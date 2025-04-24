The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Francis
2h

If Trump was to be good for our nation, then everything he is doing, would go to the means of minimizing the federal government, and promoting states rights. 50 states of sovereignty are much more difficult to defeat, then 1 corrupt nation. See the EU versus individual countries and the tariff war. We have come so far from our founding documents, but every avenue of redress lies within them. We the people only need those and the will to exercise our rights, all other means are repugnant. Look to those around you, they are the answer, only if you can lead them there. Personal accountability and sacrifice is the real fight.

All laws and rules repugnant of these documents need abolished. Going back to 1 representative per 10,000 voters, and appointed not elected Senators, that can be recalled when not acting in the interest of the state. How far back is that, is the question and the debate. Everything on the books can be wiped away in one move, fraud vitiates everything post the original fraud.

Trump often calls us a democracy, he is the enemy of the people.

Rebecca Whitney
5h

I AM from Canada. This is not just a war for our minds but a war for our souls... it always was.

