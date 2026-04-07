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LYRICS

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[Intro: News broadcast collage, radio filter, overlapping voices]

“The mysterious figure known as Q...”

“Followers believe a secret military operation...”

“Trust the plan...”

“The biggest grassroots movement in American history...”

[Beat drops]

[Verse 1]

Two thousand sixteen the people lit the fuse

No algorithm no handler they just picked who they would choose

Outsider in the building and the castle lost its mind

Every network every agency fell back and fell in line

But the people wouldn’t stop see the people had the floor

Knocking doors pulling data doing what they’d never done before

So the question for the crown was how you kill what you can’t buy

You don’t fight the revolution — you become the battle cry

[Hook]

They don’t need a war if you’re already on your knees

They don’t need a cage if you build it and call it free

Crown of compliance on a patriot deceived

Sit down shut up trust the plan and just believe

Crown of compliance

[Verse 2]

October seventeen it hit the chan boards like a psalm

Military intelligence the storm is coming stay calm

Every post designed to make you feel like you were in the room

Top secret clearance dropping breadcrumbs by the light of the moon

But the clearance was Department of Energy not DIA

And the feedback loops were missing like they didn’t want to try

No correction no adjustment same tone from start to end

Either amateur hour or the silence was the plan my friend

See a real operation has assessment built inside

If the message isn’t landing then the operator has to slide

But these drops just kept on rolling never flinching never shifting

Which means whoever wrote them wasn’t targeting — was gifting

Give em symbols give em timestamps give em codes to chase all night

And while they’re decoding in their basements you take back the fight

Eighteen — lost the House

Twenty — lost it all

The biggest base in history was busy staring at the wall

[Hook]

They don’t need a war if you’re already on your knees

They don’t need a cage if you build it and call it free

Crown of compliance on a patriot deceived

Sit down shut up trust the plan and just believe

Crown of compliance

[Bridge: Beat drops out. Just voice. Close mic. A veteran talking.]

I carried brothers home in bags that weighed less than my ruck

I’ve seen men give everything and never give a fuck about the credit

Seven years on these platforms seven genuine people

Seven

Everybody else is selling T-shirts off the steeple

You wave the flag you quote the drops you say you’d die for this

But when’s the last time you pulled a record

Read a budget

Built a list

Showed up to your city council

Ran for something real

Nah — you shared a meme and said the White Hats got the deal

[Beat SLAMS back]

[Verse 3]

Now the play is crystal clear for anybody with the eyes

You don’t counter what you can’t control you just sedate the guys

Wrap it up in their own symbols sell it back with a bow

Make em think they’re winning battles while you’re running the show

Sovereign citizens devolution occupation talk

Law of war and secret tribunals and the Vatican unlocked

Same recycled bullshit from the sixties with a phone

Just enough to keep em fractured just enough to keep em home

But here’s what they didn’t count on — some of us don’t decode

Some of us build the infrastructure some of us pull the load

Three hundred forty million records exposed in the light

Grant flows exposed and every 990 in plain sight

You want to save the children? Here’s a warrant and a trail

Here’s the money here’s the names here’s the nonprofit that got the mail

Don’t trust a plan — BE the plan — that’s the only move that’s real

A citizen with data is the only thing they feel

[Hook]

They don’t need a war if you’re already on your knees

They don’t need a cage if you build it and call it free

Crown of compliance on a patriot deceived

But I took the crown off and now I fucking see

Crown of compliance — not anymore

[Outro: Half-time beat, spoken, raw]

Q disappeared

And you won

Funny how that works

The biggest base in American history

Exposed everything wrong with the system

And then somebody showed up and said don’t move

We’ve got it handled

And you listened

And you lost

And you lost again

And the second you stopped listening

You won

So who had the crown on who

[Silence. 3 seconds. End.]