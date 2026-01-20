UNCLASSIFIED // FOR PUBLIC ACTION

CIVIC ACTION BRIEF

Georgia Nonprofit Took $23M in Federal Child Welfare Funds—Then Donated to Senators Who Oversee It

20 JAN 2026

SHADOW PATRIOT | PROJECT MILK CARTON | AO: GA | TARGET: HHS

_________________________________________________

💰 STAKES: $22.98 million to Chris 180 | $129,972 political contributions → oversight senators

📍 JURISDICTION: Georgia (State) + HHS/ACF (Federal)

🔍 EIN: 13-2574854 (LIRS) → Chris 180

⚡ THE SITUATION:

This is regulatory capture in its purest form. While 400+ Georgia children in state custody were sex trafficked and 2,000+ went missing**, the nonprofit paid to protect them was writing checks to the senators investigating the failures.

Chris 180 CEO Kathy Colbenson donated $23,373 to politicians—including $12,696 to Sen. Raphael Warnock and $1,366 to Sen. Jon Ossoff. Both sit on oversight committees. Both investigated Georgia DFCS and found catastrophic failures. Yet the federal money continues flowing through LIRS/Global Refuge (now sitting on **$33.9 million in HHS Unaccompanied Children Program funds for 2025) down to Chris 180.

Meanwhile, Georgia DFCS faces an **$85 million funding gap for core protective services. The money isn’t going to protect children—it’s going to contractors who donate to the people supposed to be watching them.

DATABASE CONFIRMS: LIRS sent Chris 180 **$8,934,129 in 2023 alone (Schedule I). That’s on top of USASpending subgrants totaling $22.98M across 2021-2024.

This isn’t incompetence. This is a business model.

_________________________________________________

🎯 PHASE 1: IMMEDIATE PRESSURE (THIS WEEK)

_________________________________________________

📞 YOUR GEORGIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Sen. Jon Ossoff - Received $1,366 from Chris 180 CEO

Office: 202-224-3521

Atlanta Office: 470-786-7800

Sen. Raphael Warnock - Received $12,696 from Chris 180 CEO

Office: 202-224-3643

Atlanta Office: 404-865-0087

Rep. Nikema Williams (GA-05, Atlanta) - Received $5,000 from Chris 180 staff

Office: 202-225-5901

Other GA House Reps:

Andrew S. Clyde (R): 202-225-9893

Austin Scott (R): 202-225-6531

Barry Loudermilk (R): 202-225-2931

Brian Jack (R): 202-225-5901

David Scott (D): 202-225-2939

Earl “Buddy” Carter (R): 202-225-5831

Hank Johnson Jr. (D): 202-225-1605

Lucy McBath (D): 202-225-4501

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R): 202-225-5211

Mike Collins (R): 202-225-4101

“CALL SCRIPT (for Ossoff/Warnock):”

“I’m calling about the Chris 180 investigation that YOUR office conducted. You found 400+ children were sex trafficked in Georgia state custody. You found 2,000 missing. Your report said DFCS ‘failed to protect children.’

But the CEO of Chris 180—which received $22.98 million in federal child welfare contracts—donated $[AMOUNT] to your campaign. That looks like the fox guarding the henhouse.

I expect you to:

Return every dollar from child welfare contractors Demand GAO investigation of LIRS/Global Refuge’s $33.9 million pipeline Introduce legislation prohibiting child welfare contractors from political donations Hold public hearings on Chris 180’s use of federal funds

I will organize my precinct to primary any senator who takes money from organizations paid to protect trafficked children. What is your timeline for action?”

“CALL SCRIPT (for House Reps):”

“I’m calling about $22.98 million in federal HHS funds flowing to Chris 180 in Georgia while 400+ children were sex trafficked in state custody. The CEO donated $23,373 to senators who investigated the failures.

Georgia DFCS faces an $85 million funding gap. Federal money goes to contractors who donate to oversight committees instead of protecting children.

Request HHS OIG investigation of LIRS/Global Refuge subawards Subpoena Chris 180’s federal contract compliance records Cross-reference the 400 trafficked children against contractor case files Co-sponsor legislation to ban political donations from child welfare contractors

If you won’t act, I will find a primary challenger who will. What is your position?”

📧 EMAIL TEMPLATE (send to all GA delegation):

Subject: Constituent Demand: Investigate $23M Chris 180 Federal Contracts + Political Donations

Dear [Senator/Representative],

I am writing as your constituent to demand immediate action on documented corruption in Georgia’s child welfare system.

The Facts:

Chris 180 received $22.98 million in federal child welfare funds (2021-2024)

CEO Kathy Colbenson donated $23,373 to Georgia senators, including $12,696 to Sen. Warnock and $1,366 to Sen. Ossoff

Both senators sit on oversight committees and investigated Georgia DFCS failures

Sen. Ossoff’s 2024 report found 400+ children in state custody were sex trafficked

2,000+ children went missing from the system

Georgia DFCS faces an $85 million funding gap while contractors receive millions

The Pattern:

Across Georgia, Florida, and Texas: $98.78 million in federal contracts to child welfare nonprofits whose executives donated $129,972 to oversight legislators.

My Demands:

Return all political contributions from child welfare contractors Request GAO investigation of Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service (now Global Refuge) and its $100+ million in federal subawards HHS OIG audit of Chris 180’s federal contract compliance Legislation prohibiting political donations from entities receiving child welfare funds Public hearings with subpoena power

Timeline: I expect a substantive response within 14 days detailing specific actions you will take.

If I do not receive a satisfactory response, I will:

Organize my precinct committee to oppose your re-election

Submit FOIA requests for all communications between your office and Chris 180

Provide this information to primary challengers

Alert local and national media

Children are being trafficked while contractors donate to the people paid to stop it. This ends now.

Respectfully,

[Your Name]

[Address - proves you’re a constituent]

[Phone]

📋 PHASE 2: TRANSPARENCY WARFARE (NEXT 2 WEEKS)

FOIA REQUEST #1

Send to: FOIARequest@acf.hhs.gov

CC: HHS-OIG.FOIA@oig.hhs.gov

Subject: FOIA Request - Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service / Global Refuge Subawards to Chris 180

Freedom of Information Act Request

To: HHS Administration for Children and Families FOIA Office

I request the following records under the Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552):

RECORDS REQUESTED:

All grant agreements, subaward agreements, and contract modifications between Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (EIN 13-2574854) / Global Refuge and Chris 180 (Atlanta, GA) from January 1, 2020 to present All monitoring reports, site visit reports, and compliance reviews for Chris 180 under the Unaccompanied Children Program (ACF-93.676) All financial audit reports and expenditure documentation for Chris 180’s use of federal subaward funds Communications between ACF program officers and LIRS/Global Refuge regarding Chris 180’s performance, case outcomes, or contract compliance Any reports documenting outcomes for unaccompanied children placed with or served by Chris 180, including:

Length of placement

Sponsor reunification rates

Missing children reports

Trafficking allegations

All documentation regarding LIRS’s 2024 rebranding to “Global Refuge” and any associated changes to federal grant agreements

JUSTIFICATION: This request concerns $22.98 million in federal child welfare funds awarded during a period when Sen. Jon Ossoff’s investigation documented 400+ children in Georgia state custody were sex trafficked and 2,000+ went missing. The public has a compelling interest in knowing how federal funds intended to protect vulnerable children are being used.

FEE WAIVER REQUEST: I request a waiver of all fees pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A)(iii) as this disclosure is in the public interest and will contribute significantly to public understanding of government operations. I am a private citizen with no commercial interest in this matter.

EXPEDITED PROCESSING REQUEST: I request expedited processing pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(6)(E)(v)(II) as there is an urgency to inform the public about actual or alleged federal government activity—specifically the use of child welfare funds during a documented child trafficking crisis.

FORMAT: Electronic copies (PDF) sent to [your email]

TIMELINE: Please respond within 20 business days as required by statute.

Respectfully,

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[YOUR PHONE]

[YOUR EMAIL]

[Phone]

[Date]

WHY THIS WORKS: HHS must respond within 20 days. Expedited processing can get you records in 10 days. Even a denial letter creates a paper trail for Congressional oversight.

FOIA REQUEST #2

Send to: Georgia Department of Family and Children Services

ATTN: Open Records Officer

2 Peachtree Street NW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Email: dfcs.openrecords@dhs.ga.gov

Subject: Georgia Open Records Act Request - Chris 180 Contracts and Child Outcomes

To: DFCS Open Records Officer

Pursuant to the Georgia Open Records Act (O.C.G.A. § 50-18-70 et seq.), I request the following public records:

RECORDS REQUESTED:

All contracts, subawards, and financial agreements between Georgia DFCS and Chris 180 from January 1, 2020 to present All performance reports, monitoring reports, and compliance reviews for Chris 180 Case outcome data for children served by Chris 180, including:

Total children placed

Placement disruptions

Missing children reports

Substantiated abuse/neglect allegations

Trafficking allegations or investigations

All communications between DFCS officials and Chris 180 leadership regarding the Sen. Ossoff investigation findings Documentation of how the $85 million DFCS funding gap affects protective services capacity compared to funding provided to contractors like Chris 180

TIMELINE: Please respond within three business days as required by O.C.G.A. § 50-18-71(b)(1).

