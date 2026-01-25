The Constitutional Republic

Joseph L. Wiess
Joseph L. Wiess
1d

My wife and I were Texas Foster Parents for 10 years and in that time, we saw children going to homes that were ill equipped for them, going to people who didn't understand them, or back to parent's who hadn't worked services.

We had almost a hundred kids stay with us, and at no time was a child hurt, or mistreated. No medical appointment was missed, and every child had a bed and their own pillow and toys. We clothed every child and made sure they were safe.

Right down the road, there was a house were they were kept in a basement and treated bad.

After that, Churches took over placements and they started kicking out good foster parents.

Now, they are sleeping in offices and there aren't enough people to take care of them.

NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
1d

Excellent ... Right Over Target ... Well Done!

Also See:

https://open.substack.com/pub/nhne/p/international-public-notice-to-the-ba5?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

