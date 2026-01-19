📰 TARGET: Arizona Department of Child Safety

💰 STAKES: $2.5 billion Medicaid fraud, 116 children dead in 2023

📍 JURISDICTION: Arizona (State) + HHS (Federal)

⚖️ AGENCIES: Department of Child Safety, HHS Administration for Children and Families

⚡️ THE SITUATION:

Arizona’s child welfare system has collapsed into a protection racket. Between 2019 and 2023, the state lost $2.5 billion to Medicaid fraud while 116 children died from abuse and neglect in a single year. This isn’t bureaucratic inefficiency—this is systematic failure enabled by zero accountability.

51% of investigations exceed legal deadlines. 60% of sex trafficking victims came from state custody. Catholic Charities received $1.4 million across 43 federal awards while Lutheran Social Services got $1.1 million through six awards—yet their performance metrics remain secret. The state settled a sexual abuse case for $7.5 million after ignoring a 2002 report requesting female-only care. Another victim burned over 80% of her body has a $15 million claim pending.

The oversight system is theater: 58 Auditor General recommendations since 2016, only 16 implemented. Group homes lose contracts affecting “hundreds” of children, but the state won’t name the 16 providers or disclose violations. Two teenage girls went missing from a Mesa group home and were found dead—the facility’s name remains secret.

This is a state where children are inventory, not people. Where federal dollars flow to contractors with no public performance data. Where 5,703 children sit in unlicensed kinship care with “acknowledged oversight gaps.” The same oversight that recovered 5% of $2.5 billion in stolen Medicaid funds.

🎯 PHASE 1: IMMEDIATE PRESSURE (NEXT 72 HOURS)

📞 YOUR ARIZONA CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION:

SENATORS:

• Mark Kelly (D)** - 202-224-2235

• Ruben Gallego (D)** - 202-224-4521

REPRESENTATIVES:

• Abraham J. Hamadeh (R)** - 202-225-4576

• Andy Biggs (R)** - 202-225-2635

• David Schweikert (R)** - 202-225-2190

• Elijah Crane (R)** - 202-225-3361

• Greg Stanton (D)** - 202-225-9888

• Juan Ciscomani (R)** - 202-225-2542

• Paul A. Gosar (R)** - 202-225-2315

• Yassamin Ansari (D)** - 202-225-4065

“CALL SCRIPT (60 seconds):”

“I’m calling about Arizona’s child welfare crisis. In 2023, 116 children died from abuse and neglect while DCS exceeded legal investigation deadlines in 51% of cases. Catholic Charities received $1.4 million in federal awards and Lutheran Social Services received $1.1 million, yet their performance metrics are secret. I’m demanding [Representative Name] immediately:

1. Request a GAO investigation into Arizona DCS federal fund compliance

2. Demand HHS produce all monitoring reports for Arizona contractors

3. Introduce legislation requiring public disclosure of child welfare contractor performance data

I expect a written response within 15 days outlining specific actions taken. If I don’t receive it, I will ensure every voter in this district knows you chose to protect a system where 60% of sex trafficking victims came from state custody. What is your timeline for action?”

📧 EMAIL TEMPLATE (Copy-Paste Ready):

Subject: URGENT: Federal Investigation Required - Arizona DCS $2.5B Fraud & 116 Child Deaths

Dear [Representative/Senator Name],

I am writing to demand immediate federal intervention in Arizona’s Department of Child Safety following documented evidence of:

• $2.5 billion Medicaid fraud (2019-2023) with only 5% recovered

• 116 child abuse/neglect deaths in 2023 alone

• 51% of investigations exceeding the statutory 45-day deadline

• 60% of identified sex trafficking victims previously in DCS custody

• Catholic Charities receiving $1.4 million across 43 federal subawards with no public performance metrics

• Lutheran Social Services receiving $1.1 million through six awards with no disclosed outcomes

• $15 million claim pending for child burned over 80% of body in DCS placement

The Arizona Auditor General issued 58 recommendations between 2016 and 2021. Only 16 have been implemented. This is not a funding problem—this is an accountability crisis.

I am requesting you take the following actions within 15 days:

1. Request a Government Accountability Office investigation into HHS Administration for Children and Families monitoring of Arizona DCS

2. Demand HHS produce all federal compliance reviews, monitoring reports, and corrective action plans for Arizona child welfare contractors

3. Co-sponsor or introduce legislation requiring public disclosure of performance metrics for all child welfare contractors receiving federal funds

4. Request the HHS Office of Inspector General investigate the $2.5 billion Medicaid fraud scheme’s connection to child welfare placements

I expect a written response detailing specific actions taken. Arizona’s children have been failed by state oversight. Federal accountability is the last line of defense.

Respectfully demanding action,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Phone]

[Your Email]

📋 PHASE 2: TRANSPARENCY OFFENSIVE

🔍 FOIA REQUEST #1: HHS Administration for Children and Families

Target: HHS ACF monitoring reports for Arizona DCS

Law: Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552)

Send to: ACF FOIA Officer, 330 C Street SW, Washington, DC 20201

FOIA REQUEST TEMPLATE (Copy-Paste Ready):

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Email]

[Today’s Date]

FOIA Officer

Administration for Children and Families

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

330 C Street SW

Washington, DC 20201

RE: Freedom of Information Act Request – Arizona DCS Federal Monitoring Records

Dear FOIA Officer:

Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552), I request copies of the following records related to the Arizona Department of Child Safety and federal grant recipients operating in Arizona:

1. All Child and Family Services Review (CFSR) reports, Program Improvement Plans, and monitoring correspondence for Arizona (2019-2025)

2. All federal compliance monitoring reports, site visit documentation, and corrective action plans for:

• Catholic Charities Community Services (federal subawards totaling $1.4 million)

• Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest (federal subawards totaling $1.1 million)

3. All HHS correspondence with Arizona DCS regarding the $2.5 billion Medicaid fraud scheme (2019-2023)

4. All grant performance reports, outcome data, and quarterly monitoring submissions from Arizona DCS contractors receiving Administration for Children and Families funding (2019-2025)

5. All documentation of federal actions taken in response to the 2023 Arizona Child Fatality Review documenting 116 abuse/neglect deaths

I request these records in electronic format. I am a private citizen seeking information for personal use and not for commercial purposes. I request a waiver of fees pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A)(iii), as disclosure is in the public interest and will contribute significantly to public understanding of child welfare system accountability.

If any portions of this request are denied, please provide a detailed justification citing specific exemptions. I expect a response within 20 business days as required by law.

Sincerely,

[Your Signature]

[Your Name]

WHY THIS MATTERS: HHS is legally required to monitor state compliance with federal child welfare standards. If they knew about these failures and did nothing, that’s federal complicity. If they didn’t know, that’s monitoring failure. Either way, these records will expose it.

🔍 STATE RECORDS REQUEST: Arizona Department of Child Safety

Target: DCS placement records and contractor performance data

Law: Arizona Public Records Law (A.R.S. § 39-121 et seq.)

Send to: Arizona DCS Public Records Unit

---

ARIZONA PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST TEMPLATE:

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Email]

[Today’s Date]

Public Records Unit

Arizona Department of Child Safety

3003 N. Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85012

RE: Public Records Request – DCS Contractor Performance and Placement Records

Dear Public Records Officer:

Pursuant to the Arizona Public Records Law (A.R.S. § 39-121 et seq.), I request copies of the following records:

1. All contracts, amendments, and performance metrics for Catholic Charities Community Services and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest providing child welfare services (2019-2025)

2. The names of the 16 group home providers whose contracts were not renewed in May 2024, and all documentation of violations leading to non-renewal

3. The name of the Mesa group home from which two teenage girls went missing in January 2023 (found deceased two weeks later), including all incident reports, staffing records, and licensing inspection reports

4. All incident reports, placement records, and investigation documentation related to the child victim identified as “Devani” who was burned over 80% of her body in DCS placement

5. All licensing inspection reports, complaint investigations, and enforcement actions for facilities housing children in DCS custody (2019-2025)

6. All documentation of the 2002 sexual abuse report and requested female-only care for the Hacienda Healthcare victim, and all subsequent placement decisions

7. Monthly reports of children missing from DCS custody (2019-2025), including law enforcement entry timelines and recovery documentation

8. All documentation of DCS responses to the 58 Arizona Auditor General recommendations issued between 2016 and 2021

I request these records in electronic format. Pursuant to A.R.S. § 39-121.01(D), I request a fee waiver as disclosure is in the public interest and I am not seeking records for commercial purpose.

If any portions are claimed exempt, please provide a detailed legal justification for each redaction. I expect a response within the timeframes required by Arizona law.

Sincerely,

[Your Signature]

[Your Name]

WHY THIS MATTERS: The state is hiding basic accountability information. Group home names. Contractor performance. Incident reports. If they claim privacy exemptions, we create a public record of their refusal to disclose how they’re spending taxpayer money to endanger children.

🗳️ PHASE 3: ELECTORAL ACCOUNTABILITY

🎯 PRIMARY TARGETS:

Governor Katie Hobbs - Executive authority over DCS

• Next Election: 2026 gubernatorial race

• Lever: Democratic primary challenge or general election vulnerability

• Message: “116 children died on your watch while you sat on $2.5 billion in Medicaid fraud”

Strategy for Precinct Committees:

RESOLUTION LANGUAGE (Bring to your next precinct meeting):

---

RESOLUTION DEMANDING ARIZONA CHILD WELFARE ACCOUNTABILITY

WHEREAS 116 children died from abuse and neglect in Arizona in 2023; and

WHEREAS, the Arizona Department of Child Safety exceeded statutory investigation deadlines in 51% of cases as documented in the September 2024 Auditor General report; and

WHEREAS, Catholic Charities received $1.4 million and Lutheran Social Services received $1.1 million in federal awards without public disclosure of performance metrics; and

WHEREAS, Arizona lost $2.5 billion to Medicaid fraud between 2019 and 2023 and recovered only 5% of stolen funds; and

WHEREAS, 60% of identified child sex trafficking victims had previously been in state custody;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that this precinct committee demands Governor Katie Hobbs immediately:

1. Publicly disclose all child welfare contractor performance data

2. Implement all 42 unfixed Arizona Auditor General recommendations

3. Name the 16 group home providers whose contracts were not renewed and disclose all violations

4. Submit to quarterly public accountability hearings on DCS performance

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this committee will not support or endorse any candidate for state office who does not publicly commit to these accountability measures within 30 days.

Adopted this _ day of ______, 2026.

---

🔥 RECALL OPTION:

Arizona allows recall of elected officials including the Governor. Requirements:

• Petition signatures equal to 25% of votes cast in last election for that office

• Must be in office at least 6 months

• Cannot recall within 6 months of end of term

Timeline: Hobbs elected November 2022, eligible for recall now.

Strategy: Build coalition of child welfare advocates, foster parent organizations, tribal governments, and anti-trafficking groups. Frame as bipartisan accountability issue.

👥 PHASE 4: GROUP MOBILIZATION

FOR YOUR CHURCH/COMMUNITY GROUP:

Letter-Writing Party Guide:

• Set date: Sunday after services or weekday evening

• Print 20 copies of the email template above

• Provide addressed envelopes for all 10 congressional offices

• Goal: 100 letters in 2 hours

• Follow-up: Track responses, publish non-responders

Coordinated Call Day:

• Pick a date: Suggest Monday morning (flood their lines when staff arrives)

• Create group chat for coordination

• Goal: Each member calls all 10 offices in one day

• Report back: Who answered? What did they say? Who promised action?

FOR YOUR PRECINCT COMMITTEE:

Endorsement Leverage:

“This committee will not endorse any candidate for state legislature, corporation commission, or statewide office who does not publicly commit to:

1. Mandatory public disclosure of all child welfare contractor performance data

2. Criminal penalties for officials who fail to report missing children within 48 hours

3. Independent oversight board with subpoena power for DCS

4. Annual public hearings on child welfare contractor performance”

Primary Challenge Recruitment:

Identify candidates willing to run on child welfare accountability platform. Target state legislative districts with high foster care populations or recent child welfare failures.