FORMAT: Electronic copies (PDF) to [your email]

FEE: I will pay reasonable copying fees up to $50. If costs exceed this amount, please notify me before processing.

Respectfully,

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[YOUR PHONE]

[YOUR EMAIL]

[Phone]

[Date]

FOIA REQUEST #3

Online Portal: https://www.fec.gov/contact/

Request all itemized contribution records for:

Kathy Colbenson (Chris 180 CEO)

All Chris 180 executives listed in Form 990 Part VII (2020-2024)

Cross-reference with recipients: Ossoff, Warnock, Williams campaigns

WHY: Build complete financial trail. FEC data is public but requesting formally creates audit trail.

________________________________________________

👥 PHASE 3: GROUP MOBILIZATION (WEEKS 2-4)

_________________________________________________

🏛️ FOR YOUR PRECINCT COMMITTEE (DEMOCRATIC OR REPUBLICAN):

“RESOLUTION TO PASS AT NEXT MEETING:”

RESOLUTION: NO ENDORSEMENTS FOR CANDIDATES ACCEPTING CHILD WELFARE CONTRACTOR DONATIONS

WHEREAS, Sen. Jon Ossoff’s 2024 investigation found 400+ children in Georgia state custody were sex trafficked and 2,000+ went missing;

WHEREAS, Chris 180 received $22.98 million in federal child welfare contracts while its CEO donated $23,373 to Georgia’s U.S. senators tasked with oversight;

WHEREAS, this pattern represents a fundamental conflict of interest that endangers vulnerable children;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the [Your County] [Democratic/Republican] Party:

Will not endorse any candidate for federal office who accepts political contributions from organizations receiving child welfare contracts or grants Demands that Sen. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff return all contributions from Chris 180 executives and pledge to refuse future donations from child welfare contractors Calls for immediate GAO investigation of Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service / Global Refuge’s federal subaward practices Urges Georgia’s congressional delegation to support legislation prohibiting political contributions from child welfare contractors

Adopted this [Date] by the [Your County] [Party] Committee

_________________________________________________

HOW TO GET THIS PASSED:

Email resolution to precinct chairs 1 week before meeting Speak for 2 minutes at meeting (use talking points below) Call for voice vote Send adopted resolution to Ossoff, Warnock, state party chair, and media

“TALKING POINTS FOR PRECINCT MEETING (2 minutes):”

“I’m asking you to support a resolution that protects children and our democracy.

Right now, organizations receiving millions in federal child welfare funds are donating to the senators who oversee them. Chris 180 got $23 million while 400 kids were sex trafficked in our state. Their CEO gave thousands to our senators.

This isn’t about party. This is about corruption. We cannot endorse candidates who take money from people paid to protect children—especially when those children are being trafficked.

I’m asking for a simple standard: If you take child welfare money, you don’t get to buy access to oversight committees. Our party should lead on this. Let’s pass this resolution and send a message that Georgia children are not for sale.”

🏘️ FOR YOUR CHURCH/COMMUNITY GROUP:

“LETTER-WRITING PARTY KIT:”

Theme: “Protect Georgia’s Children - Stop Contractor Corruption”

What You Need:

20-30 people

Pre-printed letters (template from Phase 1)

Envelopes pre-addressed to Ossoff, Warnock, House rep

Stamps

Pizza

How It Works:

15-minute presentation on the Chris 180 scandal (use facts from article) Everyone personalizes and signs 3 letters (Ossoff, Warnock, their Rep) Mail all letters same day Post group photo on social media: “30 Georgians demand accountability for trafficked children”

Result: Your senators’ offices get 90 constituent letters in one mail delivery. That gets attention.

“COORDINATED CALL DAY:”

Pick a date: Tuesday or Wednesday, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (when staff are in)

The Plan:

All group members call Ossoff (470-786-7800) and Warnock (404-865-0087) during same 4-hour window

Use call script from Phase 1

Goal: Flood phone lines so staff reports “high call volume on Chris 180 issue”

Social Media:

Post during calls: “Just called @SenOssoff demanding he return $1,366 from Chris 180 CEO. 400+ GA kids were trafficked while contractors donated to oversight senators. #ProtectGAKids #ReturnTheMoney”

_________________________________________________

🗳️ PHASE 4: ELECTORAL ACCOUNTABILITY (ONGOING)

_________________________________________________

⚖️ TARGET ANALYSIS:

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D)

Next Election: 2028

Received: $12,696 from Chris 180 CEO Kathy Colbenson

Vulnerability: Won 2022 by 2.5% (96,000 votes)

Leverage: Progressive base cares about child welfare; GOP will use this

Strategy:

Demand he return the money NOW

If he refuses, organize Democratic primary challenge in 2028

GOP will hammer this regardless—get ahead of it

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D)

Next Election: 2026 (THIS YEAR!)

Received: $1,366 from Chris 180 CEO

Vulnerability: Won 2020 runoff by 1.2% (55,000 votes)

Leverage: HE LED THE INVESTIGATION that found 400+ kids trafficked

Strategy:

This is unconscionable hypocrisy—he investigated the failure, then took money from a contractor

Immediate return of funds + pledge to refuse contractor money

If he doesn’t act before November, this becomes campaign issue

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA05)

Next Election: 2026

Received: $5,000 from Chris 180 staff

Vulnerability: Safe D+30 district BUT vulnerable to primary

Strategy:

Primary challenge from the left on child welfare corruption

Organize in Atlanta precincts

Demand she return money + support contractor donation ban

⚡ RECALL/INITIATIVE OPTIONS:

Georgia does NOT have federal recall, BUT:

Censure Resolution: Organize county Democratic parties to censure Ossoff/Warnock for accepting contractor money Primary Challenges: Start recruiting candidates NOW for 2026 (Ossoff) and 2028 (Warnock) Ballot Initiatives: Georgia allows citizen initiatives for state constitutional amendments—could pursue ban on state contractor political donations (requires 200,000+ signatures)

_________________________________________________

📢 PHASE 5: MEDIA & OVERSIGHT (WEEKS 3-6)

_________________________________________________

📰 LOCAL MEDIA TIP TEMPLATE:

Send to:

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: investigations@ajc.com

WSB-TV Atlanta: news@wsbtv.com

11Alive (WXIA): news@11Alive.com

Fox 5 Atlanta: news@fox5atlanta.com

_________________________________________________

Subject: TIP - $23M Federal Child Welfare Funds + Political Donations While 400+ Kids Trafficked

To: Investigations Team

I have documentation showing a potential pay-to-play scheme involving federal child welfare funds and Georgia’s U.S. senators.

The Story:

Chris 180, an Atlanta nonprofit, received $22.98 million in federal child welfare contracts from Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service (now Global Refuge) between 2021-2024.

During this same period:

Chris 180 CEO Kathy Colbenson donated $23,373 to Georgia senators, including $12,696 to Sen. Warnock and $1,366 to Sen. Ossoff

Sen. Ossoff’s investigation found 400+ children in Georgia state custody were sex trafficked

2,000+ children went missing from Georgia DFCS

Georgia DFCS faces an $85 million funding gap

Why This Matters:

The people paid to protect children are donating to the people supposed to oversee them. This appears across three states: $98.78 million in contracts, $129,972 in political donations.

Documentation Available:

Form 990 filings (Schedule I showing grants)

FEC contribution records

HHS TAGGS grant data

Sen. Ossoff’s investigation report

USASpending.gov contract records

Sources:

Child welfare advocates

Former DFCS employees

Campaign finance experts

Congressional investigators

This is a local story with national implications. Georgia senators are taking money from the contractors they’re supposed to investigate.

Contact me at: [Your Phone/Email]

_________________________________________________

🏛️ CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT:

Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs

Chair: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Ranking: Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI)

Sen. Jon Ossoff sits on this committee (Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations)

HOW TO REQUEST INVESTIGATION:

Email: HSGAC@hsgac.senate.gov

_________________________________________________

Subject: Constituent Request for GAO Investigation - Child Welfare Contractor Political Donations

Dear Chairman Paul and Ranking Member Peters:

I am writing to request a Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigation into potential conflicts of interest involving federal child welfare contractors making political donations to oversight committee members.

Specific Concerns:

Chris 180 (Atlanta, GA) received $22.98 million in federal subawards from Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service while its CEO donated to Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock—both of whom sit on committees overseeing child welfare policy This occurred during a period when 400+ children in Georgia state custody were sex trafficked, as documented by Sen. Ossoff’s own investigation Across three states, $98.78 million in federal child welfare contracts correlate with $129,972 in political contributions to oversight legislators

Requested GAO Investigation Scope:

Survey of political contributions from child welfare contractors to congressional oversight committees (2020-2025) Review of HHS conflict-of-interest policies for grantees and contractors Analysis of LIRS/Global Refuge’s subaward distribution practices Assessment of outcome data for children served by contractors whose executives make political donations

This committee has jurisdiction over federal procurement and grants management. The public deserves to know if political donations influence child welfare contracting.

