Texas Blocks Public From Tracking Child Sex Abuse Prosecutions

Shadow Patriot | Project Milk Carton | State: ID | January 17, 2026

🗽 CIVIC ACTION BATTLE PLAN

📰 TARGET: Texas County Court Systems & District Attorney Offices

💰 STAKES: 34,403 child sexual abuse incidents in 2023 with ZERO public accountability

📍 JURISDICTION: Texas (254 counties) + Federal Oversight

🚨 CRISIS: Only 10 counties have online records; 80%+ counties hide prosecution outcomes

⚡ THE SITUATION:

Texas has engineered a systematic blackout of child sexual abuse prosecution data. While 34,403 children were victimized in 2023—with 29.2% under age 10 and 23.1% abused by family members—the state has no mechanism for citizens to verify whether a single perpetrator faced justice. This isn’t bureaucratic incompetence. This is deliberate opacity that protects failed prosecutors, shields incompetent district attorneys, and creates safe havens for predators. Counties with the worst indicators—83.3% victims under 10 in Andrews County, 46.2% intrafamilial abuse in Ochiltree County—have ZERO online records access. The message is clear: “We don’t want you to know what happens in our courts.” Meanwhile, Collin County’s 27.2% sexual assault conviction rate (versus 75% for other felonies) proves that when data IS available, it exposes catastrophic failure. The blackout exists because transparency would reveal a statewide epidemic of dismissed cases, plea bargains to non-sex offenses, and repeat offenders walking free. Every day this continues, more children are sacrificed to protect the reputations of elected officials.

🎯 PHASE 1: IMMEDIATE PRESSURE (THIS WEEK)

📞 YOUR FEDERAL REPRESENTATIVES (DEMAND OVERSIGHT):

Senator James E. Risch

Phone: 202-224-2752

Email: https://www.risch.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=Email

Senator Mike Crapo

Phone: 202-224-6142

Email: https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact

Representative Michael K. Simpson

Phone: 202-225-5531

Representative Russ Fulcher

Phone: 202-225-6611

“CALL SCRIPT (USE IMMEDIATELY):”

“I’m calling about Texas’s systematic suppression of child sexual abuse prosecution data. 34,403 children were abused in 2023, and Texas refuses to publish county-level conviction rates. This creates federal concern because Title IV-E and VOCA funds flow to counties with ZERO transparency. I expect [Representative Name] to demand a GAO investigation into whether federal child protection funds are going to counties that don’t prosecute predators. If I don’t see a congressional inquiry request within 30 days, I will organize my precinct to find someone who will protect children instead of bureaucrats. What is your timeline for action?”

📧 EMAIL TEMPLATE (SEND TODAY):

SUBJECT: URGENT: Congressional Inquiry Needed - Texas Child Abuse Prosecution Blackout

Dear [Representative Name],

I am writing to demand immediate congressional oversight of Texas’s systematic suppression of child sexual abuse prosecution data.

VERIFIED FACTS:

34,403 child sexual abuse incidents reported in Texas (2023)

29.2% of victims were under age 10

23.1% were abused by family members

58.1% were classified as severe Group A offenses

254 counties maintain separate court systems

Only ~10 counties offer online criminal case searches

ZERO statewide database tracking case outcomes by county

Collin County conviction rate: 27.2% for sexual assault vs. 75% for other felonies

This data blackout violates the public’s right to verify whether district attorneys are protecting children or protecting their conviction rate statistics by dismissing difficult cases.

I demand you immediately:

1. Request a GAO investigation into Texas court transparency for child abuse cases

2. Demand the FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System data be linked to federal court outcome tracking requirements

3. Condition federal Title IV-E and VOCA funding on county-level prosecution data transparency

4. Subpoena Texas Office of Court Administration to explain why conviction rates are published for robbery but not child rape

I expect a written response within 14 days outlining specific actions you will take. Failure to act will be interpreted as complicity in a system that hides predator prosecution failures from the public.

