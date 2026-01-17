The Constitutional Republic

Mooon
3d

Thank you for what you are doing. These evil acts have to stop! What I say regarding the government and the law… since they are also perpetrators and are actively covering it up, they don’t have to know when citizens are doing their job for them. At some point we are all going to have to stand together and replace the existing government with good, honest, Constitutional leaders.

Unfortunately, Substack has now been taken over by the same ones who are censoring truth everywhere. Lately, in order to like a post, I have to log in. Two minutes later, in order to post a comment, I have to log in all over again.

Mary Jo Nieson
3d

The courts are iNfected by pedophiles IMHO. personal experience showed me leniency by a court as well as parole bds. Allowing these creeps freedom to hurt youth again. And not all require sex violater public registration. Also If the crime was commited b4 that requirement the pedo doesnt need to register.