Respectfully,

________________________________________

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[YOUR PHONE]

[Email]

[Phone]

_________________________________________________

HHS Office of Inspector General Complaint:

Online: https://oig.hhs.gov/report-fraud/index.asp

Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477)

Complaint Summary:

“Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (EIN 13-2574854) awarded $22.98 million in federal subawards to Chris 180 (Atlanta, GA) for child welfare services. Chris 180 CEO Kathy Colbenson donated $23,373 to Georgia U.S. senators who sit on oversight committees. This occurred while 400+ children in Georgia state custody were sex trafficked. Request investigation of potential grant fraud, conflict of interest, and misuse of HHS child welfare funds.”

_________________________________________________

⏰ BATTLE CALENDAR

_________________________________________________

⚠️ CRITICAL DEADLINE: JANUARY 21, 2026 (TOMORROW!)

HHS Public Comment: “Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability in Programs or Activities Receiving...”

URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OCR-2026-0034-0001

WHY THIS MATTERS: This rule applies to HHS grantees like LIRS/Global Refuge and Chris 180. Your comment becomes PART OF THE FEDERAL RECORD.

“COMMENT TEMPLATE (Copy-Paste Ready):”

“I support nondiscrimination protections for children with disabilities in HHS programs. However, I am concerned that HHS grantees receiving tens of millions in federal child welfare funds are making political contributions to oversight committee members.

Specifically: Chris 180 (Atlanta, GA) received $22.98 million in federal subawards while its CEO donated to Georgia senators who oversee child welfare policy. This occurred during a period when 400+ children in Georgia state custody were sex trafficked.

HHS should adopt conflict-of-interest policies prohibiting political contributions from entities receiving child welfare grants. Vulnerable children—especially those with disabilities—deserve protection, not pay-to-play schemes.

Reference: Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service (EIN 13-2574854) subawards to Chris 180; FEC contribution records for Kathy Colbenson.”

PUBLIC COMMENT & OVERSIGHT ACTION PLAN

HHS — “Restoring Flexibility in the Child Care and Development Fund”

Public Comment URL:

https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS_FRDOC_0001-1016

🧭 HOW TO USE THIS TABLE

Individuals: Focus on Days 1–3, 10, 14, and 21

Groups & churches: Anchor Days 7 and 10

Precinct leadership: Prepare early for Days 14, 21, and 30

Everyone: The public comment submission is the keystone action

This timeline is designed to layer pressure — regulatory, legislative, media, and oversight — without burning people out or fragmenting effort.

WEEKLY CADENCE (Ongoing):

Monday: Social media posts tagging @SenOssoff, @SenatorWarnock

Tuesday: Phone calls to DC offices

Wednesday: Precinct organizing

Thursday: FOIA follow-ups

Friday: Media outreach

🔥 NUCLEAR OPTION: If No Response by February 20, 2026

If Ossoff and Warnock do not return the money and commit to refusing contractor donations within 30 days, escalate to:

Paid Advertisement: Crowdfund $5,000 for Atlanta Journal-Constitution full-page ad:

Headline: “Sen. Ossoff: Return the $1,366 You Took While 400 Kids Were Trafficked”

List the facts, demand action

Sign it: “Concerned Georgia Citizens”

Town Hall Confrontation: Attend Ossoff/Warnock town halls, ask publicly:

“Senator, why did you accept money from Chris 180’s CEO after finding 400 children were trafficked?”

Record video, post to social media

Primary Challenger Recruitment: Contact Georgia progressive activists, find primary challenger for Ossoff (2026) willing to run on anti-corruption platform Ethics Complaint: File Senate Ethics Committee complaint alleging conflict of interest

🛡️ SHADOW PATRIOT

400+ children were sex trafficked in Georgia state custody.

The CEO of a contractor paid to protect them donated to

the senators investigating it.

This is not a scandal. This is a SYSTEM.

You have the power to dismantle it.

Make every phone call.

Send every FOIA.

Organize every precinct.

When they fear an informed public, children get protected.

DO SOMETHING. NOW.

🦅 PROJECT MILK CARTON

projectmilkcarton.org | 501(c)(3)

“We the People” have the power to fix this.