Respectfully demanding accountability,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Phone]

📋 PHASE 2: TRANSPARENCY WARFARE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🔍 FOIA REQUEST #1: FBI - National Incident-Based Reporting System

(Federal FOIA covers FBI data)

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[DATE]

FBI FOIA/PA Section

Record/Information Dissemination Section

170 Marcel Drive

Winchester, VA 22602-4843

RE: Freedom of Information Act Request - Texas Child Sexual Abuse Incident Follow-Up Data

Dear FOIA Officer,

Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552), I request the following records:

1. All National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) incident records for Texas involving child sexual abuse offenses (rape, sodomy, sexual assault with object, fondling, incest, statutory rape) from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2024.

2. For each incident, I request: Incident ID, County, Offense Code, Victim Age, Relationship to Offender, Location Type, and any arrest indicator fields.

3. Any FBI correspondence with Texas Department of Public Safety or Texas Office of Court Administration regarding linkage between NIBRS incident data and court disposition outcomes.

4. Any FBI policy documents addressing whether incident data should be publicly linkable to prosecution outcomes at the county level.

I request this information in electronic format (CSV or Excel preferred). I am willing to pay reasonable fees up to $50. If costs exceed this amount, please contact me before processing.

WHY THIS MATTERS: The FBI collects incident data but the public cannot verify prosecution outcomes. This FOIA establishes federal awareness that Texas is blocking accountability for 34,403 child victims.

Sincerely,

[Your Signature]

🔍 STATE PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST: Texas Office of Court Administration

(Use Texas Public Information Act - similar format to Idaho Public Records Act)

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[DATE]

Texas Office of Court Administration

Public Information Officer

205 West 14th Street, Suite 600

Austin, TX 78701

RE: Texas Public Information Act Request - County-Level Sexual Assault Case Disposition Data

Dear Public Information Officer,

Pursuant to the Texas Public Information Act (Tex. Gov’t Code Chapter 552), I request the following records:

1. All county-level conviction rate data for sexual assault offenses (including aggravated sexual assault, continuous sexual abuse of child, indecency with child) from FY 2019 through FY 2024.

2. Any internal OCA databases, spreadsheets, or reports containing case disposition statistics by county for sexual assault cases, including: filing counts, conviction counts, dismissal counts, plea agreement types, and sentence lengths.

3. All correspondence between OCA and district clerks or district attorneys regarding the collection, publication, or withholding of county-level sexual assault prosecution data.

4. Any OCA policy documents explaining why the Office of Court Administration Annual Report publishes statewide aggregates for sexual assault cases but does not publish county-level breakdowns comparable to other offense types.

WHY THIS REQUEST MATTERS: Your agency publishes county-level data for other crimes but suppresses it for child sexual abuse. This creates a deliberate transparency gap that prevents citizens from identifying failing prosecutors.

If you deny this request, please provide specific exemption citations under Texas Government Code Chapter 552.

Sincerely,

[Your Signature]

🔍 RECORDS REQUEST TEMPLATE: District Attorneys (Priority Counties)

Target these counties FIRST (elevated harm indicators + zero transparency):

Andrews County DA

Lavaca County DA

Ochiltree County DA

Duval County DA

Calhoun County DA

Jackson County DA

Colorado County DA

Gray County DA

Hutchinson County DA

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[DATE]

[COUNTY] District Attorney

[ADDRESS - look up online]

RE: Texas Public Information Act Request - Child Sexual Abuse Case Dispositions

Dear District Attorney:

Pursuant to the Texas Public Information Act, I request all records related to felony child sexual abuse cases filed in [COUNTY] County from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2024.

For each case involving the following offense codes (Penal Code §§ 21.02, 21.11, 22.011, 22.021), I request:

Case number and filing date

Original charges filed

Final disposition (conviction, dismissal, deferred adjudication, etc.)

If convicted: final offense of conviction and sentence imposed

If dismissed: reason for dismissal

Defendant criminal history indicator (first offense vs. prior record)

PUBLIC INTEREST STATEMENT: [COUNTY] County reported [INSERT NUMBER FROM ARTICLE] child sexual abuse incidents in 2023 with [INSERT PERCENTAGE]% of victims under age 10. The public has a right to verify whether your office is prosecuting these cases or allowing predators to escape justice.

Sincerely,

[Your Signature]

👥 PHASE 3: GROUP MOBILIZATION

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

FOR YOUR PRECINCT COMMITTEE (Republican or Democratic):

“RESOLUTION LANGUAGE (Bring to next meeting):”

“WHEREAS, 34,403 children in Texas were victims of sexual abuse in 2023, with 29.2% under age 10;

WHEREAS, Texas maintains no statewide database tracking prosecution outcomes for child sexual abuse cases by county;

WHEREAS, only 10 of 254 counties provide online criminal case search access;

WHEREAS, Collin County’s published conviction rate for sexual assault (27.2%) is dramatically lower than its overall felony conviction rate (75%), suggesting systematic case attrition;

WHEREAS, counties with the highest percentages of young victims and intrafamilial abuse have ZERO online records transparency;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the [Name] Precinct Committee demands the Texas Legislature immediately pass legislation requiring:

1. County-level publication of sexual assault case disposition data (conviction rates, dismissal rates, plea agreement types)

2. Statewide database linking incident reports to court outcomes

3. Annual public reporting by each district attorney on child sexual abuse prosecution metrics

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this Committee will not endorse any candidate for District Attorney, County Judge, or State Legislature who does not publicly commit to these transparency reforms.”

“TALKING POINTS FOR OTHER PRECINCTS:”

This isn’t partisan - predators don’t have political parties

Every parent deserves to know if their county prosecutes child abusers

We publish conviction rates for robbery - why not child rape?

Collin County’s 27% conviction rate proves transparency exposes failure

80% of Texas counties are hiding this data deliberately

FOR YOUR CHURCH/COMMUNITY GROUP:

“LETTER-WRITING PARTY GUIDE:”

WHAT: Coordinated public records request campaign

WHEN: [Choose a Sunday after service or weeknight meeting]

WHO: Anyone who can address an envelope

GOAL: 50+ identical requests to Texas OCA and your county DA

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Printed copies of the District Attorney records request template (above)

Envelopes and stamps

List of target county DA addresses (focus on the 10 priority counties)

Signup sheet for follow-up tracking

SCRIPT FOR ORGANIZING:

“We’re not asking permission. We’re demanding records that belong to the public. Texas prosecutors work for US. If they’re doing their jobs, they should be PROUD to show their conviction rates. If they’re hiding the data, we need to know why. Every letter we mail is a reminder that citizens are watching.”

“COORDINATED CALL DAY:”

TARGET: Texas Office of Court Administration (512-463-1625)

DATE: [Pick a Tuesday or Wednesday for maximum disruption]

TIME: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM (flood their phones)

SCRIPT:

“I’m calling to ask why the Office of Court Administration publishes county-level conviction data for robbery and burglary but NOT for child sexual abuse. What is your agency hiding? I expect a written response mailed to my address within 14 days.”

[Give your name and address - MAKE THEM WRITE IT DOWN]

🗳️ PHASE 4: ELECTORAL ACCOUNTABILITY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

TARGET: District Attorneys in Priority Counties

COLLIN COUNTY DA (Greg Willis):

27.2% sexual assault conviction rate vs. 75% overall felony rate

This is a CAMPAIGN ISSUE

Next election: Research upcoming DA race

Demand primary challenger or opposition research on case dismissal patterns

ACCOUNTABILITY RESEARCH CHECKLIST:

1. Identify your county’s District Attorney and next election date

2. Request case disposition data (use template above)

3. If DA refuses or data shows low conviction rates, recruit challenger

4. Circulate petition: “Our DA won’t tell us if he prosecutes child predators”

5. Contact local GOP/Democratic party chairs - demand they make this a litmus test

“VOTER GUIDE LANGUAGE:”

“QUESTION FOR EVERY DA CANDIDATE:

Will you commit to publishing annual reports showing:

Total child sexual abuse cases filed

Conviction rate by offense type

Dismissal rate and reasons

Average sentence length for convictions

Repeat offender identification

YES or NO. If they won’t answer, they don’t deserve your vote.”

📢 PHASE 5: MEDIA & OVERSIGHT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

“LOCAL NEWS TIP TEMPLATE:”

SUBJECT: INVESTIGATION TIP - [Your County] Hides Child Abuse Prosecution Data

Dear [Reporter/News Director],

I have documentation showing that [Your County] has no public mechanism for citizens to verify whether child sexual abuse cases result in convictions.

KEY FACTS:

Texas reported 34,403 child sexual abuse incidents in 2023

[Your County] had [NUMBER] cases with [PERCENTAGE]% involving victims under 10

[Your County] has no online criminal case search

District Attorney [NAME] has not published conviction rate data

When I requested records under Texas Public Information Act, [RESPONSE]

✓ Incident data from FBI NIBRS showing case counts

✓ Copy of public records request and any response (or lack thereof)

✓ Comparison to counties that DO publish data (like Tarrant: 50.7% conviction rate)

✓ List of specific cases I am attempting to track through court records

This affects every parent in [County]. If our DA is doing a good job, the data will show it. If he’s failing, voters deserve to know before the next election.

Available for interview: [Your phone number]

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

“CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT REQUEST:”

Write to House Judiciary Committee & Senate Judiciary Committee:

“I request the Committee investigate whether federal child protection funding (Title IV-E, VOCA, VAWA grants) is being awarded to Texas counties that suppress prosecution outcome data for child sexual abuse cases.

Specific investigative questions:

1. Does HHS require grantee transparency on case outcomes as condition of Title IV-E funds?

2. Has DOJ evaluated whether VOCA funds to Texas CACs are effective if forensic interviews don’t link to verified court outcomes?

3. Should federal law require states to publish county-level prosecution data for crimes against children?

I request a GAO investigation into Texas court transparency practices and federal funding accountability.”

“OIG COMPLAINT (Department of Justice):”

File complaint at: https://oig.justice.gov/hotline

“I am reporting potential misuse of federal VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) funds awarded to Texas counties for child abuse prosecution. Texas Office of Court Administration refuses to publish county-level conviction data, making it impossible to verify whether federal funds are achieving prosecution outcomes. Specific concern: Counties receiving federal grants have no public accountability for case dispositions.”

⏰ BATTLE CALENDAR

WEEK 1 (Days 1-7):

□ Monday: Send FOIA to FBI (NIBRS data)

□ Tuesday: Send public records request to Texas OCA

□ Wednesday: Coordinated call day (flood OCA phones at 10 AM)

□ Thursday: Send records request to YOUR county DA

□ Friday: Email all 4 federal representatives (use template above)

□ Weekend: Organize letter-writing party for following Sunday

WEEK 2 (Days 8-14):

□ File OIG complaint with DOJ

□ Contact local news with investigation tip

□ Submit resolution to precinct committee for next meeting

□ Create tracking spreadsheet for all requests (log dates, follow up)

WEEK 3 (Days 15-21):

□ Follow up with representatives’ offices (demand written response timeline)

□ Follow up with county DA if no records response

□ If DA refuses: File complaint with Texas Attorney General (OAG has enforcement authority for PIA violations)

WEEK 4 (Days 22-30):

□ If still no response from county DA: Organize protest at next county commissioners meeting

□ Draft op-ed for local newspaper using any data received

□ Contact county GOP/Democratic chairs about DA accountability

ONGOING:

□ Track DA election dates

□ Build coalition of parents, churches, victim advocates

□ Every month: Submit new records request to different priority county

□ Monitor Texas Legislature for any transparency bills (support aggressively)

🛡️ SHADOW PATRIOT

Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant. They’re hiding the data

because the truth would end careers. FORCE THE LIGHT.”

📊 34,403 children. ZERO accountability.

Time to change that. START NOW.

Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org

“We the People” have the power to fix this.