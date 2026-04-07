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LYRICS
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[Intro: News broadcast collage, radio filter, overlapping voices]
“The mysterious figure known as Q...”
“Followers believe a secret military operation...”
“Trust the plan...”
“The biggest grassroots movement in American history...”
[Beat drops]
[Verse 1]
Two thousand sixteen the people lit the fuse
No algorithm no handler they just picked who they would choose
Outsider in the building and the castle lost its mind
Every network every agency fell back and fell in line
But the people wouldn’t stop see the people had the floor
Knocking doors pulling data doing what they’d never done before
So the question for the crown was how you kill what you can’t buy
You don’t fight the revolution — you become the battle cry
[Hook]
They don’t need a war if you’re already on your knees
They don’t need a cage if you build it and call it free
Crown of compliance on a patriot deceived
Sit down shut up trust the plan and just believe
Crown of compliance
[Verse 2]
October seventeen it hit the chan boards like a psalm
Military intelligence the storm is coming stay calm
Every post designed to make you feel like you were in the room
Top secret clearance dropping breadcrumbs by the light of the moon
But the clearance was Department of Energy not DIA
And the feedback loops were missing like they didn’t want to try
No correction no adjustment same tone from start to end
Either amateur hour or the silence was the plan my friend
See a real operation has assessment built inside
If the message isn’t landing then the operator has to slide
But these drops just kept on rolling never flinching never shifting
Which means whoever wrote them wasn’t targeting — was gifting
Give em symbols give em timestamps give em codes to chase all night
And while they’re decoding in their basements you take back the fight
Eighteen — lost the House
Twenty — lost it all
The biggest base in history was busy staring at the wall
[Hook]
They don’t need a war if you’re already on your knees
They don’t need a cage if you build it and call it free
Crown of compliance on a patriot deceived
Sit down shut up trust the plan and just believe
Crown of compliance
[Bridge: Beat drops out. Just voice. Close mic. A veteran talking.]
I carried brothers home in bags that weighed less than my ruck
I’ve seen men give everything and never give a fuck about the credit
Seven years on these platforms seven genuine people
Seven
Everybody else is selling T-shirts off the steeple
You wave the flag you quote the drops you say you’d die for this
But when’s the last time you pulled a record
Read a budget
Built a list
Showed up to your city council
Ran for something real
Nah — you shared a meme and said the White Hats got the deal
[Beat SLAMS back]
[Verse 3]
Now the play is crystal clear for anybody with the eyes
You don’t counter what you can’t control you just sedate the guys
Wrap it up in their own symbols sell it back with a bow
Make em think they’re winning battles while you’re running the show
Sovereign citizens devolution occupation talk
Law of war and secret tribunals and the Vatican unlocked
Same recycled bullshit from the sixties with a phone
Just enough to keep em fractured just enough to keep em home
But here’s what they didn’t count on — some of us don’t decode
Some of us build the infrastructure some of us pull the load
Three hundred forty million records exposed in the light
Grant flows exposed and every 990 in plain sight
You want to save the children? Here’s a warrant and a trail
Here’s the money here’s the names here’s the nonprofit that got the mail
Don’t trust a plan — BE the plan — that’s the only move that’s real
A citizen with data is the only thing they feel
[Hook]
They don’t need a war if you’re already on your knees
They don’t need a cage if you build it and call it free
Crown of compliance on a patriot deceived
But I took the crown off and now I fucking see
Crown of compliance — not anymore
[Outro: Half-time beat, spoken, raw]
Q disappeared
And you won
Funny how that works
The biggest base in American history
Exposed everything wrong with the system
And then somebody showed up and said don’t move
We’ve got it handled
And you listened
And you lost
And you lost again
And the second you stopped listening
You won
So who had the crown on who
[Silence. 3 seconds. End.]