS OIG later found millions in unallowable costs, including issues tied to executive compensation. The report also notes that federal investigations revealed severe sexual abuse and harassment of children in care, including more than 100 reports since 2015, and that the federal government ultimately severed contracts and relocated children from Southwest Key facilities. That case should have forced a national reckoning over what happens when government channels billions into child-custody institutions without sufficient accountability.

The lesson is not that every residential provider is Southwest Key. The lesson is that when children become the basis for billion-dollar care systems, oversight failures become catastrophic. The public sees “provider.” The budget sees “vendor.” The child experiences the placement. When the provider fails, the child does not experience a procurement error. The child experiences abuse, instability, isolation, or trauma inside a system the government paid for.

The ChildNet Inc. data shows a different part of the machine: the intermediary model. ChildNet distributed tens of millions in grant money to networks of residential and foster care providers. The report identifies $39.2 million in total grant distributions tracked in the CivicOps database, with $32.3 million, or more than 82 percent, flowing to residential group care providers. This matters because it shows how money moves through layered systems. Funds do not always flow directly from government to facility in a simple line. They can pass through intermediaries, contractors, lead agencies, nonprofit networks, and provider clusters. Each layer creates another institution with a stake in the continuation of the system.

The ChildNet table is especially important for readers because it translates the abstraction of “child welfare funding” into a provider map. Lutheran Services received more than $5.1 million. Avidity received more than $4.4 million. His House Children’s Homes received more than $3.8 million. Children’s Harbor received more than $2.8 million. Devereux Center received more than $2.2 million. These are not just numbers. They are the financial skeleton of a system where placement decisions and funding streams intertwine.

The funding disparity between institutions and families becomes even clearer when comparing grant types. According to the CivicOps analysis, residential group care grants averaged around $620,389 per grant, while kinship care grants averaged roughly $45,849. That is a 47-to-1 disparity. Family preservation received even less total funding in the analyzed dataset. This is one of the most revealing findings in the entire report because it shows that the bias toward institutions is not only federal reimbursement policy. It is mirrored in philanthropic and grant distribution patterns. The big money flows to institutional care, not family preservation or kinship support.

This disparity is not an accident. Institutions know how to apply for grants. Institutions employ development staff. Institutions can document large operating costs. Institutions can build relationships with funders, legislators, agencies, and policy networks. Families cannot compete with that. A grandmother trying to take in three children does not have a grant writer. An aunt trying to clear space in her apartment does not have a lobbyist. A sibling trying to keep family together does not sponsor conferences. The institutional care industry speaks the language of budgets, contracts, compliance, and outcomes. Families speak the language of obligation, love, and urgency. Guess which language government finance understands.

The geographic concentration of federal grant funding adds another layer. The report’s analysis of HHS TAGGS data shows that the top ten states received the overwhelming majority of tracked child welfare grant funding. Texas alone received roughly $7.4 billion, driven largely by major providers such as Southwest Key Programs and Compass Connections. New York, Maryland, California, Ohio, Arizona, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Florida also appear among the top recipients. This concentration tracks the reality that states with large foster care systems, major provider infrastructure, and heavy institutional capacity attract massive federal funding flows.

The policy implication is brutal. Once a state has built a large child welfare provider economy, reform threatens more than ideology. It threatens revenue streams, contracts, jobs, facilities, and political relationships. That is why meaningful reform so often dies in committee, gets watered down in implementation, or is absorbed by the system it was supposed to change. The institutions have continuity. Families have crisis. The institutions have counsel, consultants, lobbyists, and grant staff. Families have court dates and case plans.

The Family First Prevention Services Act was supposed to disrupt this pattern. Passed in 2018, it was marketed as a major child welfare financing reform. It limited Title IV-E reimbursement for congregate care to 14 days unless the facility qualified as a Qualified Residential Treatment Program, or QRTP. It allowed Title IV-E funding for certain prevention services. It required judicial review of QRTP placements. It was supposed to move the system away from group care and toward family-based prevention.

But according to the research, the law has not achieved its central promise. Federal spending on congregate care reportedly grew 25 percent between 2020 and 2023, reaching about $350 million annually. Nearly 40,000 foster youth remained in group facilities in 2024, a number that has stayed steady despite the total foster care population declining. Some states reportedly shifted costs to state general funds, Medicaid, or other funding streams to maintain congregate care placements. The result is classic bureaucratic adaptation: the reform changed the accounting, but the children stayed in the beds.

The QRTP loophole is the perfect example. The 14-day limit was supposed to restrict federal reimbursement for congregate care, but facilities that met QRTP criteria could continue receiving funds. Many states responded by reclassifying existing facilities rather than fundamentally reducing institutional placement. Same buildings, same beds, same business model, new label. This is how reform fails when it does not attack the underlying incentive structure. The provider industry adapts. The funding stream survives. The press release ages. The child remains in care.

The human cost is the part that cannot be allowed to disappear under the financial analysis. Children in kinship care generally do better than children in congregate care. They experience fewer placement disruptions. They maintain stronger family and cultural connections. They are more likely to remain with siblings or relatives who know their history. They have a better chance of understanding who they are and where they came from. Congregate care, by contrast, is associated with higher placement instability and worse downstream outcomes, especially for children who age out without durable family connection.

