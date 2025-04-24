The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Whitney's avatar
Rebecca Whitney
5h

Relax. We are watching a movie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Constitutional Republic
ZenRiots's avatar
ZenRiots
6h

You first two chapters were brilliant.... This is nonsense... I'm not reading any further.

Sir, if you actually think that the border wall is being built to keep people OUT of America, then you are absolutely lost, you have swallowed all the lies and are drunk on the nonsense.

If you think 2020 was the only stolen election then you are still half asleep.

You are spouting political narratives from mass media and bragging about being a free thinker. It's WILD

Don't worry, you'll have plenty of time to figure it all out in one of the "work farms" they are building, where you will definitely end up if you don't get your RealID with it's embedded RF chip.

Don't worry it's all to keep you safe from brown people taking your jobs and your food stamps 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Constitutional Republic
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture