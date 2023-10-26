The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sharonmo's avatar
sharonmo
Oct 26, 2023

I am so glad such warriors and heroes are out there to help in saving the children and in doing so helping to save humanity. Thank you from my heart to yours, Sharon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
Oct 26, 2023

Thank each of you for your incredible research and I pray this will all be used, not to only wake up those still unaware, but to help bring all of those complicit in this terrible evil to justice, soon.🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture