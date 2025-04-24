The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Rebecca Whitney
5h

Elections are an illusion. Politicians have been installed for decades. I remember years ago when I thought that AnalShwab's program for young Global Leaders was so cool!!! Now in Canada we have full infiltration Justine Castreau, Marc Carnage, SS Von Freeland and Jackoff Singh puppeting for the Black Pope Orsini!!!!!

ZenRiots
6h

Ioved where you were going.... Disappointed by your narrow view in this chapter.

If you do some broader research you will find that EVERY single national election since 9/11 has been stolen. This was NOT an isolated occurrence... It's ongoing.

This last election was stolen too, and the 10 before that.

Step back, take a macro view, it can be difficult to see the forest for the trees.

There is only ONE plan, you are seeing two political factions feigning conflict while working in tandem to deliver a single result... Techno-facism.

The only choice we've EVER had was weather it would have socialist, or Christian nationalist characteristics.

There is only one war... the class war...

Money and power vs, numbers and desperation.

