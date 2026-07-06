Three years after Connecticut exited three decades of federal oversight, its child welfare system failed every single outcome measure in the latest federal review, while nearly 4,000 runaway incidents went largely unscreened for trafficking.

By PMC Intelligence Desk

Six teenage girls in Connecticut foster care ran away a combined 341 times over three years. Every one of them had either been trafficked for sex or pulled into the juvenile justice system. Four could not get psychiatric treatment because their behavioral needs were rated too severe for available programs.

They are the face of a statewide breakdown that Connecticut's own auditors, the Hartford Courant, CT Mirror, and a federal review board have now documented in overlapping detail, and that a new investigation for Project Milk Carton has assembled into a single accountability picture for the first time.

The Numbers: 3,736 Times a Child Went Missing

Between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, Connecticut logged 3,736 runaway incidents involving children in state custody, according to the Connecticut Auditors of Public Accounts, a 42% increase over the period. More than 606 unique children were affected, meaning the average child who ran did so 6.2 times, and at least one child ran away 100 times.

Using the state's estimated foster care population of roughly 3,200 children, the analysis produces a Missing-in-Custody Rate of 18.9%, meaning nearly one in five children who passed through Connecticut's foster system over that three-year window experienced at least one missing episode. The audit further found 97% of the runaways were teenagers, and 61% of incidents originated from congregate care settings.

A Classification System That Erases the Question

When a foster child goes missing in Connecticut, the case is classified as a simple runaway roughly 95% of the time. When a foster child returns from a missing episode, federal statute mandates screening for sex trafficking victimization. Connecticut's own audit data show that 94% of cases lacked documented screening, and 96% lacked documentation that law enforcement had been formally notified.

Inside the Facilities: Freezes, Not Closures

Children's Center of Hamden was hit with four separate admission freezes between 2020 and 2022. Documented violations included physical abuse by staff, misuse of restraints, and supervision failures serious enough to allow sexual contact between residents. Despite four freezes in two years, the facility was never closed. Bridge Family Center's STAR Home in Harwinton was permanently closed in November 2023, but only after years of documented abuse and multiple lawsuits.

Zero for Seven: Connecticut's Federal Review Collapse

In the federal Child and Family Services Review Round 4, covering 2024-2025, Connecticut met zero of seven outcome measures related to child safety, permanency, and well-being. Federal oversight under the 1989 Juan F. consent decree ended in March 2022 after 32 years, and by every available measure, systemic failures accelerated immediately afterward.

The Children Still Missing Today

Project Milk Carton's NCMEC database tracks 10 active missing-children cases in Connecticut as of the investigation date. Vanessa Morales was six years old when she went missing from Ansonia in November 2019. She has now been gone for more than six years.

What This Means

Connecticut spent 32 years under a federal consent decree meant to fix exactly the kind of systemic failures this investigation documents. That oversight ended in March 2022. In the years since, runaway incidents rose 42%, the state failed every federal outcome measure in its most recent review, and it had to return $1.4 million in federal funds after auditors found ineligible payments. Connecticut's children didn't stop disappearing when the federal monitors left in 2022. The data shows they started disappearing faster.

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