The report’s five-year cost comparison is devastating. Congregate care at $5,443 per month produces an annual placement cost of more than $65,000 and a five-year placement cost above $326,000. Kinship care at $380 per month produces an annual cost of about $4,560 and a five-year cost of about $22,800. Add behavioral health, educational disruption, and placement instability costs, and the report estimates a five-year total of $414,580 for congregate care compared with $41,800 for kinship care. The differential is $372,780 per child over five years. That means the system can spend roughly ten times more money to produce worse outcomes.

That is the core scandal. This is not a system overpaying for better care. It is a system overpaying for worse outcomes while underfunding the placements that keep children connected to family. In any rational public policy environment, that would trigger emergency hearings. In child welfare, it is treated as normal operating procedure.

The phrase “follow the money” is often overused, but here it is literal. Follow the federal match, and you find institutional placements. Follow the grants, and you find provider networks. Follow the reimbursement rules, and you find the kinship penalty. Follow the ICPC delay, and you find months of continued federal revenue while relatives wait. Follow the reform, and you find QRTP reclassification. Follow the outcomes, and you find children paying the price.

The political economy explains why reform fails. Institutions have lobbyists. Families do not. Residential care providers have budgets, trade associations, legal counsel, grant writers, compliance departments, and relationships with the same officials who regulate them. Families have desperation, grief, and limited time. A grandmother across state lines waiting for ICPC approval cannot compete with a provider network that understands how to survive inside public funding systems.

State agencies also have bureaucratic self-interest. Complex systems justify staff, offices, procedures, forms, contracts, and management layers. Simplifying kinship placement would be better for many children, but it would also expose how much administrative infrastructure exists because the system is difficult. Bureaucracies rarely volunteer to become smaller, simpler, and less central. They preserve the complexity that preserves them.

This does not mean every person inside the system is corrupt. Many caseworkers are overworked and underpaid. Many judges are trying to make decisions with incomplete information. Many providers employ staff who genuinely care about children. Many administrators are trapped inside legal and budgetary constraints they did not personally design. But good intentions cannot redeem a bad architecture. A machine can be staffed by decent people and still produce harmful outcomes if the incentives are wrong.

The bottom line from the report is stark: Title IV-E does not merely fail to incentivize kinship care; it actively punishes it. The state receives reimbursement for expensive placements. The state may receive nothing for unlicensed kinship care. The ICPC delay keeps the child in the reimbursable category longer. The institutional care industry benefits from filled beds. Family caregivers receive crumbs. This is not a minor misalignment. It is a structural betrayal of the child welfare system’s stated values.

Real reform has to start with the money. Procedural improvements to the ICPC matter, but they will not be enough if the financial incentive remains tilted toward delay. Faster databases will not fix a reimbursement structure that rewards institutional care. Better forms will not fix a system where relatives are fiscally invisible. Training will not fix a market where providers are funded and families are starved.

Congress should amend Title IV-E to make kinship placement federally reimbursable at meaningful levels, including provisional support for relatives during licensing or approval. States should not lose federal support when a child moves from congregate care to family. The reimbursement structure should reward the safest, least restrictive, family-connected placement, not the most expensive one. If the system claims kinship care is preferred, the budget should prove it.

ICPC delays should also trigger financial penalties. If a state misses the home study deadline without documented good cause, federal reimbursement for the child’s current institutional placement should be reduced or shifted. The system should not be allowed to profit from delay. If a child remains in high-cost care solely because paperwork is late, the state responsible for the delay should bear the cost.

Congress should require public reporting on ICPC-linked placement costs. Every state should report how many children are waiting for interstate kinship approval, how long they have waited, what placement they are in during the wait, what that placement costs, and how much federal reimbursement is being claimed. Sunlight will not solve everything, but darkness is what allows this machinery to keep operating without public outrage.

The QRTP loophole also needs serious review. If facilities are merely rebranding themselves to preserve federal funds, then Family First has become another case study in reform capture. Congress and HHS should audit QRTP designations, compare pre- and post-FFPSA facility populations, and determine whether children actually moved into family-based settings or whether the same beds simply received a new compliance label.

Most importantly, relatives need direct support. Kinship caregivers should not be treated as unpaid shock absorbers for state custody systems. If the government removes a child and a relative steps forward, that relative should receive immediate financial assistance, legal navigation support, expedited licensing options, childcare help, transportation support, and case management. The system should make family placement easy when it is safe, not make relatives prove they can survive unsupported.

The ICPC crisis is often described as a paperwork problem, but Section 2 shows it is also a money problem. Paperwork explains how children get delayed. Money explains why the delay persists. A child in a group home is a reimbursable cost center. A child with grandma may be a budget loss. Until that changes, every promise about kinship care should be treated with suspicion.

The public deserves to know that when a child is stuck waiting for interstate approval, the delay may be generating federal dollars. The public deserves to know that institutional placements can receive reimbursement streams that relatives do not. The public deserves to know that the system can spend ten times more for worse outcomes while calling itself child welfare. The public deserves to know that reform laws have been absorbed by the very provider economy they were supposed to restrain.

This is not child welfare. It is fiscal gravity pulling children away from family and toward institutions.

And the worst part is that everyone in power can see the numbers.

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