📢 PHASE 5: AMPLIFICATION & OVERSIGHT

📰 LOCAL NEWS TIP TEMPLATE:

Subject: INVESTIGATION TIP: $2.5B Arizona Child Welfare Scandal

Dear [Reporter/News Desk],

I have documentation of systemic failures in Arizona’s Department of Child Safety that resulted in 116 child deaths in 2023 while the state lost $2.5 billion to Medicaid fraud.

Key evidence includes:

• Arizona Auditor General reports (2016-2024) showing 51% of investigations exceed legal deadlines

• Federal subaward records showing Catholic Charities received $1.4 million and Lutheran Social Services received $1.1 million with no public performance metrics

• Child Fatality Review documenting 116 abuse/neglect deaths in 2023

• Court filings for $15 million claim after child burned over 80% of body in DCS placement

• Documentation that 60% of sex trafficking victims were previously in state custody

This affects thousands of Arizona children currently in state care. I can provide full documentation and connect you with Project Milk Carton investigators who compiled this research from public records and federal databases.

Contact: [Your Name, Phone, Email]

📊 CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT REQUESTS:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability

Request GAO investigation into HHS monitoring of state child welfare systems

Contact: oversight.house.gov

Senate Finance Committee (jurisdiction over Medicaid)

Request investigation into $2.5 billion Medicaid fraud scheme and child welfare placement connections

Contact via Arizona Senators Kelly and Gallego

HHS Office of Inspector General

File complaint regarding ACF monitoring failures

Online: oig.hhs.gov/fraud/hotline

💬 PHASE 6: PUBLIC COMMENT WARFARE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🎯 ACTIVE HHS COMMENT PERIODS (USE THESE NOW):

1. “Restoring Flexibility in the Child Care and Development Fund”

Deadline: February 5, 2026

URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS_FRDOC_0001-1016

“COMMENT TEMPLATE:”

“I oppose any ‘flexibility’ that reduces oversight of child care providers receiving federal funds. Arizona’s experience demonstrates what happens when federal monitoring fails: Catholic Charities received $1.4 million and Lutheran Social Services received $1.1 million in federal awards while 51% of state investigations exceeded legal deadlines and 116 children died from abuse and neglect in 2023. Before HHS grants more ‘flexibility,’ it must mandate public disclosure of all contractor performance metrics and strengthen monitoring of states with documented child welfare failures. Flexibility without accountability is complicity.”

2. “Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability”

Deadline: February 28, 2026

URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-ONC-2025-0005-0001

“COMMENT TEMPLATE:”

“Any health data interoperability rule must include child welfare records. Arizona’s Department of Child Safety lost track of children, exceeded investigation deadlines in 51% of cases, and allowed 60% of sex trafficking victims to come from state custody—all while data systems failed to alert authorities. Federal interoperability standards must mandate real-time tracking of children in state custody, automatic alerts when investigation deadlines are approaching, and integrated data sharing between child welfare, law enforcement, and medical providers. Technology without accountability killed 116 Arizona children in 2023.”

⏰ CRITICAL DEADLINES

IMMEDIATE (This Week):

• Call all 10 congressional offices (Script above)

• Submit HHS public comments (deadlines: Feb 5 & Feb 28)

• File FOIA requests (HHS and Arizona DCS)

30 DAYS:

• Organize letter-writing party with church/community group

• Bring precinct committee resolution to next meeting

• Contact local news with investigation tip

60 DAYS:

• Follow up on FOIA requests (agencies must respond within 20 business days - if they don’t, that’s a story)

• Track congressional office responses (publish non-responders)

• Coordinate call day with community groups

90 DAYS:

• Evaluate recall petition viability if no action from Governor

• Identify primary challenge candidates for 2026 state legislature races

• Compile non-responsive officials for voter guide

2026 ELECTION CYCLE:

• Make this THE issue in every legislative race

• Demand debates include child welfare accountability questions

• Track campaign contributions from Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, and group home operators

🛡️ SHADOW PATRIOT

Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org

116 children died while bureaucrats protected contractors.

Every call you make, every FOIA you file, every letter you

write is a child who might live because you refused silence.

DO SOMETHING. NOW.

Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org