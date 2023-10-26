The Heartbreaking Reality of Child Trafficking at Our Borders

In our contemporary society, we find ourselves at a pivotal crossroads. Many perceive our nation as severely fractured, seemingly beyond repair. But how did we arrive at this juncture? We inhabit a constitutional republic with a decentralized government structure. Yet, when we neglect our civic responsibilities and disregard local politics, corruption can metastasize like a pernicious cancer. In a free society, where power can be wielded through precise channels, if left unchecked, it can give rise to harrowing consequences, especially for our most vulnerable citizens. This article serves as a poignant illustration of why we must resolutely and expeditiously re-engage with our communities, reclaim our nation, and safeguard the well-being of our children.

The Hard Truth of Our Immigration System

On September 23rd, I embarked on a journey of discovery, immersing myself in the intricate narrative of Tara Rodas and her brave act of whistle blowing. Her revelations have led me to dedicate countless hours to researching the system responsible for the care and management of unaccompanied immigrant children. This journey, though lengthy, has equipped me with the knowledge to paint a vivid portrait of this system. It enables us to identify the points where our influence and pressure can bring about meaningful change.

Impact of Open Borders and Bad Policy

You often hear the adage that local action begets national impact—a truism that holds considerable weight. Yet, what often escapes our collective discourse is the national repercussions of local inaction, which can be profoundly detrimental. A dearth of local initiative fosters pernicious habits—habits that inhibit citizens from holding governmental agencies to account. When transparency and oversight are lacking in the administration of federal agencies, the consequences are dire, particularly for our most vulnerable populations: our children and our senior citizens.

Details of the Unaccompanied Alien Children Program

Fosterware: Part 2, The Engineered System Behind America’s Child Removal Machine The Constitutional Republic · May 24 We begin this layer of analysis with a reality that’s often overlooked but devastating in its implications: the statistics are not hidden. The federal government collects them, audits them, and publishes them. We know how many children are removed. We know the overwhelming majority are taken for poverty-related “neglect.” We know foster care outcomes ar… Read full story

Project Milk Carton